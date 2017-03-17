President Trump says he 'very seldom' regrets his tweets

President Trump has no regrets about his tweets. During a joint press conference Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a German reporter asked Trump about his recent tweets baselessly claiming former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election. The reporter wanted to know: Had Trump ever had second thoughts about his social media posts? Before the reporter could even finish asking the question, Trump interjected with an answer: "Very seldom."

A recent Fox News poll found just 16 percent of Americans approve of the president's tweeting, but Trump insisted Friday that tweeting was a great tool to circumvent the media — or as he calls it, the "enemy of the American people." "We have a tremendous group of people that listen, and I can get around the media when the media doesn't tell the truth," Trump said, referring to the tens of millions of Twitter followers who are privy to his thoughts about rapper Snoop Dogg's latest music video and the "FAKE NEWS media."

Trump has continued to stand by his accusations against Obama, despite the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) all admitting zero evidence has been uncovered to suggest the wiretapping ever took place. Fox News — one of the White House's last defenses for Trump's claims — said Friday it "knows of no evidence of any kind" that Trump was "surveilled at any time." Becca Stanek