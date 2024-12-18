Luigi Mangione charged with murder, terrorism

Magnione is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione taken into custody for allegedly murdering health care CEO Brian Thompson
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

New York prosecutors announced new charges against Luigi Mangione on Tuesday, including first-degree murder "in furtherance of an act of terrorism" tied to the fatal shooting of United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel. The 10 other charges against Mangione, 26, include second-degree murder as an act of terrorism, second-degree murder and weapons charges.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

