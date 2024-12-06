Polycystic ovary syndrome: What it is, how it's treated and why it's often misunderstood
PCOS is a common illness, but there is still no cure outside of treating symptoms separately
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects millions in the United States, but it also remains overwhelmingly misunderstood by both patients and medical professionals. Many people with PCOS are stuck taking a variety of medications to treat the vast array of symptoms they experience, as no single medication has been created to treat the disorder. Tired of bandaid solutions, doctors are expressing frustration with the lack of research and funding allotted to combatting the condition.
What is PCOS?
Polycystic ovary syndrome is a common hormonal disorder that as many as five million women and people assigned female at birth in the U.S. are diagnosed with. It involves an imbalance that occurs when ovaries produce excess hormones — in particular, "unusually high levels of hormones called androgens," which are male reproductive hormones, said the Cleveland Clinic. Typically, people with PCOS experience "irregular menstrual cycles, missed periods, and unpredictable ovulation." They may also develop small follicle cysts on their ovaries due to insufficient ovulation. Despite the name "polycystic," you do not have to have ovarian cysts to be diagnosed with PCOS.
The disorder is one of the most common causes of infertility and is usually diagnosed when patients are in their 20s or 30s. While it is still not clear what exactly causes PCOS, someone has a higher chance of getting it if they are obese or if others in their biological family have it. Due to the heightened levels of androgens, PCOS can result in "increased facial or body hair, hair thinning or hair loss on the scalp, and acne," said the Jama Network.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
While "usually framed as a reproductive issue" because PCOS has been linked to infertility, it can "also affect metabolic health — including blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels," said The New York Times. People with PCOS often experience chronic inflammation, which "occurs when the immune system is overstimulated for extended periods of time." They are also at a "higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease, endometrial cancer and diabetes."
How is PCOS treated?
Treatment is complex and typically involves working to soothe the various symptoms a patient is experiencing. "It's not one condition, it’s a spectrum and it has implications for your overall health," said Lubna Pal, the director of the Yale Medicine PCOS Program. "But these issues are controllable."
While there is "no cure for PCOS," weight loss "improves many of the associated health conditions," so many doctors suggest that "dietary modifications and exercise should be prioritized," said the Jama Network. Birth control can also "decrease production of androgens" and be used to "regulate menstrual cycles for individuals who are not attempting to become pregnant." People with PCOS who struggle with their weight and insulin resistance may benefit from metformin, "an oral medication that decreases insulin and blood glucose levels." Patients can treat excess hair growth with oral medications like spironolactone that block androgens, though these "cannot be used if pregnancy is desired due to possible harm to the fetus." Hair growth can alternatively be lessened with "eflornithine cream applied to the face" or by "laser hair removal, shaving, or electrolysis."
PCOS has additionally been earmarked as one of the illnesses that diabetes medication Ozempic and other similar weight loss drugs could help treat. Some doctors have already begun prescribing Ozempic off-label to PCOS patients, and small studies are being conducted to test its efficacy as a treatment. One of the most surprising side effects is increased fertility, including in people with PCOS, leading to what has been dubbed the Ozempic baby boom.
To this day, the Food and Drug Administration has not approved a medication specifically targeting PCOS. After decades of "disagreements over what, exactly, defines the condition" as well as a lack of research, "PCOS is still poorly understood," said NBC News. The symptoms vary so widely among patients that it is unlikely any single drug would help everyone, said Heather Huddleston, a reproductive endocrinologist at the University of California, San Francisco and director of UCSF’s PCOS Clinic, to the outlet. Many patients and the doctors who care for them say they want "better options — treatments for the condition's root causes rather than bandages for individual symptoms," NBC added. Still, the lack of investment in PCOS research has hampered doctors' ability to find help for their patients. "It gets very messy to try to identify one treatment that's going to work for everybody," Huddleston said.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
How to choose a high-yield savings account
The Explainer What to consider, from interest rates to fees to accessibility
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Sudoku hard: December 6, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Crossword: December 6, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
The growing list of conditions weight-loss drugs could help with
The Explainer Ozempic and similar drugs have been linked to possibly helping diseases beyond diabetes and obesity. Are they miracle drugs?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The great departure: Texas OB-GYNs are leaving the Lone Star State
Under the radar The state is suffering an exodus of health care professionals, creating more maternity care deserts
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
ADHD drugs shortage: what's behind it?
The Explainer Supply chain issues and 'tripling' of prescriptions concerns GPs as problems getting medication become 'desperate'
By The Week UK Published
-
Should blood donors be paid?
The Explainer Financial rewards would help fill NHS shortfall but bring risk of contamination and exploitation, WHO warns
By The Week UK Published
-
UK gynaecological care crisis: why thousands of women are left in pain
The Explainer Waiting times have tripled over the past decade thanks to lack of prioritisation or funding for women's health
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
What are Trump's plans for public health?
Today's Big Question From abortion access to vaccine mandates
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome: a rare but troubling health risk for cannabis users
The Explainer The illness is sending some chronic marijuana users to emergency care for painful persistent vomiting
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The dark side of the contraceptive coil
Under the Radar Study linking hormonal IUD to increased breast cancer risk adds to growing concerns about whether the benefits of the coil outweigh the risks
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published