Trump products have also been dropped by Sears and Kmart

Retailers Sears and Kmart, which share a parent company, announced Saturday afternoon they will no longer carry items from President Trump's brand of home products. The decision was described as part of a broader "initiative to optimize...online product assortment."

"Amid that streamlining effort," said a statement from Sears Holdings, "31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week. Products from the line are still offered online via third-party Marketplace vendors. Neither Sears nor Kmart carries the line in brick-and-mortar stores."

The news has inevitably been linked to Nordstrom's recent announcement that it would no longer sell Ivanka Trump products. That decision was likewise cast as a matter of business, not politics, but the president took personal umbrage. "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom," he tweeted after that news. On Saturday, Trump again tweeted in Ivanka's defense, saying she has been "abused and treated so badly" by the media. He has yet to tweet about the Sears and Kmart announcement. Bonnie Kristian