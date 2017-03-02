Trump: Sessions is an 'honest man' and victim of 'a total witch hunt'

President Trump admitted in a statement Thursday night that Attorney General Jeff Sessions could have responded to a question posed during his confirmation hearing "more accurately," but blamed Democrats for bringing attention to the fact that Sessions said he never interacted with Russian officials during the campaign when he actually met the Russian ambassador to the United States twice.
"Jeff Sessions is an honest man," Trump said. "He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional." Trump quickly turned his attention elsewhere, claiming that the "whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win." He went on to accuse Democrats of "overplaying their hand" and "losing their grip on reality," and declared that the "real story is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total witch hunt!" Earlier in the day, Trump said he had "total" confidence in Sessions. Catherine Garcia
While at a diplomacy conference in July connected to the Republican National Convention, two of Donald Trump's national security advisers spoke with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.
J.D. Gordon told USA Today he had an "informal conversation" with Kislyak at the Global Partners in Diplomacy event, "just like my interactions with dozens of other ambassadors and senior diplomats in Cleveland." Carter Page told the newspaper he could not disclose what he said to Kislyak because of "confidentiality rules." Page, who left Trump's campaign after taking heat for a speech he gave in Moscow critical of American foreign policy and sanctions against Russia, went on All In with Chris Hayes on Thursday night, and gave a slippery answer when the host asked him if he met and spoke with Kislyak in Cleveland. "I may have met him, possibly, might have been in Cleveland," he said. "I'm respectful to the organizers, I'm respectful of confidentiality rules."
Watch @chrislhayes pin down Carter Page into this A+ answer: “I will say that I never met [Sergey Kislyak] anywhere outside of Cleveland.” pic.twitter.com/L6Mqa3NnpS
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 3, 2017
Kislyak has been popular with people who orbit around Trump — on Wednesday, it was revealed Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with him twice during the campaign while serving as a top foreign policy adviser to Trump, despite saying otherwise during his confirmation hearing, and the White House acknowledged on Thursday he met with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, in December before former President Barack Obama prepared to impose sanctions against Russia for interfering in the presidential election. Trump officials have repeatedly said that during the campaign, there was no contact with any Russian officials. Catherine Garcia
While serving as governor of Indiana, Vice President Mike Pence often used a private AOL email account while conducting official business, sometimes corresponding with top advisers about homeland security matters and other sensitive topics, the Indianapolis Star reports.
The IndyStar made a public records request, and the office of Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) released more than 30 pages from the account, but declined to make additional emails public that the state considers too confidential to share with the public. The account was hacked last summer, with a scammer sending an email to all of Pence's contacts saying the governor and his wife were attacked in the Philippines, had their money and phones stolen, and desperately needed money. There is no law in Indiana against public officials using personal email accounts, but the law has usually been interpreted to mean that any official business done on a private email must be saved for public record purposes, IndyStar reports.
Pence's Washington office released a statement Thursday saying he "maintained a state email account and a personal email account. As governor, Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention. Government emails involving his state and personal accounts are being archived by the state consistent with Indiana law, and are being managed according to Indiana's Access to Public Records Act."
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Pence and his running mate, Donald Trump, were outspoken in their criticism over Hillary Clinton using a private email server while secretary of state. Cybersecurity experts say it's worrisome that there were emails sent from Pence's account that Holcomb says are too sensitive to be released. "It's one thing to have an AOL account and use it to send birthday cards to grandkids," Justin Cappos, a computer security professor at NYU, told IndyStar. "But it's another thing to use it to send and receive messages that are sensitive and could negatively impact people if that information is public." Catherine Garcia
For the second time in 12 months, the Syrian government says it has pushed Islamic State fighters out of the historic city of Palmyra.
ISIS militants first gained control of Palmyra in May 2015, and killed residents and destroyed ancient buildings, artifacts, and monuments like the 2,000-year-old Temple of Bel before Syrian forces were able to recapture the city in May 2016. While the Syrian government was focused on fighting rebels in Aleppo, ISIS slipped back into Palmyra in December 2016 and once again took control of the city.
Russia is an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Russian media said Thursday that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin Syrian troops were able to retake the city because of help from the Russian air force. The monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday heavy shelling was reported across Palmyra, and as they ran out of town, ISIS militants left behind land mines. Catherine Garcia
Not long after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Thursday he will recuse himself from overseeing any "future or existing" investigations into Donald Trump's presidential campaign, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said this doesn't go nearly far enough, and he must "resign immediately."
It was revealed on Wednesday night that last year Sessions, while still a senator and one of Trump's top foreign policy advisers, met with the Russian ambassador to the United States; during his Senate confirmation hearing in January, he declared that he "did not have communications with the Russians" during the campaign. Pelosi said he needed to step down from his position, and was even more forceful on Thursday, releasing a statement that called his recusal "narrow," adding that his "sorry attempt to explain away his perjury" is "totally inadequate."
The Democratic leader went on to say Sessions is "clearly trying to maintain his ability to control the larger investigation into the sprawling personal, political, and financial grip Russia has on the Trump administration," and his "lies to the Senate and to the American people make him unfit to serve as the chief law enforcement officer of our country." Catherine Garcia
Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner met with the Russian ambassador in December, White House reveals
The White House on Thursday acknowledged a previously undisclosed meeting between Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and senior adviser Jared Kushner, The New York Times reports. The meeting took place in December, before President Trump's inauguration, when Flynn was gearing up to serve as Trump's top national security official.
The meeting was arranged to "establish a line of communication" between the incoming Trump administration and the Russian government, White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks told the Times. The New Yorker reported earlier this week that Kushner and Kislyak had met in December, but it wasn't until Hicks' statement Thursday that Flynn's attendance at the meeting was confirmed. The three men reportedly spoke for about 20 minutes.
The Times notes that while "it is common and not improper for transition officials to meet with foreign officials" before the formal change-over of government, Kushner and Flynn's meeting with Kislyak came "just as the Obama White House was preparing to sanction Russia" for its interference in the 2016 election. Flynn resigned from his post as national security adviser last month after it was reported he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials regarding his conversations with Kislyak before Trump's inauguration.
"They generally discussed the relationship and it made sense to establish a line of communication," Hicks said of the meeting. Also Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he would recuse himself from any investigations pertaining to the 2016 presidential campaigns after it was reported he too had spoken to Kislyak twice during the election, despite testifying before the Senate that he "did not have communications with the Russians." Read more about the December meeting at The New York Times. Kimberly Alters
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday that he will recuse himself from "any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for president of the United States" following reports that he had twice spoken with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 election.
Sessions recusal statement pic.twitter.com/WuhoHm5eWO
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) March 2, 2017
Sessions, when asked during his Senate confirmation hearing about contact between President Trump's campaign and Russia, said under oath he "did not have communications with the Russians." Sessions sometimes served as a campaign surrogate for Trump. He has defended his response in light of recent reports, noting he met with Kislyak in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and not on Trump's behalf.
On Thursday, Sessions said his answer was "honest and correct as I understood it at the time." President Trump said he had "total confidence" in Sessions and that he should not have to recuse himself from investigations of the Trump administration's ties to Russia. Jeva Lange
