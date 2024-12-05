Dark chocolate tied to lower diabetes risk

The findings were based on the diets of about 192,000 US adults over 34 years

The findings, published in the journal BMJ, found no protection from milk chocolate
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

People who regularly eat dark chocolate have a significantly reduced risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal BMJ. The findings, based on the diets of about 192,000 U.S. adults over 34 years, found no diabetes protection from milk chocolate and a higher risk of weight gain.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

