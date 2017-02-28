Melania Trump is attending Trump's address with families of people killed by undocumented immigrants

President Trump is expected to make his concern about illegal immigration a central point during his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night and Melania Trump's guests might just prove it. Among the first lady's guests are Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver, the widows of two California police officers who were killed by an undocumented immigrant. Jamiel Shaw Sr., whose son was shot by a different undocumented immigrant, will also be sitting with Trump.

Shaw has previously opened a rally for Trump and the president vowed during the campaign to name legislation that enhances "cooperation with state and local authorities to ensure that criminal immigrants and terrorists are swiftly, really swiftly, identified and removed" after Davis and Oliver's late husbands, Michael Davis Jr. and Danny Oliver.

Also sitting with Melania Trump will be Megan Crowley, who was diagnosed with Pompe disease and whose father helped develop an enzyme replacement therapy; Denisha Merriweather, who enrolled in the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program and became the first member of her family to graduate from high school and college; and Maureen McCarthy Scalia, the widow of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

"The president's guests at a joint session of Congress typically reflect the administration's priorities," The New York Times writes. "Presidents often refer to their guests during their addresses, sometimes using their personal stories to illustrate their points." Jeva Lange