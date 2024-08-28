The link between meat and diabetes

Study links processed meat to the disease, but it has an 'inevitable' limitation

Sliced Ham
The International Agency for Research on Cancer puts processed meat in the same category of risk as tobacco smoking and asbestos
By
published

Can a bacon sandwich raise your risk of diabetes?

That's the question being asked after a study of two million people found that eating a small amount of processed meat leads to a significantly increased chance of contracting the disease.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

