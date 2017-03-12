Obama-appointed prosecutor fired after refusing to resign

New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired by the Trump administration Saturday after he refused to resign at the request of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who on Friday asked for the resignation of 46 Obama-appointed district attorneys in the Justice Department.
It is routine for incoming administrations to ask these attorneys, who are political appointees, to step down, though Sessions' request was unexpectedly abrupt, and some attorneys reportedly were not privately informed before the public statement. So far, Bharara is the only attorney to refuse to resign when asked.
"Today I was fired from my position as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York," Bharara said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Serving my country as U.S. Attorney here for the past seven years will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life, no matter what else I do or how long I live." Bonnie Kristian
Alec Baldwin reprised his impression of President Trump for Saturday Night Live in a skit imagining how Trump would handle an Independence Day-style alien invasion. The scene was set for Trump to deliver a patriotic tear-jerker of a speech like the movie's President Whitmore, but — well, suffice it to say it doesn't quite work out that way.
"What a beautiful day," Baldwin's Trump begins as he addresses soldiers about to face a formidable alien foe. "Who here loves Trump?"
"Now here's the deal," he continues in a parody of the real Trump's recent remarks about the military. "We're going to beat these aliens because we've got the best military — but we don't win anymore. And the aliens are laughing at us. They're killing us and they're laughing at us."
Trump's plan, it turns out, involves fighting the aliens by "bring[ing] coal back." "But Mr. President, what about the aliens?" Kenan Thompson's soldier protests. "They just vaporized the entire state of California!" "So then I won the popular vote?" Trump replies. Watch the full sketch below. Bonnie Kristian
The White House intruder claimed to be President Trump's friend with information on Russian hackers
The intruder arrested on White House grounds late Friday night while carrying a backpack containing mace has been identified as a California man named Jonathan Tran, age 26. Tran has been charged with entering restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon and faces 10 years in prison. He has a court hearing Monday and is presently held without bail.
When apprehended, Tran said he was a friend of President Trump and was found with a letter in which the Secret Service said he "mentioned Russian hackers and said he had information of relevance. Tran alleged that he had been followed, and his 'phone and email communications [were] read by third parties,' and that he had 'been called schizophrenic.'"
"Secret Service did a fantastic job," Trump said of the incident Saturday. "It was a troubled person."
Where does President Trump's chief strategist Stephen Bannon live? Or rather, where did he live during his rise to the White House?
That's the question asked in a lengthy new Washington Post profile of the president's close confidant, which attempts to trace Bannon's complicated tax and residency records across multiple states:
He owned a house and condo in Southern California, where he had entertainment and consulting businesses, a driver's license, and a checking account. He claimed Florida as his residence, registering to vote in Miami and telling authorities he lived at the same address as his third ex-wife.
At the same time, he routinely stayed in Washington and New York as he engineered the expansion of Breitbart News and hosted a live Breitbart radio program. By 2015, Bannon stayed so often at Breitbart's townhouse headquarters on Capitol Hill that he kept a picture of a daughter on a mantle piece, beneath a portrait of Abraham Lincoln.
Bannon told a friend that year he was living in multiple cities, including Washington, New York, London, and Miami ... and, in January 2015, bought a townhouse as a second home in Pinehurst, North Carolina. [The Washington Post]
One particularly odd passage describes a house Bannon leased in Miami with his third ex-wife, Diane Clohesy, in 2013. By the time he shut off water and sewer service to the property in 2015, the landlord reported finding padlocks on interior doors and a "destroyed" hot tub. The "entire Jacuzzi bathtub seems to have been covered in acid," the landlord said in an email to Bannon. "I'm out of town, is there any way u can talk with Diane and sort things out ???" Bannon replied.
Read the entire Post piece here. Bonnie Kristian
An intruder carrying a backpack was arrested on White House grounds late Friday night, the Secret Service said in a statement Saturday morning.
The man was caught by a Secret Service agent near the south entrance to President Trump's residence and is believed to have entered the property on the east side by scaling a fence. The backpack did not contain any hazardous materials.
Trump is staying at the White House this weekend after several consecutive weekends at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He was alerted of the arrest Friday night.
White House trespassers are not uncommon; in 2014, a man armed with a small knife made it all the way inside the building before he was subdued by security. Bonnie Kristian
Realistically, Batman would have mourned his parents with more poetry and fewer push-ups, says Patton Oswalt
Pop culture gets grief all wrong, comedian Patton Oswalt told NPR in an interview Friday reflecting on the unexpected death of his wife, Michelle McNamara. When heroes of the silver screen experience a tragic loss, it "leads them to travel the world learning martial arts and doing CrossFit and getting really cut," he said, but in real life, it doesn't usually work that way:
When you lose someone, you tend to eat Wheat Thins for breakfast and rewatch The Princess Bride about 80 times and not sleep all that well. So my — I don't know when the push-ups are going to show up in my grieving process.
But I just think like if Bruce Wayne — Bruce Wayne saw his parents gunned down in front of him when he was 9. And he travels the world and becomes this amazing hand-to-hand [fighter] — that's ridiculous. He would have grown up to have been Gotham City's most annoying slam poet. That's what Bruce Wayne would have been. [Oswalt, via NPR]
Listen to Oswalt's full interview below. Bonnie Kristian
The U.S. ground troops deployed to Syria by the Trump administration to join the battle to retake Raqqa from the Islamic State are not welcome, said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in an interview published Saturday. "Any foreign troops coming to Syria without our invitation or consultation or permission, they are invaders, whether they are American, Turkish, or any other one," he charged.
"And we don't think this is going to help. What are they going to do? To fight ISIS? The Americans lost nearly every war. They lost in Iraq, they had to withdraw at the end. Even in Somalia, let alone Vietnam in the past and Afghanistan," Assad continued. "They didn't succeed anywhere they sent troops, they only create a mess; they are very good in creating problems and destroying, but they are very bad in finding solutions."
Though U.S. intervention in Syria, which is beset by the twin crises of civil war and ISIS invasion, began under President Obama, President Trump's recent decision to deploy 400 Marines and Army Rangers marks the first time U.S. troops will engage in conventional warfare in the country instead of maintaining an advisory role. Bonnie Kristian
Muhammad Ali Jr. was again detained at the airport — on the way to a meeting about his first detention
In the first incident, Ali Jr. was held for two hours while customs agents reportedly asked questions like, "Where did you get your name from?" and "Are you Muslim?" This time around, a representative of the Transportation Security Administration said he was detained because his jewelry set off a security scanner alarm, though the detention seems to have occurred at the gate, which would be after Ali Jr. was cleared at the checkpoint. Bonnie Kristian