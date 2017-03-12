HHS Secretary Tom Price on the health-care overhaul: 'I firmly believe that nobody will be worse off financially'
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price made a bold endorsement of House Republicans' health-care bill Sunday, telling NBC's Chuck Todd he is positive the proposal will not increase financial insecurity as compared to ObamaCare.
"Can you say for certain that once this bill is passed, nobody will be worse off financially when it comes to paying for health care?" Todd asked. Price replied strongly in the affirmative. "I firmly believe that nobody will be worse off financially in the process that we're going through," he said during the Meet the Press interview. "They'll have choices that they can select the kind of coverage that they want for themselves and for their family, not the government forces them to buy."
Price defined success as "more people covered than are covered right now at an average cost that is less," a goal he argued the new bill can achieve. He emphasized the problems of the Affordable Care Act system currently in operation, highlighting states where the insurance exchanges offer plans from just one insurer as evidence of the lack of choice ObamaCare provides.
For a rundown of the problems Price says the new bill will fix, see this guide to ObamaCare's troubles from The Week. Watch an excerpt of Price's remarks below. Bonnie Kristian
Reiterating a point he made last week on Fox and CBS, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney argued Sunday in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos that the focus of Republicans' health-care reform is care rather than coverage.
"The original idea of ObamaCare was supposed to be that people could afford to go to the doctor," Mulvaney said. "They can't. They can afford to have coverage. They can afford to have a little plastic piece of paper that says they have an insurance policy, but they can't afford to go to the doctor."
Stephanopoulos pushed back, highlighting campaign-trail comments from President Trump promising "insurance for everybody," a pitch the ABC host said flies in the face of Mulvaney's care vs. coverage distinction.
"I was on ObamaCare when I was in the House," Mulvaney replied. "My family's deductibles were over $15,000 a year. Other folks who don't make as much money as I did were on the exact same plan. Do you think they could afford to go to the doctor? That's what we're trying to fix. Not coverage for people, not coverage they can afford, but care they can afford." Watch Mulvaney make his case below. Bonnie Kristian
"There's a lot of things about our relations with Russia that trouble me a lot," Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday. "There's a lot of aspects of this whole relationship with Russia and Vladimir Putin that requires further scrutiny, and so far I don't think the American people have gotten all the answers. In fact, I think there's a lot more shoes to drop from this centipede."
McCain declined to make outright allegations against specific individuals, but he called for further investigation of ties between the Trump camp and the Kremlin. "This whole issue of the relationship with the Russians and who communicated with them and under what circumstances clearly cries out for an investigation," he argued, "but I would also point out we should not assume guilt until we have a thorough investigation. I'm not judging anyone guilty."
Watch Tapper's full interview with McCain, which also addresses President Trump's allegation that President Obama illegally wiretapped him, below. Bonnie Kristian
Saturday Night Live host Scarlett Johansson played the lead on a team of scientists developing a machine to translate pets' thoughts into human speech who demonstrates the device using her own pug, Max, voiced by Beck Bennett.
The dog's thoughts come in loud and clear. "Hi, I'm Max. It's me, Max. I like to play ball. I like purple bird in the window." Excited the device is working, Johansson asks Max what else he likes. "I like park. And leash. And Trump, he's my man," the pug replies.
As the room reacts with horror, Johansson's character sputters that the machine must have a glitch. "There's no glitch," Max replies calmly. "Donald Trump is our president. He carried the Electoral College fair and square ... I know Trump has issues, but one big change is better than business as usual."
Though SNL can hardly be accused of having a soft spot for the president (see, for example, its alien invasion bit from the same episode), the skit lampoons Trump critics whose position is less than principled. "Trump is a racist!" Johansson exclaims. "What do you know about black people?" Max shoots back. "You've never brought one into our house once." Watch the full sketch below. Bonnie Kristian
A letter signed by 134 members of the foreign policy establishment serves up a harsh critique of President Trump's new executive order pertaining to immigration and refugee admissions, The New York Times reported Saturday. Bipartisan signatories include former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and John Kerry; neoconservative Max Boot, a prominent advocate of the Iraq war; and Obama administration alumni like Samantha Power, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Susan Rice, former national security adviser.
The revised order "suffers from the same core substantive defects as the previous version," the letter says, and, because it targets six majority-Muslim nations, "will send a message that reinforces the propaganda of [the Islamic State] and other extremist groups, that falsely claim the United States is at war with Islam."
"The revised executive order is damaging to the strategic and national security interests of the United States," the letter concludes, urging that any future "vetting enhancements [be] necessary, non-discriminatory, and otherwise consistent with the U.S. Constitution," by not targeting any nations or religions. Read the full letter here (PDF). Bonnie Kristian
Alec Baldwin reprised his impression of President Trump for Saturday Night Live in a skit imagining how Trump would handle an Independence Day-style alien invasion. The scene was set for Trump to deliver a patriotic tear-jerker of a speech like the movie's President Whitmore, but — well, suffice it to say it doesn't quite work out that way.
"What a beautiful day," Baldwin's Trump begins as he addresses soldiers about to face a formidable alien foe. "Who here loves Trump?"
"Now here's the deal," he continues in a parody of the real Trump's recent remarks about the military. "We're going to beat these aliens because we've got the best military — but we don't win anymore. And the aliens are laughing at us. They're killing us and they're laughing at us."
Trump's plan, it turns out, involves fighting the aliens by "bring[ing] coal back." "But Mr. President, what about the aliens?" Kenan Thompson's soldier protests. "They just vaporized the entire state of California!" "So then I won the popular vote?" Trump replies. Watch the full sketch below. Bonnie Kristian
The White House intruder claimed to be President Trump's friend with information on Russian hackers
The intruder arrested on White House grounds late Friday night while carrying a backpack containing mace has been identified as a California man named Jonathan Tran, age 26. Tran has been charged with entering restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon and faces 10 years in prison. He has a court hearing Monday and is presently held without bail.
When apprehended, Tran said he was a friend of President Trump and was found with a letter in which the Secret Service said he "mentioned Russian hackers and said he had information of relevance. Tran alleged that he had been followed, and his 'phone and email communications [were] read by third parties,' and that he had 'been called schizophrenic.'"
"Secret Service did a fantastic job," Trump said of the incident Saturday. "It was a troubled person." Bonnie Kristian
New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired by the Trump administration Saturday after he refused to resign at the request of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who on Friday asked for the resignation of 46 Obama-appointed district attorneys in the Justice Department.
It is routine for incoming administrations to ask these attorneys, who are political appointees, to step down, though Sessions' request was unexpectedly abrupt, and some attorneys reportedly were not privately informed before the public statement. So far, Bharara is the only attorney to refuse to resign when asked.
Statement of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara https://t.co/QUZYxWA4Ok pic.twitter.com/iyDGFNjnte
— US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) March 11, 2017
"Today I was fired from my position as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York," Bharara said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Serving my country as U.S. Attorney here for the past seven years will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life, no matter what else I do or how long I live." Bonnie Kristian