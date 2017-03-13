Kellyanne Conway frankly admits she has 'no evidence' to support President Trump's wiretapping allegations
President Trump counselor's Kellyanne Conway flat out admitted Monday morning she has "no evidence" to support Trump's wiretapping claims. "I have no evidence, but that's why there's an investigation in Congress," Conway said on Good Morning America, when asked about Trump's baseless accusation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower.
"Just to be clear, you're saying you have no evidence for these allegations?" host George Stephanopoulos asked. "No, of course I don't have any evidence for these allegations and that answer has nothing to do with what the president said last week," Conway said.
Trump has yet to offer any evidence either.
Watch Conway's confession below. Becca Stanek
WATCH: "I have no evidence but that's why there's an investigation in Congress..." @KellyannePolls on Trump's wiretap claims. pic.twitter.com/W4kGlrK0Um
— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 13, 2017
Kellyanne Conway suggests Obama could have spied on Trump with 'microwaves that turn into cameras'
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway might not have any evidence for President Trump's wiretapping claims, but she does have a lot of theories. On Sunday — the day before Conway admitted she has "no evidence" former President Barack Obama wiretapped the phones at Trump Tower — Conway noted during an interview with the Bergen County Record that the Trump Tower surveillance could be even more extensive than Trump has suggested. “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other," Conway said. "You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways."
Conway didn't stop there. She also pointed out that surveillance can be done with "microwaves that turn into cameras." "We know this is a fact of modern life," Conway said.
Conway offered no evidence for how these claims may tie into Trump's wiretapping allegations, which the president hasn't provided any evidence for either since broadcasting them on Twitter. The House Intelligence Committee, tasked with investigating Trump's baseless claims about Obama, has requested all evidence for wiretapping be turned over by Monday.
Read Conway's full interview with the Record here. Becca Stanek
Aides to President Trump on Sunday questioned the credibility of the Congressional Budget Office as Republicans braced for the nonpartisan agency to issue a report concluding that the House Republican plan to replace ObamaCare will leave fewer Americans with health insurance. The CBO is expected to issue its estimate of the cost and other implications of the proposed legislation as soon as Monday, but White House budget director Mick Mulvaney and White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said the CBO should focus on health care affordability rather than the number of insured.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said Sunday that he fully expects the CBO analysis to say the ranks of the uninsured would grow under the proposal, which would eliminate the requirement to buy insurance. His statement contradicted Trump's promise to replace ObamaCare with a plan offering "insurance for everybody." Harold Maass
President Trump has nominated only 42 of the 553 key leadership positions in his administration, and 18 of those 42 have been confirmed, mostly Cabinet secretaries, according to a tally of jobs requiring Senate confirmation by the Partnership for Public Service and The Washington Post. Left unfilled are dozens of deputy and assistant secretary posts, chief financial officers (including at the Treasury Department), general counsels, and ambassadors. None of his Cabinet secretaries have deputies, and there are no such nominees yet for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson or Defense Secretary James Mattis.
"There's no question this is the slowest transition in decades," former State Department official R. Nicholas Burns, who has been involved in transitions since 1988, tells The New York Times. "It is a very, very big mistake. The world continues — it doesn't respect transitions." Trump seems unconcerned about the vacancies, telling Fox News in February that "a lot of those jobs, I don't want to appoint, because they're unnecessary to have." But White House spokeswoman Lindsay E. Walters says Trump actually intends to fill most of the vacancies, eventally.
Former Cabinet officials, federal agency administrators, and White House transition experts tell The New York Times that the vacant offices and resultant power vacuums will hinder Trump's policy goals, and weaken America's position in the world. America's ambassador to Chile, Carol Perez, will represent the U.S. at a meeting of Pacific Rim trade ministers this week, for example, because the U.S. trade representative job hasn't been filled. And a U.S.-Mexico sugar dispute flared up last week because Mexico did not have anyone to negotiate with at the Commerce Department.
Trump is about halfway to where former President Barack Obama was at this stage in his administration, and "months behind where experts in both parties, even some inside his administration, say he should be," The Times says. He is making up for lost time, but got off to a slow start in a tumultuous transition period and has compounded his staffing problems by narrowing down the pool of qualified applicants by imposing loyalty tests, a five-year lobbying ban, and a chaotic White House. You can read more about Trump's slow transition at The New York Times. Peter Weber
John Oliver warns America, especially President Trump, that the GOP health-care bill might actually pass
"It's finally here, the American Health Care Act," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, laying out the cons of the Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act. "You may not have wanted it, it looks awful, but it's here anyway. Try and think of it as the legislative equivalent of Pirates of the Caribbean 5: The Curse of Johnny Depp Getting Divorced and Needing the Money. And as will be the case with that movie, the early reviews of this thing have been rough."
"Essentially, people on both sides see the AHCA as just being sh--ty ObamaCare, the way Old Navy is a sh--ty version of the Gap," Oliver explained. But despite opposition from the left, right, and health-care groups, "this bill is not actually dead on arrival. There is still a chance it could become law. So given that, we need to take a look at what is actually inside this thing." He started with the difference between ObamaCare's subsidies and TrumpCare's tax credits, then moved on to the "really vicious" cuts to Medicaid — the part that House Speaker Paul Ryan is "creepily enthusiastic" about, Oliver said. "Millions of the poorest Americans will lose coverage — millions."
The people hurt by the bill includes a group that voted overwhelmingly for President Trump — "which is pretty frustrating," Oliver said. "It's like if the people of Pompeii voted for the volcano." In fact, "if this bill is bad for older Americans, poor Americans, and many Trump supporters, and all these groups oppose it, who exactly is it for?" he asked. The rich would get a tax cut, and the very rich would get a really big tax cut.
Oliver didn't mention Trump for the first 11 minutes, because "Trump has been noticeably distant from this whole process — and perhaps nothing shows that more than how this bill is being branded," he said "Trump is not clamoring to put his name on this bill, and he's put his name on some of the sh--tiest products in human history." Still, "I can kind of understand Trump not wanting his name on this — it contains almost nothing that he promised," Oliver said. "Somebody needs to explain this to him, and since he is still clearly watching Fox & Friends, we might actually be able to help here." You can watch his new ad below — though be warned, there is NSFW language throughout the segment. Peter Weber
For the first time, hockey fan Olivia Lettich, 11, was able to see in person the colors of the Calgary Flames jerseys, the blocks, and the players smashing into the boards.
We had a special guest on the bench today! Olivia is watching her #Flames for the 1st time thanks to specialized glasses for the blind! pic.twitter.com/OAkS5dlcxg
— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 5, 2017
Lettich is legally blind, and has 20/400 vision. She watches Flames games on television, but often needs people to describe to her what is happening. When she was four months old, Lettich was diagnosed with a rare pediatric cancer, and she had to undergo nine rounds of chemotherapy, 50 radiation treatments, and surgery to remove her right eye. Now in remission, Lettich sometimes wears special eSight glasses, made for the blind. Using high-definition camera technology, the glasses improve vision in her left eye to 20/40.
Last week, eSight surprised Lettich with tickets to a game between the Flames and the New York Islanders. Lettich was able to watch the Flames warm up, meet a few players, and make a lot of memories. "It was all so amazing," she told The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia
House Intelligence Committee, John McCain, ask Trump to prove or retract Obama wiretapping claim
A week after President Trump accused his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, of tapping his phones at Trump Tower during the campaign, then asked Congress to investigate, Congress appears to be getting a bit impatient with the lack of evidence. The heads of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), sent the Justice Department a letter last week giving the Trump administration until Monday to turn over any evidence it has to support the explosive claim, congressional aides told The Associated Press and NBC News over the weekend. FBI Director James Comey, who reportedly asked unsuccessfully that the Justice Department refute Trump's claim, was sent a copy of the letter as well.
Nunes suggested last week that Trump was either just asking questions about wiretapping or being taken too "literally" by the media, saying Trump is a "neophyte in politics." On Sunday, Schiff said he doesn't expect to see any evidence but plans to ask Comey about Trump's claims at a March 20 hearing. "I don't think anyone has any question about this, George," he told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "The only question is why the president would make up such a thing." House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who receives high-level intelligence briefings, also said on CBS Sunday that he has not seen any evidence to support Trump's wiretapping claim.
On CNN's State of the Union, Jake Tapper reminded Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) that nobody in government has really backed up Trump's accusation. "President Trump has to provide the American people, not just the intelligence committee but the American people, with evidence that his predecessor, the former president of the United States, was guilty of breaking the law," McCain said. "The president has one of two choices: Either retract, or provide the information that the American people deserve," he added, noting that this shouldn't be hard for Trump to prove: "All he has to do is pick up the phone, call the director of the CIA, director of national intelligence, and say, 'Okay, what happened?'" Peter Weber
As alarmed passengers watched, a Carnival cruise ship nearly mowed down two people on a jet ski Saturday in Port Canaveral, Florida.
The Canaveral Pilots Association says that the Carnival Magic's Capt. Doug Brown noticed the ship was looming over the jet ski, and notified Brevard County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit Deputy Taner Primmer, on patrol in the harbor. As Primmer responded, one of the two people on the jet ski fell into the water, and when they tried to climb back on, the watercraft flipped over. Now both jet skiers were in the water, and the Magic was coming closer and closer.
As Brown steered the ship away, Primmer was able to pull both of the jet skiers into his boat, and despite the close call, no one was hurt. Watch the video shot by a worried Magic passenger below. Catherine Garcia