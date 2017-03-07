Fox News panel is skeptical of Paul Ryan's new ObamaCare replacement plan, thinks it will pass

After two months — or, depending on how you score it, seven years — House Republicans on Monday unveiled their replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act. The GOP is resigned to pushing through most of the plan with just Republican votes, and the plan as presented hasn't exactly been embraced by either Freedom Caucus conservatives or more moderate swing-state senators. Bret Baier tackled the politics of House Speaker Paul Ryan's American Health Care Act on Monday, with a panel including Julie Pace of The Associated Press, The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway, and syndicated columnist and Fox News stalwart Charles Krauthammer.
Pace went first, explaining the pressure that Republicans will be under to vote for the bill, and President Trump's likely need to apply some pressure on his party to get "his first major legislative priority as president." Hemingway was sympathetic to the objections of the House conservatives, calling the plan "partially repeal and replace with a repackaged ObamaCare." House GOP leaders have rushed this through, in a less-than-transparent manner, and are pushing a quick vote on the bill with no CBO score, cost estimates, or guesses as to how many people the plan will cover, she said. "You cannot blame these conservative members of Congress for having problems not just with the process but with the content."
Krauthammer said that, despite their doubts, "in the end... the conservatives, the ones who are more radical, are going to have to fall on their swords." If they managed to strip out the entitlement parts, "I think it would destroy the presidency," he said. Hemingway jumped in to note that "rewriting one-fifth of the economy and doing it in under two months' time is completely ridiculous," arguing that the same problems ObamaCare faces "regarding pre-existing conditions, or this slacker mandate — where you have, you know, 26-year-olds getting this insurance — they're still there, so it's still going to cause the same problems in funding."
Krauthammer had the last word. "In the end, I think they're going to have to have the votes," he said. "And also they're going to have to concede the fact that Obama created an entitlement, and they're now going to transmute it into something different, but the entitlement will stay, there's no way to ratchet it back, and the conservatives are going to have to swallow that in the end, because otherwise it collapses." Watch below. Peter Weber
North Korea says its latest missile launch was a practice strike against U.S. military bases in Japan
North Korea launched four missiles on Monday as part of a practice strike against U.S. military bases in Japan, the country's state media said Tuesday.
The Korean Central News Agency claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch, "feasting his eyes on the trails of ballistic rockets." Should the U.S. or South Korea fire "even a single flame inside North Korean territory," the agency said, "we will demolish the origin of the invasion and provocation with a nuclear tipped missile." Three of the four missiles flew about 600 miles, landing in the sea within Japan's exclusive economic zone. There are roughly 54,000 U.S. military personnel in Japan, stationed at multiple bases.
North Korea did not reveal the type of missiles it fired, but analysts at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California looked closely at images released by state media, and determined they were extended-range Scuds, able to fly more than 600 miles. These missiles have previously been launched, and this was a way for North Korea to see how fast the missiles could be fired. "They want to know if they can get these missiles out into the field rapidly and deploy them all at once," Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute, told The Washington Post. "They are practicing launching a nuclear-armed missile and hitting targets in Japan as if this was a real war." On Monday, the U.S. sent to South Korea the first few elements of the THAAD anti-missile system, meant to thwart missiles fired by the North Korea. Catherine Garcia
House Republicans finally released their bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and several conservative lawmakers aligned with the Freedom Caucus are not impressed.
The bill, dubbed the American Health Care Act, offers health care tax credits and continues Medicaid expansion for three years, among other provisions. "This is ObamaCare by a different form," Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the former chairman of the Freedom Caucus, told Politico. "They're still keeping the taxes in place and Medicaid expansion, and they're starting a new entitlement." The Freedom Caucus' current chairman, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-S.C.), said on Fox News the biggest concern he has is if the bill will lower health care costs, and "until we get that answer, we have to hold out judgment."
Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.), a member of the Freedom Caucus, told Politico he will not vote for the bill in its current structure because it "maintains many of the federal features including a new entitlement program as well as most of the insurance regulations," adding that he has "seen no evidence that this bill will bring the cost curve down." House Republican leaders are bracing for conservatives and moderates to oppose the measure, and can lose no more than 22 votes.
On the Senate side, four Republican senators told Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday they will not vote for any ACA repeal bill that eliminates Medicaid expansion. In a letter to McConnell, Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Sen. Cory Gardner (Colo.), and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) said they "believe Medicaid needs to be reformed, but reform should not come at the cost of disruption in access to healthcare for our country's most vulnerable and sickest individuals." All four of the senators represent Medicaid expansion states. Catherine Garcia
Sage, a blind 12-year-old Labrador retriever, made her way into the woods near Boulder Creek, California, at the end of February, and disappeared into the cold, wet forest.
Met the sweetest dog! Sage is blind & went missing in the #SantaCruz mountains for 8 days. Don't miss her story @VeronicaDLCruz @CBSSF 10/11 pic.twitter.com/5niFGTsdz7
— Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 7, 2017
After her family discovered she was missing, they looked everywhere for her, assisted by friends and neighbors, but the low temperatures, rainy weather, and uptick in mountain lion sightings didn't bode well for Sage. One week after Sage walked away from home, neighbor Dan Estrada and his friend Victor Lopez spotted her in a stream, "her chin just above water level," Estrada told the Santa Cruz Sentinel. "I jumped in the stream and hugged her."
An EMT, Estrada knew Sage wouldn't have made it much longer, and he carried the weak dog out of the forest. The Cole family was ecstatic to see Sage again, and neighbors have been stopping by their house to spoil her with treats, including a steak. Estrada was offered a reward by the Coles, but he said no, and came up with a different idea — in honor of Sage's rescue, a celebration will be held on March 18, and seven custom leather dog leashes made by Estrada and Lopez will be raffled off. All of the proceeds raised will go to the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter. Catherine Garcia
Chance the Rapper has pledged to give $1 million to the Chicago Public Schools Foundation, with the money going to fund arts and enrichment programming.
The Grammy winner and native of the city's South Side made the announcement Monday at Westcott Elementary School in the West Chatham neighborhood. Chance recently met with Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) to discuss the serious money issues affecting Chicago Public Schools (CPS), and the rapper said he received "a lot of vague answers" to his questions. "Our talks were unsuccessful," he added. "Gov. Rauner still won't commit to giving Chicago's kids a chance without caveats or ultimatums."
It's been two years since Illinois last approved a full budget, and Chicago schools have stayed in session due to the legislature enacting several stopgap measures, Rolling Stone reports. Rauner vetoed a bill that would delegate $215 million in funding to CPS, and without that money, Chance said, thousands of employees might have to be laid off or the school year will be cut short by 13 days. "This means over 380,000 kids will not have adult-supervised activities in June and could possibly be put in harm's way," he said. The $1 million gift is being funded through ticket sales for his upcoming spring tour, local venues, and major concert promoters, and Chance is urging others to donate, too, reminding them that this is not about politics. "As a private citizen, as a parent, and as a product of CPS, I'm asking that you guys join and fight with me, organize with me, mobilize with me, for the interest of the children of Chicago," he said. "This is the very beginning." Catherine Garcia
DHS Secretary John Kelly says if border-crossing families are split up, the kids 'will be well cared for as we deal with their parents'
Last Friday, U.S. officials floated a proposal by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to separate parents caught crossing into the U.S. illegally from any children they have with them, detaining them separately as a punitive way to discourage immigration from violence-torn Central America. On Monday, DHS Secretary John Kelly confirmed that he is seriously considering the plan, explaining that his goal is really to protect the children. "Let me start by saying I would do almost anything to deter the people from Central America to getting on this very, very dangerous network that brings them up through Mexico into the United States," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Monday evening.
After Kelly touched on the horrors these immigrants face crossing up through Mexico, Blitzer asked him again if he really plans to separate the parents and children that endure that journey and successfully make it to the U.S. "We have tremendous experience in dealing with unaccompanied minors," Kelly said. "We turn them over to HHS and they do a very, very good job of either putting them in kind of foster care or linking them up with parents or family members in the United States. Yes I'm considering, in order to deter more movement along this terribly dangerous network, I am considering exactly that. They will be well cared for as we deal with their parents."
If the goal is to reduce illegal immigration by making the U.S. seem as bad an option as risking death or starvation at home, then the proposal Kelly is defending might work. "But you understand how that looks to the average person?" Blitzer asked him. "It's more important to me, Wolf, to try to keep people off of this awful network," Kelly said. We all have priorities. Peter Weber
The "first elements" of a controversial anti-missile system sent to South Korea by the United States arrived on Monday, U.S. officials told NBC News.
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is "strictly defensive," the officials said, meant to protect South Korea against missiles fired by North Korea. North Korea launched four medium-range missiles on Monday, with three traveling 620 miles and landing in the water near Japan, and South Korea's acting president and prime minister said the consequences of Pyongyang having nuclear weapons would be "horrible and beyond imagination." Last year, Beijing spoke out against THAAD being deployed to South Korea, calling it a "clear, present, and substantive threat to China's security interests." There are already THAAD systems active in Guam and Hawaii to defend against North Korea. Catherine Garcia
Planned Parenthood is pushing back after the White House said Monday it would preserve federal funding for the nonprofit organization if it will stop providing abortions.
In a statement, President Trump said that throughout his presidential campaign, he was vocal about being "pro-life," and he is "deeply committed to investing in women's health." Trump said he plans to "significantly increase federal funding in support of non-abortion services such as cancer screenings," and there is an "opportunity for organizations to continue the important work they do in support of women's health while not providing abortion services." Planned Parenthood offers cancer screenings and testing for sexually transmitted diseases at health centers across the United States, and says none of the $500 million it receives annually in federal funding goes toward covering abortions.
Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards tweeted that the organization won't "back down in the face of threats or intimidation," and said in a statement Trump's proposal "is the same demand opponents of women's health have been pushing for decades, as part of their longstanding effort to end women's access to safe, legal abortion." She added that Planned Parenthood is "glad that the White House understands that taking away the preventive care Planned Parenthood provides is deeply unpopular and would be a disaster for women's health care." Catherine Garcia