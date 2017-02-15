New York Times columnist compares Trump's election to Pearl Harbor and 9/11

The New York Times' Thomas Friedman argued in his most recent column that the day President Trump won the election should be a date that lives in infamy, not unlike Dec. 7, 1941, when more than 2,400 Americans were killed at Pearl Harbor, or Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorist attacks left nearly 3,000 dead:
We need to rerun the tape. Ladies and gentlemen, we were attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, we were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, and we were attacked on Nov. 8, 2016. That most recent attack didn't involve a horrible loss of lives, but it was devastating in its own way. Our entire intelligence community concluded that Russia hacked our election by deliberately breaking into Democratic National Committee computers and then drip-by-drip funneling embarrassing emails through WikiLeaks to undermine Clinton's campaign. And what have we done about it? Other than a wrist slap against Moscow, we've moved on.
What America needs to do now, as was done in both previous incidents, is to ask questions and demand answers, Friedman writes. At this point, it's not clear "whether Russian oligarchs own [Trump] financially or whether Russian spies own him personally because of alleged indiscreet behavior during his trips to Moscow" — but Americans "need to know," Friedman says.
He implores Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to consider what they would do if the tables were turned, and the "CIA, NSA, and FBI had concluded that the Russians had intervened to help Hillary Clinton get elected." If that were the case, Friedman writes, "you would have closed the government and demanded a new election." "Now it's all okay?" Friedman asks. "So you can get some tax cuts?"
Read the rest of what Friedman has to say about Trump and Russia over at The New York Times.
Republican Sen. Bob Corker (Tenn.) made it clear Wednesday that the federal government could face serious problems down the road if the Trump administration and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's potential ties to Russia are not investigated. "The big issue right now is dealing with this Russia issue, making sure that it doesn't destabilize our ability to move ahead as a country and deal with important issues," Corker said during an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe. Corker described Russia's "interference" ahead of the presidential election and the possibility of the involvement of President Trump's associates as the "big elephant in the room."
Flynn's resignation Monday night after misleading Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his conversation about sanctions with a Russian ambassador also raises the question of the White House's stability, Corker said. "Is the White House going to have the ability to stabilize itself? This affects us not just with international issues that are brewing all around the world — all kinds of problems — but the domestic agenda here," Corker said.
Corker, for one, said he wants to fully understand what happened with Flynn, and why the Trump administration's stance on Russia has remained stagnant while its stances on "most" other foreign policy issues have evolved. "Russia is not our friend," Corker said. "This relationship that seems to exist and seems to be preeminent and seems to be driving so much of the conversation within the White House, to me, is still not righted itself." "It's a problem," he added.
Catch Corker's interview below.
In case you didn't get enough of the 2016 election while it was actually happening, you'll soon have the chance to revisit all the drama via a roughly 10-hour mini-series by the screenwriter and producer who made 2012's Osama bin Laden thriller film, Zero Dark Thirty, Deadline reports.
"[Screenwriter Mark] Boal is nothing if not thorough, and this should be a fascinating, possibly stomach-churning insight into the every step of the 2016 election," The Playlist notes. "There are no broadcasters signed up yet, but I can't imagine it will be too difficult to find a partner, and while it might be 'Too soon!' for some, Boal and [former New York Times Magazine editor Hugo] Lindgren are smart in getting reflections on the past year, while memories are still fresh, and emotion is running high."
Lindgren is reportedly assembling a team of investigative journalists to help with the forthcoming "political drama." There are no details on casting yet, but Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump look-alikes might want to give their agents a ring. Read more of the details at Deadline. Jeva Lange
Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski put her foot down about Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday, stating firmly that she would no longer have the White House counselor on the show. "Every time I've ever seen her on television, something's askew, off, or incorrect," Brzezinski said. "I will say: Kellyanne Conway does not need to text our show, just as long as I'm on it because it's not happening here … She's not credible anymore."
Conway has been in hot water in recent weeks following her repeated citation of the "Bowling Green Massacre," which never occurred, as well as her possibly illegal promotion of Ivanka Trump's products on a Fox morning show.
"I don't even think she's saying things she knows to be untrue, she's just saying things just to get in front of a TV set and prove her relevance because behind the scenes, she's not in these meetings," Brzezinski's co-host Joe Scarborough said. Watch below. Jeva Lange
The ex-wife of Trump's labor secretary nominee appeared on Oprah to allege spousal abuse. Here is the footage.
Politico has obtained rare footage of the ex-wife of President Donald Trump's labor secretary nominee appearing anonymously on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1990, where she alleged spousal abuse. "I will see you in the gutter. This will never be over. You will pay for this," Lisa Fierstein alleged the labor secretary nominee, Andrew Puzder, told her in an episode titled "High Class Battered Women."
Puzder, the CKE Restaurants CEO, is slated for his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday although four Republicans have said they are "withholding support," possibly jeopardizing his nomination. In addition to allegations that he abused his wife, Puzder faces trouble due to pushback from labor rights activists and his admission that he and his wife once employed an undocumented immigrant as a part-time housekeeper.
When Fierstein appeared on Oprah, she was already divorced from Puzder — their separation was finalized in 1987 — and disguised by large sunglasses and a wig and used an assumed name. Another woman who appeared in the episode supplied the video to Politico, and senators on the HELP committee have also reviewed the tape, which was supplied to them by the Oprah Winfrey Network but had not been made available to the public.
In a petition seeking $350,000 in damages, Fierstein also alleged Puzder "assaulted and battered me by striking me violently about the face, chest, back, shoulders, and neck, without provocation or cause" and left "bruises and contusions to the chest, back, shoulders, and neck" as well as "two ruptured discs and two bulging discs." The petition was ultimately dismissed "on the grounds that Puzder's divorce agreement had already settled all Fierstein's prior claims against him," Politico writes.
Feirstein said in a recent letter to the Senate HELP committee: "I regret my decision to appear on that show. I never told Andy about it." A spokesperson for Puzder and Fierstein said the pair, along with Puzder's current wife, "are close friends today and often spend time together, but none of that context seems to matter to Andy's critics. Perpetuating these retracted 30-year-old allegations and an impulsive decision to appear on a talk show is nothing more than a desperate attempt to tarnish Andy Puzder at the expense of Lisa and their family." Read the full story at Politico and watch Fierstein's appearance on Oprah below. Jeva Lange
This week, Dubai said that by July it plans to have a new airport shuttle system up and running that combines driverless taxis, quadcopter drones, and the flying cars that have been a staple of science fiction since the mid-20th century. The Ehang 184 passenger drones, made in China, will be able to transport one passenger and a small suitcase over Dubai's congested streets with the push of a button, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority promises. And the drones have already been tested around Dubai, authority director general Mattar Al Tayer tells The New York Times. This "is not just a model but it has really flown in Dubai skies," he said. You can see the drones in action in this slick video from the transport authority:
Dubai is making a big push to adopt driverless technology, with its ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, committing the emirate to a quarter of all journeys conducted by driverless vehicles by 2030. The eight-copter Ehang drones can travel up to 100 miles per hour, but Dubai said they will normally travel no more than 62 miles an hour, the Times reports, and if something goes wrong, they'll land as soon as is safe. Peter Weber
Democrats counting the days until the 2020 election might want to curb their enthusiasm, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll has found. In a hypothetical election, President Trump would win his re-election if he ran against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by a margin of 42 percent to 36 percent. That margin is "fairly impressive … for a less-than-popular president against the prominent senator," Politico notes.
Politico/Morning Consult has shown Trump with higher favorability than other polls for a number of reasons, with 49 percent of voters approving of his presidency, while 45 percent disapprove in the most recent survey. But "it looks like Trump's [honeymoon period] is ending," said Morning Consult co-founder and chief research officer Kyle Dropp. "The slate of bad news for the administration is catching up to him, although its important to note that his approval rating remains sky-high among people who voted for him in November."
That won't necessarily be enough. Even with Trump beating Warren in a hypothetical election, 43 percent of voters say they would vote for a "nameless" Democrat in 2020. Just a third say they'll definitely vote for Trump. Approximately a quarter of voters think Trump is the worst president of the last 100 years.
The poll was conducted on Feb. 9 and 10, after Warren was silenced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and reached 1,791 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 points. Read the full results here. Jeva Lange
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump called reports that his 2016 campaign team was in "constant" contact with senior Russian intelligence officials "non-sense," alleging that the news "is merely an attempt to cover up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign."
U.S. officials told The New York Times and CNN that they intercepted phone calls by members of Trump's campaign, proving the connection, a revelation that came just hours after former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned from his post following The Washington Post's reports that the Justice Department warned the White House that Flynn had discussed sanctions with Russia's ambassador before Trump's inauguration, and could be subject to blackmail.
Trump has argued that the "illegal leaks" are the "real story," and on Wednesday added: "Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?). Just like Russia." The Kremlin also called the reports "not based on any facts." Jeva Lange