Former Bush official baffled by Trump team amnesia: 'They're either the most forgetful team in political history or the most intimate with Russia'

When asked to explain how so many of President Trump's aides could have conveniently forgotten about meeting with Russia, Republican strategist Nicole Wallace came up empty-handed. "It's inexplicable now why so many people had so many meetings with so many Russians that they forgot about," said Wallace, the communications director under former President George W. Bush, during an appearance Friday morning on NBC's Today.

This week, it was revealed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who also served as a Trump campaign surrogate, spoke twice with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the election, as did former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and two of Trump's former national security advisers, Carter Page and J.D. Gordon.

Today host Chuck Todd pressed Wallace for an explanation, asking again if there could possibly be "one simple, great answer as to why all of this would be happening." "There is none," Wallace replied. "So many people having so many contacts and not remembering? It doesn't make sense. They're either the most forgetful team in political history or the most intimate with Russia."

Watch Wallace discuss the Trump team's "inexplicable" memory lapse below. Becca Stanek