Trump promises to personally bring border wall costs 'WAY DOWN'

President Trump responded on Twitter Saturday morning to news that a study commissioned by his administration pegged the cost of his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border at about $21.6 billion, which is substantially higher than the $12 billion Trump estimated or the $15 billion figure touted by congressional Republican leadership.

I am reading that the great border WALL will cost more than the government originally thought, but I have not gotten involved in the..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017 ...design or negotiations yet. When I do, just like with the F-35 FighterJet or the Air Force One Program, price will come WAY DOWN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017

Trump promised to save "billions" on the F-35 program. So far Lockheed Martin has cut the price by about $600 million, a reduction The Washington Post reports was already planned before the president negotiated with the company.

As for the border wall, Trump maintains taxpayers' initial outlay will be reimbursed by Mexico. The government of Mexico says that will not happen. Bonnie Kristian