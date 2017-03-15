Nearly half of voters support the Republican health-care bill. But it's the ObamaCare holdovers they like.
An entire 46 percent of voters say they approve of the Republican health-care proposal, a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday has found. "Given the wave of criticism from both parties following the rollout of the bill, this is a relatively strong starting point for GOP leaders and the White House," said Morning Consult's co-founder Kyle Dropp. "However, it will be important to track how public opinion stands up as more information is released in the coming weeks."
More than 35 percent of people said they disapprove of the Affordable Care Act replacement. When asked if the Republican bill will make the health-care system better or worse, 34 percent of voters said better and 33 percent said worse.
Ultimately, when asked to evaluate specific provisions in the bill, the existing Affordable Care Act provisions were more popular than the GOP's new introductions, such as requiring adults to pay a 30 percent penalty if their coverage lapses. On the other hand, 71 percent of voters wanted the ObamaCare replacement to prohibit insurers from denying coverage to patients with pre-existing conditions, and 68 percent of voters thought the bill should allow people under 26 to stay on their parents' plans. Overall, 47 percent of people approve of ObamaCare and 47 percent disapprove.
The Politico/Morning Consult poll surveyed 1,983 registered voters between March 9 and 13, entirely before the release of the evaluation of the bill by the Congressional Budget Office. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent. Read the full results of the poll at Politico here. Jeva Lange
Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley might not have made it terribly far in the Democratic primary against Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders, but he's already testing the waters for 2020, Politico reports.
O'Malley's leadership PAC commissioned a Public Policy Polling survey to feel out where caucus-goers in Iowa stand when considering a field of nine potential Democratic candidates. O'Malley led with 18 percent, followed by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who had 17 percent, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who had 11 percent.
Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz were also included in the poll, but each received less than 10 percent. Curiously, some major potential 2020 competitors were left out of the poll, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, and Sanders, Politico points out.
The overwhelming opinion, though, is one of indecision: "Not sure" got 32 percent of the vote.
O'Malley said in January that he "just might" run in 2020. He dropped out of the 2016 race after earning less than one percent in Iowa last February. Jeva Lange
The White House says Trump's leaked 2005 tax documents are real. Trump still calls them 'FAKE NEWS!'
On Tuesday night, the White House said that President Trump paid $36.5 million in federal income tax in 2005 on $153 million in reported income, confirming investigative reporter David Cay Johnston's announcement that somebody had anonymously sent him the first two pages of Trump's 1040 form from that year. The forms don't show much — Trump wrote off more than $100 million for what the White House described as a "large-scale depreciation for construction," and he would have paid just $5 million in ordinary income tax if there were no alternative minimum tax — which Trump, incidentally, seeks to abolish.
The fact that the White House confirmed the authenticity of the forms, however, did not stop Trump from tweeting early Wednesday that the whole story is "FAKE NEWS!" from a reporter "who nobody ever heard of."
Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, "went to his mailbox" and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017
Johnston — who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2001 for his reporting on loopholes in the U.S. tax code, first met Trump in 1988, and wrote a book about him last year, The Making of Donald Trump — told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and CNN's Don Lemon on Tuesday night that he suspects Trump himself may have sent him the tax documents.
Trump's "FAKE NEWS!" tweet — and the gleeful reaction from his son Donald Trump Jr. — sure doesn't pour cold water on Johnston's theory. Peter Weber
On Tuesday evening, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow launched a flurry of speculation and excitement by tweeting "we've got Trump tax returns" an hour and a half before her show. Her scoop — which came after a characteristic, if ill-advised, contextual wind-up, during which The Daily Beast actually beat her to the punch — ultimately revealed nothing more than that Trump finagled his way into paying a rate of less than 4 percent on his regular federal income tax in 2005.
Almost immediately, viewers began to skewer the way Maddow had hyped the information. By Wednesday, Slate's Willa Paskin recounted the event by writing that "Maddow seemed uncharacteristically nervous as she wended her way though what could kindly be described as context and which I am unkindly describing as word salad, a long meander that was difficult to follow even without the distracting promise of a revelatory tax return at its end." National Review was less kind, declaring: "Rachel Maddow Wastes Everyone's Time."
Some critics went as far as to say Maddow's handling of the news was a "nice victory" for President Trump. Jay Yarow wrote for CNBC: "For Trump, in the swirl of chaos thanks to the CBO saying the GOP health-care bill would lead to 24 million uninsured and the FBI preparing to weigh in on his accusation of President Barack Obama wire tapping him, this tax story is a welcome reprieve." Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign press secretary, Brian Fallon, had speculated that Maddow's scoop was going to be "the holy grail," only to later tweet that Democrats "should return focus to TrumpCare tomorrow [and] … not get distracted by two pages from '05 tax return."
The White House also skewered Maddow for the story, releasing a statement prior to her show that claimed "you know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago." Some people, including Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnson, who received the tax form anonymously, believe that Trump himself could have leaked the information.
"The media is undeniably essential, particularly in this administration," noted Esquire. "However, leaning too heavily on the shock and awe factor is a distraction at best and an exploitation of the nation's fear at worst. And after all that, in the end, we didn't learn anything we didn't already know. Fun, huh?" Jeva Lange
The Trump White House and federal agencies are filled with paranoid staffers convinced that somebody is listening in on their conversations — be it administration rivals, their bosses, the CIA, the "deep state," or civil servants who don't like President Trump, nearly a dozen White House aides and agency staffers tell Politico. The great lengths these federal employees are going to in order to protect themselves from the perceived threats are proving detrimental to getting work done, as senior advisers waste time defending their bureaucratic fiefdoms, desks remain empty because Trump officials won't hire insufficiently loyal staffers, and people remain silent in meetings out of fear that what they say might show up in the next day's newspapers.
"People are scared," one senior administration aide tells Politico. The Trump White House had become "a pretty hostile environment to work in." "I'm paranoid," another White House aide says. "Anything significant seems to be on the front page the next day." He described one way he is dealing with his concerns:
Once he gets home in the evening, he turns off his work phone and stores it in a drawer because, he said, he believes it could be used to listen to him even when it's off. If he makes a call during off-hours, he uses a separate, personal phone in an adjoining room, where the stowed work device wouldn't be able to pick up his voice as clearly. [Politico]
Other staffers are communicating on their personal smartphones using secure apps where the message erases itself after a certain amount of time, removing any potentially harmful post from their social media accounts, and assuming that anything they say out loud may be used against them. Not everyone thinks this is an overreaction. "I wouldn't call it paranoia under the circumstances," a Republican "who communicates with many administration aides through encrypted apps" tells Politico. "It's not paranoia if people really are out to get you, and everybody actually is out to get everyone else."
Others say that if junior staffers are watching their backs, they're just "mimicking what they're seeing at the top," a Republican "close to the White House" adds. "Everyone at the top is so suspicious that it trickles down the org chart, so everyone has become paranoid and suspicious." Read more about the mistrust at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. at Politico. Peter Weber
In a short post on Facebook, Ben Affleck announced Tuesday that he has "completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront." Affleck, 44, previously went through rehab in 2001, before marrying estranged wife Jennifer Garner. He thanked his "co-parent" Garner for having "supported me and cared for our kids" as he took "the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery," and said he had been motivated to seek help so he could "be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step." Peter Weber
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads off to Asia with just one reporter in tow, from a conservative site
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson departs Wednesday for a three-nation, four-day visit to Asia, starting in Japan, moving to South Korea, and finishing in China. The focus of all three stops is expected to be North Korea, which has ratcheted up tensions in the region by test-firing several medium-range ballistic missiles toward Japan.
In Tokyo, Tillerson will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday, and will seek to reassure Japan that the Trump administration will stay engaged. He will carry similar assurances about North Korea to Seoul, which is in political upheaval after the impeachment and removal of President Park Geun-hye last week. Her successor after May 9 elections is expected to be a liberal candidate seeking a more conciliatory posture toward Pyongyang. In Beijing, Tillerson will lay the groundwork for President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Washington, and he's expected to urge China to do more to rein in North Korea's nuclear belligerence.
Breaking with 50 years of tradition, Tillerson isn't bringing the diplomatic press corps with him on his airplane, or even a few "pool" reporters, as he did on his first two official trips abroad. Originally, the State Department said that Tillerson, who has kept an unusually low profile, would travel with no reporters, citing his small plane and calling it a cost-saving measure — though reporters pay market price for their seats, costing taxpayers nothing. But now he is flying with one journalist, Erin McPike of the conservative Independent Journal Review. The State Department Correspondents' Association said Wednesday that it is "disappointed" Tillerson isn't bringing even a single pool reporter on his plane.
U.S. reporters will still cover Tillerson's three stops, flying commercially and meeting up with him in each capital. You can watch three of them, from CNN, offer a preview of Tillerson's Asia trip in the video below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert returned to the CBO analysis of the GOP health-care bill on Tuesday's Late Show, focusing on its architect, House Speaker Paul Ryan. With criticism mounting of the plan, Ryan seemed pretty serene, saying that the CBO score exceeded his expectations. "Really?" Colbert asked. "Twenty-four million people losing their health care exceeded your expectations? You sound like the most optimistic guy in the Donner party. 'Oh, everything's great — I expected to eat my grandma miles ago.'"
But "Paul Ryan's headache is just beginning," Colbert said, because Breitbart News is now out to get him. "So, why would Breitbart, a far-right website, go after Ryan at this vulnerable time?" he asked, rhetorically. "Well, it turns out, they think the new health-care plan isn't conservative enough, because 'it does not repeal ObamaCare.' Yeah, 24 million people losing health insurance doesn't go far enough; they want health care as the founders intended: dying at 35 of Scrivener's Dropsy."
Colbert ended his monologue with the news that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson used an email alias at ExxonMobil to "discuss climate change on the sly." Colbert was bemused: "So in the Trump administration, you can be a sexist, or a white supremacist, but you're going to want to keep your science talk on the DL." The best part of the story is his alias, "Wayne Tracker," he said. "ExxonMobil says that the Wayne Tracker email wasn't used to hide climate change discussions. Well of course not. Wayne Tracker is a great name for your sexy novel about emailing cowboys. In fact, I happen to have a copy of that book." You can hear Colbert read excerpts from The Adventures of Wayne Tracker in the video below. Peter Weber