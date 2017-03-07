Chance the Rapper donating $1 million to Chicago public schools

Chance the Rapper has pledged to give $1 million to the Chicago Public Schools Foundation, with the money going to fund arts and enrichment programming.
The Grammy winner and native of the city's South Side made the announcement Monday at Westcott Elementary School in the West Chatham neighborhood. Chance recently met with Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) to discuss the serious money issues affecting Chicago Public Schools (CPS), and the rapper said he received "a lot of vague answers" to his questions. "Our talks were unsuccessful," he added. "Gov. Rauner still won't commit to giving Chicago's kids a chance without caveats or ultimatums."
It's been two years since Illinois last approved a full budget, and Chicago schools have stayed in session due to the legislature enacting several stopgap measures, Rolling Stone reports. Rauner vetoed a bill that would delegate $215 million in funding to CPS, and without that money, Chance said, thousands of employees might have to be laid off or the school year will be cut short by 13 days. "This means over 380,000 kids will not have adult-supervised activities in June and could possibly be put in harm's way," he said. The $1 million gift is being funded through ticket sales for his upcoming spring tour, local venues, and major concert promoters, and Chance is urging others to donate, too, reminding them that this is not about politics. "As a private citizen, as a parent, and as a product of CPS, I'm asking that you guys join and fight with me, organize with me, mobilize with me, for the interest of the children of Chicago," he said. "This is the very beginning." Catherine Garcia
House Republicans finally released their bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and several conservative lawmakers aligned with the Freedom Caucus are not impressed.
The bill, dubbed the American Health Care Act, offers health care tax credits and continues Medicaid expansion for three years, among other provisions. "This is ObamaCare by a different form," Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the former chairman of the Freedom Caucus, told Politico. "They're still keeping the taxes in place and Medicaid expansion, and they're starting a new entitlement." The Freedom Caucus' current chairman, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-S.C.), said on Fox News the biggest concern he has is if the bill will lower health care costs, and "until we get that answer, we have to hold out judgment."
Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.), a member of the Freedom Caucus, told Politico he will not vote for the bill in its current structure because it "maintains many of the federal features including a new entitlement program as well as most of the insurance regulations," adding that he has "seen no evidence that this bill will bring the cost curve down." House Republican leaders are bracing for conservatives and moderates to oppose the measure, and can lose no more than 22 votes.
On the Senate side, four Republican senators told Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday they will not vote for any ACA repeal bill that eliminates Medicaid expansion. In a letter to McConnell, Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Sen. Cory Gardner (Colo.), and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) said they "believe Medicaid needs to be reformed, but reform should not come at the cost of disruption in access to healthcare for our country's most vulnerable and sickest individuals." All four of the senators represent Medicaid expansion states. Catherine Garcia
Sage, a blind 12-year-old labrador retriever, made her way into the woods near Boulder Creek, California, at the end of February, and disappeared into the cold, wet forest.
Met the sweetest dog! Sage is blind & went missing in the #SantaCruz mountains for 8 days. Don't miss her story @VeronicaDLCruz @CBSSF 10/11 pic.twitter.com/5niFGTsdz7
— Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 7, 2017
After her family discovered she was missing, they looked everywhere for her, assisted by friends and neighbors, but the low temperatures, rainy weather, and uptick in mountain lion sightings didn't bode well for Sage. One week after Sage walked away from home, neighbor Dan Estrada and his friend, Victor Lopez, spotted her in a stream, "her chin just above water level," Estrada told the Santa Cruz Sentinel. "I jumped in the stream and hugged her."
An EMT, Estrada knew she wouldn't have made it much longer, and carried a weak Sage out of the forest. The Cole family was ecstatic to see Sage again, and neighbors have been stopping by their house to spoil her with treats, including a steak. Estrada was offered a reward by the Coles, but he said no, and came up with a different idea — in honor of Sage's rescue, a celebration will be held on March 18, and seven custom leather dog leashes made by Estrada and Lopez will be raffled off. All of the proceeds raised will go to the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter. Catherine Garcia
DHS Secretary John Kelly says if border-crossing families are split up, the kids 'will be well cared for as we deal with their parents'
Last Friday, U.S. officials floated a proposal by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to separate parents caught crossing into the U.S. illegally from any children they have with them, detaining them separately as a punitive way to discourage immigration from violence-torn Central America. On Monday, DHS Secretary John Kelly confirmed that he is seriously considering the plan, explaining that his goal is really to protect the children. "Let me start by saying I would do almost anything to deter the people from Central America to getting on this very, very dangerous network that brings them up through Mexico into the United States," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Monday evening.
After Kelly touched on the horrors these immigrants face crossing up through Mexico, Blitzer asked him again if he really plans to separate the parents and children that endure that journey and successfully make it to the U.S. "We have tremendous experience in dealing with unaccompanied minors," Kelly said. "We turn them over to HHS and they do a very, very good job of either putting them in kind of foster care or linking them up with parents or family members in the United States. Yes I'm considering, in order to deter more movement along this terribly dangerous network, I am considering exactly that. They will be well cared for as we deal with their parents."
If the goal is to reduce illegal immigration by making the U.S. seem as bad an option as risking death or starvation at home, then the proposal Kelly is defending might work. "But you understand how that looks to the average person?" Blitzer asked him. "It's more important to me, Wolf, to try to keep people off of this awful network," Kelly said. We all have priorities. Peter Weber
The "first elements" of a controversial anti-missile system sent to South Korea by the United States arrived on Monday, U.S. officials told NBC News.
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is "strictly defensive," the officials said, meant to protect South Korea against missiles fired by North Korea. North Korea launched four medium-range missiles on Monday, with three traveling 620 miles and landing in the water near Japan, and South Korea's acting president and prime minister said the consequences of Pyongyang having nuclear weapons would be "horrible and beyond imagination." Last year, Beijing spoke out against THAAD being deployed to South Korea, calling it a "clear, present, and substantive threat to China's security interests." There are already THAAD systems active in Guam and Hawaii to defend against North Korea. Catherine Garcia
Planned Parenthood is pushing back after the White House said Monday it would preserve federal funding for the nonprofit organization if it will stop providing abortions.
In a statement, President Trump said that throughout his presidential campaign, he was vocal about being "pro-life," and he is "deeply committed to investing in women's health." Trump said he plans to "significantly increase federal funding in support of non-abortion services such as cancer screenings," and there is an "opportunity for organizations to continue the important work they do in support of women's health while not providing abortion services." Planned Parenthood offers cancer screenings and testing for sexually transmitted diseases at health centers across the United States, and says none of the $500 million it receives annually in federal funding goes toward covering abortions.
Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards tweeted that the organization won't "back down in the face of threats or intimidation," and said in a statement Trump's proposal "is the same demand opponents of women's health have been pushing for decades, as part of their longstanding effort to end women's access to safe, legal abortion." She added that Planned Parenthood is "glad that the White House understands that taking away the preventive care Planned Parenthood provides is deeply unpopular and would be a disaster for women's health care." Catherine Garcia
If it sounds like a gushing statement issued Monday by the White House came from ExxonMobil's PR department, it's because part of it did.
White House statement copied an entire paragraph from Exxon Mobil press release https://t.co/3RH7n2zjNm pic.twitter.com/YTB0gLkRwW
— Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 7, 2017
Earlier in the day, Exxon published a press release that touted its plan to expand manufacturing along the U.S. Gulf Coast, and included a quote from the company's chairman and CEO, Darren Woods. Not long after, the White House released a statement regarding Exxon's plan, praising the company for "its ambitious $20 billion investment program." From there, the statement took on a very familiar tone, as it included an entire paragraph lifted from the ExxonMobil document, and used Woods' quote without any attribution.
President Trump also fawned over Exxon on Twitter, posting multiple times about the company and "JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!" This did little to assuage the fears of people who believe the White House is too close to ExxonMobil, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was ExxonMobil's CEO until his confirmation earlier this year. A spokesman for Exxon told The Huffington Post the company gave the White House "information about an announcement we were making and they decided to issue a statement congratulating us." Catherine Garcia
In a letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the testimony he gave during his January confirmation hearing was "correct" and he did not mislead anyone.
Sessions was asked by Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) what he would do if he became aware of anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicating with Russian officials. Sessions responded by saying he was "called a surrogate a time or two in that campaign" and he "did not have communications with the Russians." It later came out that Sessions did in fact have two meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, during the presidential campaign. In his letter, Sessions told the committee that because he was not asked specifically about meetings with the ambassador, he was telling the truth. Last week, Sessions recused himself from overseeing any investigations into ties between Russia and President Trump. Catherine Garcia