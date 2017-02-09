Aretha Franklin will release her last album later this year

Iconic soul singer Aretha Franklin is retiring. But first, the Queen of Soul will come out with one last album.
Franklin announced this week on Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4 that her final record, due out in September, will be recorded in Detroit and "entirely composed of originals," including a feature production by Stevie Wonder, The Guardian reported. The Grammy-winning artist said she is "exuberant" about it.
Franklin, the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, said that after she retires later this year she will still do "some select things, [maybe] one a month, for six months out of the year." "I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now," Franklin said. "I'll be pretty much satisfied, but I'm not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn't be good either."
The 74-year-old has suffered health problems recently and said she wants to focus on spending time with her grandkids. Becca Stanek
Before he was the executive chair of Breitbart and long before he was ever a chief strategist to the president of the United States of America, Stephen Bannon wanted to make a movie. One of those movies, which never came to fruition, was a Hamilton-style rap musical about the 1992 Los Angeles riots.
Another, The Daily Beast has learned, was "an epic documentary-style film about the eugenics movement, Adolf Hitler, 'blood purity,' abortion, contraception, Darwinism, mutants, and cloning."
The 11-page outline for The Singularity: Resistance Is Futile (as the project was naturally called) credits Bannon as writer, producer, and director, although Bannon reportedly met with filmmaker Mel Gibson about getting the picture off the ground. "Essentially, Bannon's is a Christian right-friendly story of arrogant scientists trying to perfect the human race at the expense of the natural order and God's vision of humanity," The Daily Beast writes of the 2005 project.
The Singularity is divided into 22 segments, including "The Religion of Technology," which begins by talking about "the garden of the new Eden, fruit of the forbidden tree: clones, mutants, and designer humans." Other sections touch on the "subjugation of race and class throughout time," the genocides in Rwanda and Bosnia, "the survival of the fittest," the "Aryan Elite," and "the Commercial Eugenics Civilization," which discusses "the perfectibility of life through a human-controlled elite race that will bring about a better world."
But wait, there's more! Bannon goes on to discuss "Yuppie Science"; "bio-technology as big business"; the "new age superpowers" of China, Singapore, Walt Disney, and Ted Williams; and "post-humanity." Read more about the project at The Daily Beast. Jeva Lange
Like millions of other northeasterners, Martha Stewart woke up to a whole lot of snow Thursday. With as many as 14 inches of snow expected for the New York region, the Bedford-based lifestyle guru hopped in her enormous black Ford pick-up truck — equipped with a bright yellow plow — and attempted to head off the accumulation with some preventative shoveling.
It did not go according to plan:
Stewart's fans tweeted their distress:
It is unclear if Stewart was able to escape since people didn't seem to be too helpful beyond expressing concern:
Someone free Martha! Jeva Lange
President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have more in common than meets the eye. Though the two men may now be seated firmly on opposite sides of the aisle, Time noted in a profile of the New York senator published Thursday that both Trump and Schumer grew up in New York City, share an "obsession with the news," love "big and bold" words like "beautiful" and "wonderful," and have a history of doing each other favors.
Despite butting heads over the years, Trump has been a "regular donor" to Schumer and, Time reported, Trump's family "has given more than $80,000 to Schumer's electoral efforts over the years." In turn, Schumer appeared on Trump's reality TV show The Apprentice in 2006.
The men's similarities and shared pasts might be a sliver of hope for getting things done in a government so divided by politics, Time said:
If there is any reason to be optimistic about the level of partisanship in Washington, it might be that Schumer and Trump don't think so differently, at least on some issues. "I'm closer to Trump's views on trade than I am to Obama's or Bush's," says Schumer, who opposed both NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. China, he adds, is a particularly bad actor on trade matters, and Schumer has called on Trump to name China a "currency manipulator" and work harder to guard against theft of intellectual property. Schumer says he was "sort of glad" when Trump caused a mini-diplomatic crisis by accepting a phone call from Taiwan's president, angering Beijing. "With other nations, free trade may hurt us, but China is rapacious." Adds Schumer: "I love America. I want America to be No. 1." [Time]
Now, the trick for Schumer is figuring out a way to use those similarities to his advantage — without alienating the Democrats depending on him to push back against the president. Head to Time for the full story on Schumer and his history of dealing with Trump. Becca Stanek
Former Hewlett-Packard CEO and Republican presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina is considering challenging Sen. Tim Kaine for his Virginia Senate seat next year, The Washington Post reports. "I'm certainly looking at that opportunity," Fiorina told Portsmouth-based radio host John Fredericks on Tuesday. "It's a little early to be making that decision."
Fiorina formerly ran for Senate in California, where she was handily beaten by Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer in 2010. Shortly afterward, Fiorina, her husband, and her dogs moved to Lorton, Virginia.
Fiorina offers voters an anti-establishment option, much like President Donald Trump did during his campaign. Although she led in some state primary polls for short periods of time (provoking insults about her face by Trump), she dropped out of the presidential race by February 2016 after a seventh-place finish in New Hampshire.
Democrats hold all of Virginia's five statewide offices, and the state is the only one in the South to have gone to Hillary Clinton in November. Kaine additionally served as Clinton's running mate, possibly making a 2018 campaign an uphill battle for Fiorina.
"We [Republicans] should be realistic that is going to be a very, very tough race," Fiorina said. "Virginia is a purple state. Virginia has two Democratic senators. The Democratic Party is going to throw everything they have at defending Tim Kaine's seat." Jeva Lange
Congress is enjoying a spike in popularity in the early days of the Trump administration, a new Gallup survey finds, hitting its highest national approval rating — 28 percent — since 2009. January's one-month increase of 9 percent approval is also the largest single-month growth in the last eight years.
Predictably, the Republican-controlled Congress is most popular among Republicans, 50 percent of whom say they approve of the job Congress is currently doing. Still, independents are feeling 8 percent more positive about Congress than they did a month ago, while Democrats feel 8 percent less positive, expressing just 11 percent approval.
The 29 percent overall approval rate almost matches Gallup's historical average of 30 percent. Bonnie Kristian
Do most Americans support or oppose President Trump's immigration executive order? Well, it depends on which poll results you consult. Since the order was signed, we've seen surveys in which a majority or plurality back Trump's plan, plus surveys with just the opposite result — and there's no clear trend in one direction or the other.
It's theoretically possible that Americans are just changing their minds a lot, but the more likely explanation is threefold, as Politico describes. First, survey participants' answers can be substantially influenced by question wording, and wording varies even when pollsters do their best to be fair. For example, if a question describes Trump's order as stopping "potential terrorists" from entering America, people seem to be more likely to say they support it than if that phrase isn't used.
Polling methodology matters, too. "Just as with Trump's overall approval rating, the immigration freeze appears to be more popular in polls conducted online or by automated phone calls — and less popular in surveys conducted by live phone interviewers," Politico notes.
And third, survey results are likely to be most precise when elements of the order are addressed separately, instead of as one lump policy. A Quinnipiac poll that took this route found Americans are nearly evenly split over the temporary ban on U.S. entrance for people from seven majority-Muslim countries. However, "opposition was stronger for the temporary ban on refugees (60 percent) and ending the Syrian refugee program entirely (70 percent)" when those were addressed separately. Read Politico's full analysis here. Bonnie Kristian
President Donald Trump famously slammed CNN as "fake news," and the network is fighting back by tweeting "the facts" at Trump and his operatives. In its latest live fact-check, CNN shut down Trump's assertion that "Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. [Richard] Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave 'service' in Vietnam."
CNN's communication team offered video proof that Trump's allegations were completely incorrect:
"The president, once again, with all due respect, is off on the facts," Cuomo said. Jeva Lange