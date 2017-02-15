Trump will host Israel's Netanyahu at the White House with no push for a two-state peace deal

Expectations in Israel are high for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he holds his first post-inauguration meeting with President Trump at the White House on Wednesday. Netanyahu, who had a famously rocky relationship with former President Barack Obama, is expected to seek a public reset of U.S.-Israeli relations, plus commitment to a hard-line stance on Iran while trying to avoid any confrontation on Israeli settlements in Palestinian lands. Trump and Netanyahu will hold a joint press conference after their meeting.
Trump has been focusing on reaching a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and Mideast peace envoy, will take part in Wednesday's meetings along with strategist Stephen Bannon. A White House official said Tuesday night that Trump won't insist on a two-state solution, though it's not clear if he will propose an alternative on Wednesday. "It's something the two sides have to agree to. It's not for us to impose that vision," the official said of the idea of side-by-side Palestinian and Israeli states. "A two-state solution that doesn't bring peace is not our goal."
The Obama administrations did not insist on a two-state solution so much as present it as the most viable route, The Washington Post notes, and Netanyahu's right flanks back home are increasingly opposed to Palestinian statehood. Trump reportedly plans to first try to reach a deal between Israel and Arab states, hoping those states can bring the fractured Palestinian territories on board.
Netanyahu's visit also comes amid the fallout of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's forced resignation on Monday night. It isn't clear how that will shape the Trump-Netanyahu meeting. Flynn's resignation "deprives Mr. Netanyahu of his strongest ally inside the White House for raising pressure on Iran," The New York Times says. "Flynn's absence is unlikely to affect the agenda or U.S. positions," The Washington Post counters. "His hawkish voice on Iran reflects Trump's views, and he was not expected to be a main player in any White House push for a peace agreement." Martin Indyk, Obama's special envoy for Mideast peace, sides with the Times: "On the one issue that Bibi wants to talk about, Iran, he's missing his wingman, General Flynn. His wingman has just been shot down." Peter Weber
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump called reports that his 2016 campaign team was in "constant" contact with senior Russian intelligence officials "non-sense," alleging that the news "is merely an attempt to cover up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign."
U.S. officials told The New York Times and CNN that they intercepted phone calls by members of Trump's campaign, proving the connection, a revelation that came just hours after former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned from his post following The Washington Post's reports that the Justice Department warned the White House that Flynn had discussed sanctions with Russia's ambassador before Trump's inauguration, and could be subject to blackmail.
Trump has argued that the "illegal leaks" are the "real story," and on Wednesday added: "Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?). Just like Russia." The Kremlin also called the reports "not based on any facts." Jeva Lange
Austin school teachers have been warned against giving students information about immigrant rights
After at least 51 undocumented immigrants were arrested in Austin and San Antonio last Thursday and Friday, in a broad and controversial raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in at least six states, some students in Austin started staying home from school out of fear of what could happen to them or their families. A local teachers' organization, Education Austin, started providing its members with information for students on immigration lawyers and what to do if ICE agents question them of come to their doors — and on Tuesday, the Austin Independent School District told teachers and other public school employees to stop it.
Teachers, school administrators, and staff "may not speak to political affiliation, views, protests, advocacy or other controversial issues or topics that may arise while on district property," said a memo sent around from the Austin ISD legal counsel, warning that state legislators are watching. "Austin ISD is unique in that it is the district of the Texas capital and is know for being politically and socially active; therefore its activities, statements, and reactions are immensely scrutinized," the memo cautioned. "This increased oversight that is not experienced by all school districts emphasizes the need and importance for district employees to be meticulous and very calculated in their actions and responses to controversial events."
The Austin School Board was not informed about the memo beforehand, according to board vice president Paul Saldana, and it's not pleased. The memo is "in a direct contradiction to what I thought we were committed to as a district," he told local NPR station KUT. "I'm quite taken back and very surprised with the conservative tone of the memorandum." Education Austin also objected and said it will seek its own legal opinion. Letting students know their legal rights "is not political, it is not agitational, it is informational," said Education Austin President Ken Zarifis. "Families need to know where turn, what they can do because most don't know. It's a learning opportunity. We're schools. Let's teach." You can learn more in the report from local NBC station KXAN below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked off Tuesday night's Late Show monologue with the big news of the day, the record-short tenure of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. "He resigned last night — not because of a scandal," Colbert deadpanned. "He just wanted to spend more time with his Russian contacts." It was Flynn's multiple phone calls with Russia's ambassador to Washington, in which he discussed just-implemented sanctions, that led to his early departure. "Now at first, Flynn denied all of this," Colbert said. "But he got caught because, it turns out, we listen in on every phone call to the Russian ambassador. Who knew? Evidently, not the national security adviser, you dummy." He paused. "It's funny 'cause it's treason."
President Trump was warned weeks ago that Flynn was being less than truthful and might be open to Russian blackmail, by acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Colbert noted. "Trump did nothing about it, but then again, the president, he's very busy — attacking Nordstrom, Arnold Schwarzenegger's ratings, and then firing Sally Yates." But now Flynn is gone. "Of course, this is a major betrayal of trust, and Donald Trump immediately condemned both Flynn and the Russians," Colbert said, adding after a short pause: "I'm just kidding." Trump said the real story is about the leaks. Colbert wrapped up by noting that Trump's reputed pick for ambassador to Austria is a Sound of Music fanatic and making an off-color Stephen Bannon joke.
Democrats are up in arms over the Flynn affair, Colbert noted after moving to his desk. Their GOP colleagues? "For a major political scandal, Republicans have been conspicuously silent," he said. Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) had an interesting explanation for that silence on CNN Tuesday morning. "Well, of course, what was I thinking? Valentine's Day breakfast," Colbert said. "That old tradition that all of us do. That's why Republicans were so quiet on this issue: They were all having breakfast with their sweethearts." To find out why Rep. Collins was not having breakfast with his own wife on Valentine's Day, Colbert interviewed the congressman's wife (Christine Baranski), who was having a liquid "breakfast for one." Watch below. Peter Weber
The resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, 24 days into the Trump administration and amid flurries of reports alleging frequent contact between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence officials, has already earned a comparison to the Iran-Contra scandal that plagued President Ronald Reagan's second term. But on Tuesday night's Conan, CNN's Jake Tapper and host Conan O'Brien tuned the dial all the way back to the Nixon administration, and the famous question in Richard Nixon's presidency-ending Watergate scandal.
"People are now questioning, 'What did President Trump know, when did he know it?'" Conan said. "Does that particular angle have any legs? Is that going to be a story?" "I think so," Tapper said. "And it is four weeks in; it's pretty early to be saying 'What did the president know and when did he know it? And why didn't he disclose it to the American people when he knew?'" He noted that Trump was informed two weeks ago that Flynn had talked about U.S. sanctions with Russia's ambassador, then denied that he knew anything about the Flynn reports as late as last Friday. "Usually we get into the 'What did the president know and when did he know it?' two years into the second term of a president, not four weeks," Tapper said. "But, you know, he's doing things different." Watch below. Peter Weber
When White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Monday afternoon that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had President Trump's "full confidence" — hours before Flynn stepped down — she was apparently "out of the loop," The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday night. The newspaper's look at Flynn as canary in the Trump coal mine, by reporters Michael C. Bender and Rebecca Ballhaus, begins like this:
Dining at his oceanside resort in Florida on Friday, President Donald Trump was surprised to learn that National Security Adviser Mike Flynn was sitting at a nearby table, a person familiar with the event said. "What is he doing here?" the president said, describing the man who was once at the center of his political orbit as "very controversial." [The Wall Street Journal]
Flynn, despite his loyalty to Trump and simpatico worldview, was always viewed warily by some White House officials, The Journal reports, giving as an example a red-eye flight senior advisers Stephen Bannon and Jared Kushner took to Washington before Trump's inauguration to reassure future Cabinet members about Flynn. "We tried to help him succeed," a senior administration official told the newspaper. "It was absolute dysfunction." And Flynn isn't likely to be the last casualty of Trump's chaotic, power-jockeying White House, WSJ suggests. The conservative-media circle of the Trump orbit is apparently gunning for Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.
"Reince Priebus walked Mike Flynn to the gallows," political operative Roger Stone said Tuesday, calling his departure a "Pearl Harbor moment" for Trump supporters. "Trump loyalists are fed up with Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer whose loyalties are to the Republican National Committee, and not to the president." Priebus is also reportedly in a power struggle over ambassador nominations with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, while Conway is facing ethics inquiries and Press Secretary Sean Spicer is being ridiculed on Saturday Night Live. You can read more at The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber
Move over, Molly, and step aside, Samantha — there's a new American Girl doll, and his name is Logan.
Meet Logan Everett: the first male American Girl Doll https://t.co/QVDWLpMG8a pic.twitter.com/mdeuhzatFu
— Chris Norman (@4everabundance) February 15, 2017
The company will release Logan Everett, its first boy character, on Thursday, with the doll and his accompanying book costing $115. He lives in Nashville, plays the drums in a band with his friend Tenney Grant (a blond, brown-eyed doll), and comes with his own set. "We do an enormous amount of research with girls and their parents, and the one thing we've heard loud and clear is a desire for more — specifically more characters and stories from today," spokeswoman Julie Parks told CBS News. The company will also introduce two other new characters on Thursday: Korean-American Z Yang and Nanea from Hawaii. Catherine Garcia
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday night, after a record 24 days serving in President Trump's White House. "Twenty-four days — I use disposable razors for longer than that," Seth Meyers marveled on Tuesday's Late Night. "He didn't even last as long as a David Blaine stunt." Meyers played a cheeky highlight reel of Flynn's short tenure, then went to the video library. "To be fair to Flynn, he may have broken the law and then lied about it, but it's not like he accused any other public official of breaking the law and called for them to be thrown in jail," he said, setting up a clip from last July's Republican National Convention. He calls the excerpt from Flynn's "lock her up!" speech "really ironic to watch now," but you can judge for yourself.
Meyers briefly recapped why Flynn stepped down, then walked through the rapidly shifting White House response to the Flynn revelations, up to Trump's tweet about it on Tuesday. "Apparently the problem for him is not that Flynn lied, but that we found out about it," he said. Other Republicans didn't seem that concerned with the resignation of a top White House official just three weeks in, either, Meyers said, ending with a movie reference and some skepticism about lawmakers having Valentine's Day breakfast with their wives. Peter Weber