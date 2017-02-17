Gay couple in Washington state wins legal battle against florist who cited religion to refuse doing their wedding
On Thursday, the nine-member Washington State Supreme Court ruled unanimously that a florist in Richland had violated the state's anti-discrimination and consumer-protection laws when she refused to provide the flowers for a gay couple's 2013 wedding, citing her religious belief that marriage can only be between a man and a woman. The florist, Barronelle Stutzman, can stop selling flowers to any wedding or sell to all weddings, but not discriminate on sexual orientation, the court ruled.
Stutzman, the owner of Arlene's Flowers, had sold flowers to Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed, whom she knew were a gay couple, for years. But she drew a line at doing the flowers for their wedding. The couple sued, backed by the state attorney general and the ACLU, and won in lower court. Stutzman's lawyer, Kristen Waggoner, said they will appeal the closely watched case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sturtzman had argued that forcing her to cater to a same-sex wedding would violate her religious freedom and also her First Amendment rights, calling her floral arrangements artist expression. The court rejected both arguments, "emphatically," Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud wrote in her 59-page ruling. "We agree with Ingersoll and Freed that 'this case is no more about access to flowers than civil rights cases were about access to sandwiches.'" The court cited a case from New Mexico where a photographer tried the artistic expression defense for not photographing a same-sex wedding, and lost. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take his case in 2014. The similar case of a baker from Colorado is pending before the court, however.
The Washington ruling is "a kind of case that hasn't come up before," University of Washington constitutional law professor Hugh Spitzer tells The New York Times, explaining that the legal principles are firmly settled for interracial marriage, business law, and creative expression. Fully extending those rights to same-sex couples is notable, he added, "but the principles are not new." Peter Weber
The White House is expected to name Crossroads Media founder Mike Dubke as communications director, CNN reports. The appointment will lift a load off White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who has in the meantime has covered the job's responsibilities parallel to his own.
Crossroads Media, founded in 2001, serves as the media arm of the conservative American Crossroads super PAC. The decision to appoint Dubke has surprised some of President Donald Trump's close allies, with one anonymously marveling to CNN that "Dubke and his Crossroads friends did everything they could to kill the Trump movement and failed."
While the announcement is not yet official, people with knowledge of the appointment say it is expected to be formalized as soon as Friday. Jeva Lange
Russian state media has reportedly been ordered to stop fawning over President Trump, after a series of events that include the ouster of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Trump's unprecedented tweet saying something slightly negative about Moscow. Russia's news media "won't pour buckets of criticism on Trump, they just won't talk about him much," Konstantin von Eggert, a political analyst for Russia's only independent TV channel, told Bloomberg Politics. But Friday's newspapers in Russia seem to have at least reached for cups of criticism, says BBC News Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg, who read some of the days headlines.
Pravda, for example, criticized the contradictory remarks Trump has made about NATO, moving from "obsolete and useless" during the campaign to fully supportive today. "'As the saying goes,' the paper says, 'you need to be drunk to understand the true position of the U.S. president," Rosenberg read. Moskovsy Komsomolets asks, "Has Trump changed his mind about improving relations with Russia?" Vedomosti gives Trump the benefit of the doubt, blaming the "pressure that Trump is coming under in America over alleged links with Russia" for his inability to offer any concessions to Moscow right away.
"You need to be drunk to understand the US President's true position." Russian papers change their tone on Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Xl19ragk98
— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) February 17, 2017
If the Russian papers go too negative, of course, Trump can just dismiss them as "fake news" — bookmark the phrase "poddel'nyye novosti," just in case. Peter Weber
President Trump wrapped up his 77-minute freewheeling press conference on Thursday not long before Stephen Colbert taped Thursday's Late Show, and like other late-night hosts, his writers had to scrap everything and start over. Fresh off of ingesting Trump's news conference, Colbert declared it "beefy," in fact, "so beefy you could eat it with a fork, okay? But you're going to want to use a spoon to get every drop of the crazy." Then words failed him.
"It's kind of hard to characterize the press conference — words fail me," he said. So he turned to cable news. "How about CNN?" he asked. Jake Tapper called it "unhinged," which Colbert dismissed as "fake news," but then he played the reaction at Fox News, and it wasn't much more hinged. "With friends like that, who needs Fox & Friends?" he asked. Then Colbert turned to the meat of the news conference, and he let Trump do a lot of the talking.
The president started out blaming everybody but himself for the chaos in his White House, claiming he inherited a mess. "No, you inherited a fortune, we elected a mess," Colbert reminded him, "for the record." He moved on to Trump's assertion that he couldn't be expected to know that his electoral college win was historically meh, not huge, as he just said, because somebody gave him that information. "How presidential," Colbert said. "It really reminds me of Harry Truman, who so famously said: 'Look, I don't know where it's supposed to stop, I was given that buck.'"
Colbert hit some of the other highlights, ending with Trump's sarcastic response to a question from Major Garrett of CBS News about how he plans to deal with Russia's new aggressions. "That was the president unveiling his two new characters," Colbert said: "Military Guy and Dictator Giving a Press Conference." Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump was told exactly what Flynn and the Russian ambassador discussed, Fox News reports
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn appears to have lied to the FBI when they questioned him after President Trump's inauguration about discussing U.S. sanctions with the Russian ambassador to Washington in December, according to a report in The Washington Post. But on Thursday evening, Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts said that Flynn had truthfully recounted his discussions with the White House counsel and other members of the Trump administration. Roberts also confirmed earlier reports that Trump was informed about Flynn's conversation by other sources weeks before he asked for Flynn's resignation on Monday.
"The president was, in fact, fully briefed on the content of those conversations that Gen. Michael Flynn had with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, by people who would know what the content of those phone conversations was," Roberts told Bill O'Reilly, calling it exclusive information. The White House counsel's office also conducted an investigation, and "under repeated questioning," Roberts said, "Gen. Flynn, I'm told, had a full recollection of what he talked about with the Russian ambassador," telling both the White House counsel's office "and other people who talked to him."
.@johnrobertsFox: @POTUS was in fact fully briefed on the content of those conversations that Gen. Flynn had with the Russian ambassador. pic.twitter.com/I70FlxuYCl
— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 17, 2017
Roberts did not say if one of those people was Vice President Mike Pence. Flynn, after denying that he and Kislyak had discussed sanctions, told The Washington Post he couldn't recall if that subject had come up, Roberts reminded Fox News viewers, strongly suggesting that Flynn was not telling the truth. Peter Weber
On Thursday, as people throughout the U.S. were skipping school and work to highlight President Trump's anti-immigration policies in a "Day Without Immigrants" protest, Trump Vineyard Estates sought permission from the Labor Department to bring 23 more foreign workers to Virginia to help plant and harvest grapes. The vineyard, also known as Trump Winery, is requesting the foreign laborers using H-2 visas, or temporary permission to work in the U.S. in jobs qualified Americans can't or won't do, BuzzFeed News reports. The H-2 program has brought to the U.S. more than 100,000 foreign workers since 2003, and Trump businesses have sought to hire at least 286 guest workers since he launched his presidential campaign in mid-2015.
Trump does not appear to own the vineyard — though he suggested he did during the Republican primary last year, saying at a press conference: "I own it 100 percent, no mortgage, no debt." Instead, it is registered to his son, Eric Trump. So technically this does not violate the two rules Donald Trump laid out for his administration in December: "BUY AMERICAN and HIRE AMERICAN! #USA" On the other hand, Trump got permission to hire 64 foreign guest workers at Mar-a-Lago this winter through the H-2 program. The pay for the Trump Winery job is $11.27 an hour, by the way, though it requires working in very cold weather with "feet in bent positions for long periods of time." Peter Weber
Against the advice of his advisers, President Trump held a hastily organized 77-minute solo news conference on Thursday afternoon, and it was a doozy. On Thursday's Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon put on his Donald Trump outfit and condensed the freewheeling beat-the-press-fest into a short 2.5-minute re-enactment. He did a pretty good job capturing the essence of the performance. "Buckle up, 'cause I'm coming in hot — this is going to be a crazy one," he said. "First of all, you're all fake news, I hate you all very much, and thank you for being here." There's one sight gag involving hand size, plus a Magic Trump Ball, but Fallon mostly plays it goofy. Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump's antipathy for the news media was on full display at his 75-minute solo press conference on Thursday, and as he usually does, Trump singled out one news organization for special abuse: CNN. But Trump is doing more than throwing the phrase "fake news" at the network that pays Jeffrey Lord to defend him on the air; he has also sent his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner to complain to executives at CNN and its parent company, Time Warner, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday night, citing "a White House official and other people familiar with the matter."
In a recent White House meeting with Time Warner executive vice president Gary Ginsberg, for example, Kushner reportedly argued that CNN was unfairly critical of Trump. Kushner "has taken issue with specific CNN contributors including Van Jones, a Democrat who served in the Obama administration, and Ana Navarro, a Republican strategist, who have each criticized Mr. Trump in harsh terms," The Wall Street Journal reports. Navarro did not seem particularly concerned:
Really, Little Jared complaining about me cuz I get under President Daddy-in-Law's skin? Oh, baby boy, I'm so sorry. https://t.co/4W8Sh9sHxy
— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 17, 2017
As it turns out, Time Warner is awaiting federal approval for an $85.4 billion sale to AT&T — though "people familiar with the matter" told WSJ that Kushner and Ginsberg, longtime friends, did not discuss the merger in the White House meeting. Trump opposed the merger in the final weeks of the presidential campaign, specifically citing CNN, which isn't normal, according to University of Maryland journalism historian Mark Feldstein. "Lord knows that every president has been angered by their news coverage, going back to George Washington," he said. "But to engage in that kind of bare-knuckled tactics is extraordinary."
The unidentified White House official suggested that CNN be more like Fox News, saying "it's obvious" that CNN's "ratings have suffered as a result" of it's "dishonest coverage of the president," while Fox News' "ratings have never been better," thanks to their "mostly fair" Trump coverage. According to Nielsen, CNN's daytime ratings are up 51 percent this year in the key 25-to-54 demographic, while Fox News' ratings are up 55 percent among the same groups. You can read more at The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber