Is the Trump White House elaborately trolling reporters?

At what point does regular old incompetence become an elaborate troll game? Perplexed and frustrated White House correspondents are attempting to define that surprisingly fine line. While tradition and journalistic reliability have for years dictated which organizations can ask questions at White House press briefings, the Trump administration has opened the floodgates by inviting right-wing bloggers and other Trump-friendly outlets, such as the one run by 19-year-old Kyle Mazza, the sole reporter of UNF News, which "owns no bandwidth on TV or radio," The New Yorker reports.
While some reporters said they appreciate the mix of geographic and ideological diversity that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has introduced to the room, Sirius XM's Jared Rizzi added: "I don't appreciate diversity of journalistic practice."
“There's an adjustment period with any new administration," explained a producer from a foreign news service to The New Yorker. “But with this one it can be hard to tell what's just incompetence and what's them intentionally messing with us.”
The trolling theory is widespread — a TV correspondent told The New Yorker that the Trump administration is throwing the predictability of the briefings into an orchestrated "chaos."
"'Maybe you'll get a question, if you shout loud enough, who knows?' — makes everyone desperate and competitive and makes us look like a bunch of braying jackals," the correspondent said, "which I don't think is an accident.”
Under the GOP plan, rural voters could be charged more for health insurance than they make in a year
An analysis of the Republican health care proposal by the consulting firm Oliver Wyman has found that the overhaul would hit rural areas intensely, and in some cases consumers could even owe more for a plan than what they make in a year. "In Nebraska's Chase County, a 62-year-old currently earning about $18,000 a year could pay nearly $20,000 annually to get health-insurance coverage under the House GOP plan," writes The Wall Street Journal. Under the Affordable Care Act, that same person would owe $760 a year toward premiums.
"It is disproportionately affecting the rural," explained Dianna Welch, an actuary at Oliver Wyman. The firm's analysis found that 97 out of 100 counties where 62-year-olds who earned around $36,000 would see the biggest jumps in costs were rural. The Wall Street Journal's own number crunching showed that 62-year-olds earning around $18,000 a year would see a jump of more than $10,000 in 41 percent of countries won by President Trump, compared with 28 percent of counties won by Hillary Clinton in November.
Why rural counties in particular? The Wall Street Journal writes:
Rural regions' higher premiums are driven partly by a population that tends to be sicker and require costlier care, with higher rates of chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, said April Todd, an executive at consulting firm Avalere Health, a unit of Inovalon Inc. Also, insurers often struggle to win price concessions from health-care providers who have few competitors, she said. "Given that they're the only hospital, you don't have a lot of negotiating leverage." [The Wall Street Journal]
But Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, shrugged off Oliver Wyman's numbers, saying they did not roundly reflect how the House bill will work. "Our legislation eliminates the red tape, taxes, and mandates that have led to sky high premiums and a collapsing health care marketplace," he said in a statement. Jeva Lange
President Trump sat down with a group of frustrated Americans on Monday to talk about the "very, very failed and failing ObamaCare law." The meeting, which the White House billed as "a listening session" with "victims" of the Affordable Care Act, kicked off with Trump blaming the press for "making ObamaCare look so good." "Fact is, ObamaCare is a disaster," Trump said.
He then went around the table, hearing stories from people from across the country who have struggled under ObamaCare. "We paid $8,000 for five months and were never able to use it," a working mom from Georgia told Trump about ObamaCare, noting the law "almost put our family in financial ruin." An Arizona woman said she experienced first-hand that "the 116 percent increase is real," explaining she lost her plan three times before finally deciding this year to opt out. A physician in Texas said "a lot of patients are not adequately covered by ObamaCare," recounting patients being shocked by how much of their hospital bill they're responsible for "because their deductible is so high."
"If we're allowed to do what we want to do, it will get better — much better," Trump said, referring to Republicans' recently introduced plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Since House Republicans introduced the long-awaited plan last week, it's faced criticism from health-care experts on both sides of the aisle who fear it will leave fewer Americans insured. Becca Stanek
At least 60 people have been killed outside of the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa after a heap of garbage at a dump collapsed in a deadly landslide, CNN reports. "It's a sad story because the government has been trying to resettle the people residing in the area," said Communications Minister Negeri Lencho.
Hundreds of people lived on the landfill in makeshift homes, even as the government has been working to relocate the residents and figure out how to convert the waste at the landfill into an energy source. Since the slide, the government has transferred 290 residents who were not injured to a temporary shelter.
Hope for Korah, a Canadian NGO, wrote: "One of our HFK families was rescued after she and her three children scrambled to the top as their home was sliding. Many others living in that area were not so fortunate. One of our children from Berta is missing as her father and family watched her disappear."
The landfill has been in use for more than half a century, with an estimated 300,000 tons of waste dumped at the site every year, NPR reports. Jeva Lange
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) gave Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) a refresher on American values Monday morning. After King tweeted and then doubled down on remarks declaring that "culture and demographics are our destiny" and "we can't restore civilization with somebody else's babies," Bush reiterated that "America is a nation of immigrants."
Bush's comment piggybacked off of that of another "#concernedGOPcolleague," Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.). While Curbelo didn't seem to get a response on what King meant, CNN's Chris Cuomo did Monday morning when he asked King the same question. "I meant exactly what I said," King said, explaining that he was "a champion for Western civilization" who would "like to see an America that's just so homogenous that we look a lot the same." Becca Stanek
Rep. Steve King pauses when asked if a Muslim American, an Italian American, and a German American are equal: 'They contribute differently'
Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) refused to back down from his controversial tweet declaring "we can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies," despite being given ample opportunity to do so Monday morning on CNN's New Day. "What did you mean?" CNN's Chris Cuomo asked King. "I meant exactly what I said," King said, explaining that keeping the birth rate up is the best way to "strengthen your culture" and "way of life." He seemed baffled as to why "half the liberals" got up and left the room when he gave a speech on the topic over the weekend.
"Congressman, if you suggest that somebody's else's babies shouldn't be welcomed in a country, you seem inherently divisive. That's why I keep asking you, what was your intention with this?" Cuomo said. But King insisted he'd never said that, and that he was simply "a champion for Western civilization" who took issue with immigrants' refusal to assimilate.
Cuomo tried again. "Either a Muslim American, an Italian American, an Irish-Scotch-German American — which is what your roots are — either those are all equal things or they are not. What is your answer?" Cuomo asked. King paused. "They contribute differently to our culture and civilization," King said, noting Muslim extremists.
When Cuomo asked King to clarify once more, King offered a bit more explanation. "Certain groups of people will do more from a productive side than other groups of people will. That's just a statistical fact," King said, insisting "it's about culture," not race.
Watch the interview below. Becca Stanek
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Monday that she will seek a second referendum on Scotland's independence from the United Kingdom. Sturgeon said she will ask the Scottish Parliament for permission next week, as Britain gears up for its departure from the European Union following the Brexit vote last year. Though Britain voted in favor of exiting the EU, Scotland voted 62 percent to 38 percent in favor of staying in the European alliance.
Sturgeon said Monday she had to "make sure that Scotland will have a choice at the end of this process" as to whether it wants to "follow the U.K. to a hard Brexit, or to become an independent country able to secure a real partnership of equals with the rest of the U.K. and our own relationship with Europe." Sturgeon has been trying to negotiate with British Prime Minister Theresa May, but she said the U.K. government has not "moved even an inch in pursuit of compromise and agreement."
Scottish voters decided against leaving the U.K. in a 2014 referendum, but Sturgeon noted that since then there's been "a material change of circumstances." However, The Associated Press noted polls "do not indicate [independence] has majority backing," nor is it clear whether May will grant Scotland permission for a vote.
Sturgeon is hoping the vote could take place in fall 2018 or spring 2019, before Brexit is complete. Becca Stanek
Kellyanne Conway suggests Obama could have spied on Trump with 'microwaves that turn into cameras'
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway might not have any evidence for President Trump's wiretapping claims, but she does have a lot of theories. On Sunday — the day before Conway admitted she has "no evidence" former President Barack Obama wiretapped the phones at Trump Tower — Conway noted during an interview with the Bergen County Record that the surveillance of Trump Tower could be even more extensive than Trump has suggested. “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other," Conway said. "You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways."
Conway didn't stop there. She also pointed out that surveillance can be done with "microwaves that turn into cameras." "We know this is a fact of modern life," Conway said.
Conway offered no evidence for how these claims may tie into Trump's wiretapping allegations, nor has the president provided any evidence since he broadcast the accusations on Twitter. The House Intelligence Committee, tasked with investigating Trump's baseless claims about Obama, has requested all evidence for wiretapping be turned over by Monday.
Read Conway's full interview with the Record here. Becca Stanek