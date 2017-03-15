Stephen Colbert has a theory on why Breitbart is gunning for Paul Ryan

Stephen Colbert returned to the CBO analysis of the GOP health-care bill on Tuesday's Late Show, focusing on its architect, House Speaker Paul Ryan. With criticism mounting of the plan, Ryan seemed pretty serene, saying that the CBO score exceeded his expectations. "Really?" Colbert asked. "Twenty-four million people losing their health care exceeded your expectations? You sound like the most optimistic guy in the Donner party. 'Oh, everything's great — I expected to eat my grandma miles ago.'"
But "Paul Ryan's headache is just beginning," Colbert said, because Breitbart News is now out to get him. "So, why would Breitbart, a far-right website, go after Ryan at this vulnerable time?" he asked, rhetorically. "Well, it turns out, they think the new health care plan isn't conservative enough, because 'it does not repeal ObamaCare.' Yeah, 24 million people losing health insurance doesn't go far enough; they want health care as the founders intended: dying at 35 of Scrivener's Dropsy."
Colbert ended his monologue with the news that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson used an email alias at ExxonMobil to "discuss climate change on the sly." Colbert was bemused: "So in the Trump administration, you can be a sexist, or a white supremacist, but you're going to want to keep your science talk on the DL." The best part of the story is his alias, "Wayne Tracker," he said. "ExxonMobile says that the Wayne Tracker email wasn't used to hide climate change discussions. Well of course not. Wayne Tracker is a great name for your sexy novel about emailing cowboys. In fact, I happen to have a copy of that book." You can hear Colbert read excerpts from The Adventures of Wayne Tracker in the video below. Peter Weber
Italian, Danish musicians en route to SXSW detained at U.S. airports and deported, amid visa confusion
Musicians from Canada and Egypt, Britain, Italy, and Denmark are among the scheduled South by Southwest performers who have been barred from the U.S. over the past week, mostly due to questions over what now constitutes a valid visa for playing unpaid showcase performances.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) told Billboard on Monday that members of "internationally recognized entertainment" groups "must apply for and be granted a P-1 visa," not a B-1 visa for tourists — though B-1 visas were allowed in the past. SXSW, in Austin, dismissed that statement as an advisory "boilerplate email response," telling Pitchfork the festival "remains confident that the vast majority of consular officers and CBP officials understand and respect the need for, and the principle of, showcasing at promotional events such as the official SXSW event."
CBP officials did not agree with SXSW when members of the Canadian-Egyptian hardcore band Massive Scar Era tried to cross into the U.S. near Seattle on Sunday using B-1 visas plus other documents. British jazz band United Vibrations said Monday that its visa-free travel status had been revoked, barring brothers Yussef, Ahmed, and Kareem Dayes from traveling to Austin for SXSW. United Vibrations, like the Egyptian members of Massive Scar Era, questioned whether their names or religion were behind the CBP actions, though a Canadian member of Massive Scar Era was denied entry, too.
Visa problems aren't a new thing for foreign bands wanting to perform in America, or at SXSW — Adele had to cancel a 2008 SXSW appearance because her band didn't have the correct visas. But detaining, handcuffing, and deporting musicians doesn't seem like business as usual.
Danish artist ELOQ said Monday that he'd been "denied entry" to the U.S. "even though I was informed by SXSW I had the right visa," then was "handcuffed and detained in a small very bright room plus a very unpleasant jail cell for 23 hours" (though he later tweeted that he will be performing in Austin on Friday, so apparently he got his visa straightened out). The Italian band Soviet Soviet shared a similar story on Friday, saying they had been stopped by CBP at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, told their visas were not valid for SXSW, and then "treated like criminals," handcuffed, sent to jail for the night, then deported to Italy. "We were relieved to fly back home and distance ourselves from that violent, stressful, and humiliating situation," the band said. Peter Weber
For three years, Victor Hubbard waited on a corner in Clear Lake, Texas, rain or shine, hoping that his mother would pick him up.
He didn't know that Ginger Sprouse noticed him, and always wondered why he was standing there. She finally stopped to talk to him, and he opened up to her, letting her know that he has a mental illness and all he wanted to do was connect with his mother again. Sprouse, a chef and restaurateur, knew other people in the community were curious about Hubbard's story, so she started a Facebook page called "This Is Victor." She shared information on Hubbard and his life, and soon, donations began to roll in. Hubbard was given a free eye exam, food, and clothes, and hundreds gathered at a block party fundraiser in his honor.
Sprouse was able to get Hubbard, 32, access to mental health help and prescriptions, and she hired him at her restaurant. Hubbard's uncle found him through the Facebook page and drove to visit him, and days later, he finally reunited with his mother. "I got to talk to her and I really feel like I accomplished something," he told KHOU. Now, he's living with Sprouse and her family. "She came around and she kind of saved me," he said. "She helped me. It's like grace." Catherine Garcia
It turns out Sean Hannity isn't the only person at Fox News who has a bone to pick with newspapers. On Tuesday's Fox & Friends First, host Heather Childers had a brief segment on the pressing topic of newspaper apparel — or, as Childers put it: "Media bias on full display: Newspapers now cashing in on T-shirts splashed with anti–President Trump rhetoric." That rhetoric is: "Journalism Matters," from the Los Angeles Times; "Speaking Truth to Power Since 1847," from the Chicago Tribune; and "Democracy Dies in Darkness," from The Washington Post.
Media bias on full display! Newspapers now cashing in on T-shirts splashed with anti-Trump rhetoric (via @FoxFriendsFirst) pic.twitter.com/rfjZ15vt2C
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 14, 2017
You can draw your own inference about what that says about Fox News and/or Trump. Peter Weber
Iraqi government forces are fighting to capture the Iron Bridge in Mosul, Iraq, from the Islamic State, and if they are successful, they will control three of the city's five bridges.
The Iron Bridge links western Mosul with eastern Mosul, crossing the Tigris River, and on Tuesday, government troops were within 330 feet of the structure, Reuters reports. Federal police also killed the ISIS commander of Mosul's Old City, Abu Abdul Rahman al-Ansary. The battle for Mosul began in October, and most ISIS leaders have left the city.
Residents escaping the fighting say in the areas still controlled by ISIS, food is scarce, and militants are telling them they need to go with them as they flee their neighborhoods. Mosul is the last ISIS stronghold in Iraq, and as many as 600,000 civilians are still living under ISIS rule. Government troops have captured eastern Mosul and have taken back 30 percent of the west from militants. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) told CNN on Tuesday that FBI Director James Comey will tell him on Wednesday whether or not the FBI is investigating ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.
Whitehouse and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are leading one of three congressional investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and Whitehouse said that during a March 2 meeting with the senators, Comey promised to confirm if the investigation exists and if so, its scope. Catherine Garcia
Someone mailed investigative journalist and tax specialist David Cay Johnston the first two pages of Donald Trump's 2005 tax return, and on Tuesday night, he went over the forms with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.
The 1040 form shows Trump made more than $150 million and paid $5.3 million in regular federal income tax, a rate of less than 4 percent. He also paid $31 million more in the alternative minimum tax, which ensures that wealthy taxpayers pay at least a minimum amount of tax. Without the AMT — which Trump has said he wants to abolish — he would have paid less than 3.5 percent in taxes in 2005. Johnston said he does not know who sent him the documents, but it could have been Trump himself, as he has leaked things to him several times over the years.
Trump bucked tradition and drew criticism for not releasing any tax returns during the presidential election, while his opponent, Hillary Clinton, released hers going back to 1977. The Rachel Maddow Show asked the White House to verify if the documents were real, and before Maddow's show even aired, the White House released a statement that began: "You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago." It went on to say that Trump was "one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family, and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required." Trump paid $38 million in taxes on an income of more than $150 million, the White House said, adding that "despite this substantial income figure and tax paid, it is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns." Johnston did not steal the documents, and it is not illegal for him to publish them. Catherine Garcia
Nine military officers, including a retired Navy admiral, were arrested Tuesday after being indicted in an ongoing bribery scandal.
The indictment, unsealed on Tuesday in San Diego, alleges that in return for providing classified information and other help to Leonard Francis, a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard," retired Adm. Bruce Loveless and other officers were treated to extravagant trips, exorbitant dinners, and the services of prostitutes. Prosecutors say that Francis' company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, fleeced the U.S. Navy out of $35 million by overcharging for items it supplied to ships in the Pacific, like food and water.
More than 20 former or current Navy officials have been charged over the past three years in connection with the scandal, and Francis has pleaded guilty and is waiting to be sentenced. Catherine Garcia