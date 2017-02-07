U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to grant easement for Dakota Access Pipeline

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will grant an easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline, Reuters reported Tuesday, based on court filings. The controversial $3.8 billion pipeline runs through four states and has been heavily protested in North Dakota, where it passes through sacred Standing Rock Sioux lands as well as beneath a tribal water source. Supporters of the pipeline praise the opportunity for job creation and the transportation of oil.
In December, under former President Barack Obama, the Army Corps said it would not grant an easement, claiming that "there's more work to do" and "the best way to complete that work responsibly and expeditiously is to explore alternate routes for the pipeline crossing."
The filing of the easement comes to the U.S. Senate with just a 24-hour notice, rather than the required 14-day notice. Jeva Lange
ObamaCare. Affordable Care Act. Call it what you want, Republicans still want to repeal it. But one-third of Americans haven't figured out those two names refer to the same law, a new poll from Morning Consult has found.
The poll, published Tuesday, revealed that 35 percent of Americans are unaware that ObamaCare is just another name for the Affordable Care Act. Seventeen percent of respondents thought ObamaCare and the ACA were two different laws, while another 18 percent simply weren't sure if the two names meant different things.
The survey comes as Republican lawmakers continue to discuss how they'll repeal the former President Barack Obama's signature health-care law. President Donald Trump campaigned on repealing the ACA, and Republicans have tried to tear down the law since Obama signed it in 2010.
Many of those confused respondents make under $50,000 and are between the ages of 18 and 24 — groups that are most likely to be affected by an ACA repeal. What's more, 45 percent of Americans said they had no idea the law could be repealed soon, and a majority aren't even completely aware of what ending the ACA would do. Some ObamaCare opponents haven't even realized they're receiving coverage through the Affordable Care Act, and they've been mocked on late night TV and social media. Kathryn Krawczyk
During Tuesday's White House press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer inaccurately claimed that CNN issued a retraction of its allegations that Kellyanne Conway is potentially not a credible interview subject. Spicer's comments were instantly refuted by the network's communications team.
It all started when, over the weekend, CNN turned down an interview with Kellyanne Conway after being offered the top Trump aide by the White House in lieu of Vice President Mike Pence. The New York Times reported that the network was concerned about having Conway on due to questions about her credibility. On Tuesday, Yahoo News' Hunter Walker asked Spicer if "the White House is willing to offer alternative representatives to networks that refuse to work with specific spokespeople?"
Spicer claims CNN retracted story about Kellyanne Conway's credibility #fakenews pic.twitter.com/VFesEcJ8XR
— Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) February 7, 2017
"Well, frankly, I think that — my understanding is that they've retracted that," Spicer said. "They've walked that back or denied it. However you want to put it."
CNN immediately responded:
In response to @PressSec's comment today: pic.twitter.com/2IdzeyDEU5
— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) February 7, 2017
President Trump has also repeatedly claimed that The New York Times apologized to subscribers about their "bad coverage" of him, despite such assertions earning a firm "false" from Politifact. And on Monday, CNN Communications also corrected Kellyanne Conway when she suggested that she did not do CNN's Sunday show because "of family." Conway "was offered to [Jake Tapper's show State of the Union] on Sunday by the White House. We passed. Those are the facts," CNN said. Jeva Lange
Merriam-Webster Dictionary just got a little bit thicker. On Tuesday, the dictionary announced it's adding more than 1,000 new words and definitions to its repertoire.
The additions run the gamut, including medical and science-related words such as "EpiPen," "Urgent Care," "CRISPR," and "microbiome"; food-related vocabulary like "macaron" and "chef's knife"; sports words like "airball," "up-fake," and "five-hole"; technological terms like "net neutrality" and "botnet"; and some political words, including "SCOTUS," "FLOTUS," and "truther." Children's book author Dr. Seuss even got a shout-out, with the addition of "Seussian" — "of, relating to, or suggestive of the works of Dr. Seuss."
Of course, it wouldn't be a dictionary expansion without the addition of some new slang words. There's "binge-watch" ("to watch many or all episodes of a TV series in rapid succession"); "ghost" ("to abruptly cut off all contact with someone by no longer accepting or responding to texts, etc."); "throw shade" ("to express contempt or disrespect for someone publicly especially by subtle or indirect insults or criticisms"); "humblebrag" ("to make a seemingly modest, self-critical, or casual statement or reference that is meant to draw attention to one's admirable or impressive qualities or achievements"); and "side-eye" ("a sidelong glance or gaze especially when expressing scorn, suspicion, disapproval, or veiled curiosity").
To check out all the new additions, head over to Merriam-Webster. Becca Stanek
Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) expressed unreserved outrage over Tuesday's 51-50 Senate confirmation of President Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos: "It's not a job for amateurs who don't know the first thing about education," said Franken in his statement, after Vice President Mike Pence took the Senate floor to cast the tie-breaking vote. "I voted against the nomination of Betsy DeVos, a billionaire Republican donor, because she is the most incompetent Cabinet-level nominee I have ever seen."
Republicans have called DeVos, a school-voucher proponent, the kind of reformer the education system needs. Democrats have criticized Republicans' support for DeVos, pointing to her family's $200 million in donations to conservatives. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) grilled DeVos on that point during her Senate hearing, demanding to know: "Do you think, if you were not a multi-billionaire, if your family had not made hundreds of millions of dollars of contributions to the Republican Party, that you would be sitting here today?"
Franken echoed Sanders' frustration Tuesday. "Last night I urged my Republican colleagues to oppose [DeVos'] nomination, because if we cannot set party loyalty aside long enough to perform the essential duty of vetting the president's nominees, then I don't know what we are even doing here," he said in his statement. "Betsy DeVos has demonstrated that she is fundamentally unqualified to lead the Education Department, and it's a shame that Republicans voted to confirm one of their major donors instead of looking out for our children." Jeva Lange
The New England Patriots paraded the streets of Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's Super Bowl LI. Despite snowy weather, an estimated 500,000 to 1 million fans were expected to turn out for the Patriots Super Bowl Victory Parade, which departed at 11 a.m. ET from the Hynes Convention Center and made its way through the Boston streets toward City Hall Plaza.
You got to do what you got to do. #PatriotsParade pic.twitter.com/POk5BDqX46
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2017
An unreal scene at Boston Common. #Patriots #Patriotsparade pic.twitter.com/NkkYjkLKVT
— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) February 7, 2017
Quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates rode in World War II-era vehicles known as "duck boats" as they took turns hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in the air and reliving their victory.
The New England Patriots celebrate their Super Bowl win in Boston https://t.co/r5rZUL1AZ9 #patriotsparade pic.twitter.com/NezJuWOsdl
— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 7, 2017
How many, Julian @Edelman11? #PatriotsParade pic.twitter.com/EXI1knl0w8
— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 7, 2017
There he is!!! @Edelman11 still has the beard too! #SB51 #patriotsparade #wcvb pic.twitter.com/1xpTL6894n
— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) February 7, 2017
This is the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl title — but the team fought particularly hard for this win, coming back from a 25-point deficit to win 34-28 in overtime, the first time in NFL history a Super Bowl extended past regulation. Becca Stanek
The Senate voted 51-50 to confirm President Donald Trump's education secretary nominee, Betsy DeVos, on Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence stepped in to break a 50-50 deadlock that occurred after Democrats voted along party lines, joined by Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).
BREAKING: VP Mike Pence casts historic tie-breaking vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as Pres. Trump’s education secretary https://t.co/HxFJAzYvbx pic.twitter.com/eorEjaUC5N
— CNN (@CNN) February 7, 2017
Pence's vote was the first time in U.S. history a vice president has ever been called on to tip a Cabinet confirmation vote. On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called DeVos the "least qualified nominee in a historically unqualified Cabinet." Republicans have called the billionaire school-voucher proponent the kind of reformer the education system needs. Jeva Lange
White House official says administration will keep saying 'fake news' until the media lays off the president
The White House will continue to call media reports "fake news" until reporters stop attacking "a duly elected president," an administration official has said.
"There is a monumental desire on behalf of the majority of the media ... to attack a duly elected president in the second week of his term," Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, told conservative radio host Michael Medved on Monday. "That's how unhealthy the situation is and until the media understands how wrong that attitude is, and how it hurts their credibility, we are going to continue to say, 'fake news.' I'm sorry, Michael. That's the reality."
Trump's administration has repeatedly deflected criticism with the phrase "fake news," with President Trump on Monday declaring on Twitter that "any negative polls are fake news" and telling CNN reporter Jim Acosta, "You are fake news," when Acosta repeatedly asked him to answer a question at a press conference last month.
When a caller challenged Gorka, saying "not everything is fake news," Gorka replied: "You know, I would beg to differ. Every single organ that generates these kinds of stories comes from the same clique of media organs that predicted that Hillary [Clinton] would win and that Brexit wouldn't occur. I know what fake news is. And it's coming from those organizations. It's time that you yourself understood that as well."
Listen below, via CNN. Jeva Lange