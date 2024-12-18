Luigi Mangione charged with murder, terrorism
Magnione is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
What happened
New York prosecutors announced new charges against Luigi Mangione on Tuesday, including first-degree murder "in furtherance of an act of terrorism" tied to the fatal shooting of United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel. The 10 other charges against Mangione, 26, include second-degree murder as an act of terrorism, second-degree murder and weapons charges.
Who said what
The Dec. 4 murder of Thomason, 50, "was not an ordinary killing," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told reporters, explaining the indictment. "This was a killing that was intended to evoke terror. And we've seen that reaction." First-degree murder in New York "only applies to a narrow list of aggravating circumstances," including terrorism, murder-for hire or killing a judge, cop or first responder, CNN said.
Thompson's murder "kindled a fiery outpouring of resentment toward U.S. health insurance companies," The Associated Press said, and "rattled C-suites, as 'wanted' posters with other health care executives' names and faces appeared on New York streets and some social media users extolled Mangione's deed as payback" for denied coverage, large bills and long delays in treatment. UnitedHealthcare said Mangione, who underwent major back surgery, was never a client.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch criticized the "shocking and appalling celebration of cold-blooded murder."
What next?
A conviction on the most serious charges could land Mangione in prison for life without parole. He has an extradition hearing scheduled for Thursday in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested at a McDonald's. Despite earlier indications, Mangione won't fight extradition to New York, his lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo told CNN.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Will Starmer's Brexit reset work?
Today's Big Question PM will have to tread a fine line to keep Leavers on side as leaks suggest EU's 'tough red lines' in trade talks next year
By The Week UK Published
-
How domestic abusers are exploiting technology
The Explainer Apps intended for child safety are being used to secretly spy on partners
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Scientists finally know when humans and Neanderthals mixed DNA
Under the radar The two began interbreeding about 47,000 years ago, according to researchers
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Ex-FBI informant pleads guilty to lying about Bidens
Speed Read Alexander Smirnov claimed that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were involved in a bribery scheme with Ukrainian energy company Burisma
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'It's easier to break something than to build it'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
South Korea impeaches president, eyes charges
Speed Read Yoon Suk Yeol faces investigations on potential insurrection and abuse of power charges
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden sets new clemency record, hints at more
Speed Read President Joe Biden commuted a record 1,499 sentences and pardoned 39 others convicted of nonviolent crimes
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Mysterious drones roil New Jersey, prompt FBI inquiry
Speed Read State and federal officials are both stumped and concerned
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
South Korean president vows to fight removal
Speed Read Yoon Suk Yeol defended his martial law decree and said he will not step down, despite impeachment efforts
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
FBI Director Christopher Wray to step down for Trump
speed read The president-elect had vowed to fire Wray so he could install loyalist Kash Patel
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Netanyahu takes the stand in corruption trial
Speed Read He is Israel's first sitting leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published