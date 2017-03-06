This 5-year-old is the youngest person to ever qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee

A 5-year-old has become the youngest person to ever qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning the 2017 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Good Morning America reports. Edith Fuller, who is homeschooled and has barely been on Earth for about 1,800 days, correctly spelled "jnana," a Hindu term for knowledge, in order to win the competition.
Before Fuller, the youngest children to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee were at least 6. Competitors can be as old as 15.
"Learning the words was so educational," said Edith Fuller's mom, Annie Fuller. "She was able to learn about different countries and cultures and different kinds of food."
More than 280 spellers will compete at the national contest in May. Jeva Lange
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson seemingly referred to slaves as "immigrants" during his speech Monday to employees of the department he was recently confirmed to lead. "That's what America is about. A land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less," said Carson, who is the only African-American member of President Trump's Cabinet.
Carson went on to say that the slaves who were captured and taken to America against their will had "a dream" just like the immigrants who came to America of their own accord in search of a better life. "[T]hey too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land," Carson said. Becca Stanek
On Monday, President Trump issued a revised version of his executive order that temporarily restricts travel to the U.S. from a handful of majority Muslim countries. One of the major differences between Monday's order and the one blocked by a federal court six weeks ago is that Iraq has now been removed from the list of nations that face travel restrictions. In an interview Monday morning, Kellyanne Conway explained that Iraq has better "screening and reporting" than the other six nations on the list.
Perhaps what makes Iraq's exclusion so odd, though, is that the order still cites a pair of Iraqis as part of its justification for why a ban on Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen is necessary:
The Iraqis in question did not plot a U.S. attack, and were charged over plotting to send weapons and money abroad to al Qaeda. Read the full executive order here. Jeva Lange
American citizen Khizr Khan reportedly cancels trip to Canada after being warned his 'travel privileges are being reviewed'
Gold Star father Khizr Khan has canceled an upcoming speech in Toronto after being told that his "travel privileges are being reviewed," CTV's Rosa Hwang reports. Khan and his wife were born in Pakistan, but Khizr has been an American citizen for more than 30 years. The Khans famously accused President Trump of having "sacrificed nothing and no one" during a speech at the Democratic National Convention last year; their son died in the Iraq War in 2004.
The released statement said Khan was notified Sunday about the challenge to his ability to travel to Canada, where he had planned to deliver a speech "about tolerance, understanding, unity, and the rule of law" on March 7.
In a statement, Khan said: "This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad. I have not been given any reason as to why."
On Monday, Trump rolled out a new executive order on immigration but it does not affect residents of Pakistan nor does it affect U.S. citizens. Khan declined to comment when reached by CTV. Jeva Lange
Don't you hate it when you're just trying to play some baseball but a mariachi band is sinisterly following your every move? Seattle Mariners outfielder Leonys Martin can relate. The Cuba native turned 29 on Monday in Peoria, Arizona, where his team is currently in the throes of spring training. And as is often tradition for Cuban birthday celebrations, Martin's teammates paid to have a mariachi band follow him … well, just about everywhere.
The band followed him during warm-ups:
And into the batting cages:
No, seriously. Everywhere:
And yes, that means onto the field too:
Of course, all good things eventually have to come to an end. Just ... maybe not yet. Jeva Lange
The ACLU deems Trump's new immigration order a 'scaled-back version that shares the same fatal flaws'
Shortly after President Trump signed his new immigration executive order Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union predicted he'd face "continued disapproval from both the courts and the people." Trump's new order no longer includes Iraq, exempts lawful permanent residents and current visa holders, and nixes the previous order's indefinite ban on Syrian refugees. However, it still temporarily bans people from six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
The ACLU argued Trump's latest order is simply "a scaled-back version that shares the same fatal flaws" as the original order. "The only way to actually fix the Muslim ban is not to have a Muslim ban," Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, said in a statement. "Instead, President Trump has recommitted himself to religious discrimination."
Moreover, the ACLU pointed out that the changes made in this iteration of the order "completely undermine the bogus national security justifications the president has tried to hide behind." Trump offered no advanced notice for his first immigration order because he said that even a week's heads-up would have allowed "the 'bad'" to "rush into our country during that week." His new order won't take effect for 10 days. Becca Stanek
President Trump's new executive order on immigration, issued Monday, makes several significant changes to his earlier order that was blocked by a federal court six weeks ago. In addition to dropping Iraq from countries affected by the ban, the new order notably calls for a public database of honor killings — an addition that bears the fingerprints of Attorney General Jeff Sessions:
The order defines "honor killings" as "gender-based violence against women … in the United States by foreign nationals." Alleged "honor killings" are a major concern of opponents of the U.S. refugee programs, although supporters of refugee programs say the language demonizes Muslims and that there is insufficient evidence of such killings by refugees in the United States.
Nevertheless, Sessions has expressed concern about honor killings in the past, such as in a 2016 discussion with a State Department official:
Sessions: … With regard to honor killings, you have evidence that 27 people were killed in the United States for honor killings according to a DOJ report.
Simon Henshaw, State Department official in charge of the refugee program: I have no evidence that there were any honor killings among the refugee population resettled in the U.S., sir.
Sessions: Well, it's from the same cultural background I would say. [The Atlantic]
As a result, some Muslim rights advocates have slammed President Trump for appointing Sessions to his Cabinet. "[Former] Senator Sessions is one of the most, if not the most, anti-immigrant senator in the U.S. Senate," Farhana Khera, director of the civil-rights group Muslim Advocates, told The Atlantic. "He has a long record of demonizing non-white immigrants, especially Muslim and Latino immigrants." Jeva Lange
Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski tearfully addresses Trump's wiretapping accusations: 'This presidency is fake and failed'
Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski somberly admitted Monday she's "lost hope completely" in President Trump after his recent wiretapping accusations against former President Barack Obama. "I had hope and an open mind. I am losing hope, and my mind is closing," Brzezinkski said. "This presidency is fake and failed."
A teary-eyed Brzezinski repeatedly emphasized the severity of Trump's baseless claims against his predecessor, which she called a "new low." "This is not funny," Brzezinski said. "This is really bad. Just for the record, we are all really nervous."
The hosts of Morning Joe aren't the only ones nervous about the "dangerous agenda" the Trump administration is pushing, noted Brzezinski and the show's guest, British media executive Joanna Coles. "I think there are a lot of people who are very worried in Europe. Britain is watching this like a soap opera," Coles said. "And others are watching it with a historic knowledge of how things go terribly wrong," Brzezinski added.
Watch Morning Joe's full discussion of Trump's wiretapping allegations below. Becca Stanek