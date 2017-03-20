U.S. government reportedly asks airlines to ban some electronics from the cabin

Due to an unspecified terrorism threat, passengers on some flights bound for the United States will not be allowed to carry electronic devices larger than a cellphone inside the airplane's cabin, U.S. officials told Reuters Monday.
The rule has been under consideration since the government became aware of the threat several weeks ago, the official said, and could be announced by the Department of Homeland Security Monday night. The ban covers a dozen foreign airlines flying from a dozen countries, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan. While passengers won't be able to carry the larger devices into the cabin, they will be able to have such items in their checked bags. Catherine Garcia
Billionaire banker and philanthropist David Rockefeller died Monday at his home in Pocantico Hills, New York. He was 101. Rockefeller was the world's oldest billionaire, and the last surviving grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller.
Rockefeller served as Chase Manhattan's president and later chairman and CEO during his 35 years at the company, expanding the bank's international presence and playing a hand in U.S. foreign policy and financial affairs. He also won a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998 for his philanthropic work. Bloomberg reported Rockefeller gave away "more than $900 million during his lifetime," donating generously to New York's Museum of Modern Art and to his alma mater, Harvard University. Becca Stanek
Spicer claims Trump's weekend trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort are just 'part of being president'
Add making near-weekly trips to Florida to the U.S. president's list of essential duties. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, asked Monday if President Trump would consider cutting back on weekend trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort in order to save taxpayer money, claimed the trips are "part of being president." "Presidents always travel," Spicer said.
Spicer said it was a "vast reach" to suggest Trump's trips should be curbed in light of his budget blueprint released last week, which proposes steep cuts to federal programs like Meals on Wheels in order to offset a huge boost in defense and security spending. Thus far, taxpayers have paid an estimated $3.3 million for Trump's trips to what Spicer calls the "Winter White House." Quartz reported Meals on Wheels "could feed 5,967 seniors for a year for that amount."
Sean Spicer says Trump's frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago "is part of being president" https://t.co/cv7LcDrLvn
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 20, 2017
When pressed about the golf outings Trump is reportedly taking on these trips down south, Spicer noted Trump's rounds of golf are about more than just golf. Spicer explained that Trump's golf games are different than former President Barack Obama's — which Trump repeatedly criticized — because of how Trump manages to "use the game of golf" to "help U.S. interests." Spicer noted Trump frequently golfs with foreign leaders — something Obama did too:
Spicer just said Trump playing golf is diff than Obama playing golf because Trump is playing w/ key leaders. Here's who Obama played with pic.twitter.com/6ki6c5uiYU
— Yashar (@yashar) March 20, 2017
Asked if the press should be briefed on Trump's golfing if so many important meetings are allegedly happening on the greens, Spicer argued Trump is "entitled to a bit of privacy at some point." Becca Stanek
President Trump still isn't ready to walk back his baseless claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the election, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday. Spicer's insistence that Trump would not apologize to Obama for making the charge without evidence came on the heels of FBI Director James Comey announcing at Monday's House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia that neither the FBI nor the Justice Department has "information to support" Trump's wiretapping claims.
But Spicer insisted "it's clear nothing has changed," arguing that "investigating it and having proof of it are different things." He also suggested further investigation is necessary. "We started a hearing," Spicer said. "It's still ongoing."
Though the hearing — as well as an FBI investigation — is still ongoing about ties between Trump's campaign and Russia, Spicer definitively announced Monday there is "no evidence of a Trump-Russia collusion." "The Obama CIA director said so, Obama's director of national intelligence said so, and we take them at their word," Spicer said.
Watch it below. Becca Stanek
House intel, Senate intel, FBI director, fmr DNI, and GCHQ say there was NO wiretap.
Spicer says Trump is still not withdrawing the claim. pic.twitter.com/tHVrwKoBCK
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 20, 2017
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday dared his Democratic counterparts to put partisanship aside during the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. "The issue for me is I'm waiting to hear somebody over there tell me why you're not qualified for the job that you're seeking," Graham said, lamenting that in recent years senators from both parties have taken to "politicizing the selection process."
Graham cited the fact that he voted to confirm Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — both nominated by former President Barack Obama — as evidence that confirmation hearings should be about qualifications, not judicial preferences. "From my point of view, you're every bit as qualified as [Justices] Sotomayor and Kagan. I think you're just as good a man as they are two fine women," he said. "There's a reason I didn't ask Justices Sotomayor and Kagan to give me an opinion as to what they would do when they got on the Court."
Watch a clip of Graham's comments below. Kimberly Alters
The official POTUS Twitter account was firing off tweets about Comey while he was testifying about Russia
President Trump's official @POTUS Twitter account was active Monday while FBI Director James Comey was testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. Though the account did not highlight Comey's announcement of an FBI investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia or note Comey's admission that neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice had "information to support" Trump's wiretapping claims, it did seek to note Comey's refusal to comment when asked whether he'd briefed former President Barack Obama on any calls involving ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn:
FBI Director Comey refuses to deny he briefed President Obama on calls made by Michael Flynn to Russia. pic.twitter.com/cUZ5KgBSYP
— President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017
In his introductory statement, Comey made clear that he may not be able to discuss certain topics because of ongoing investigations and other restrictions. "Please don't draw any conclusions from the fact that I may not be able to comment on certain topics," Comey said.
Less than 10 minutes later, @POTUS tweeted again:
The NSA and FBI tell Congress that Russia did not influence electoral process. pic.twitter.com/d9HqkxYBt5
— President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017
Though neither Comey nor NSA chief Adm. Mike Rogers had evidence to back up that "any votes were changed" in particular states, the intelligence community has concluded Russia launched an "influence campaign" to interfere in last year's election. "They'll be back," Comey warned of Russia. "They'll be back in 2020 and they may be back in 2018."
So what was the point of these tweets highlighting very specific moments from the wide-ranging hearing? Senior New Republic editor Brian Beutler has a theory. Becca Stanek
That Obama was behind Flynn leaks, and Comey, as part of Obama's deep state, is not to be trusted. https://t.co/xaE35HZCLE
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) March 20, 2017
This GOP congressman just likened leaking to a 'crime.' Two years ago, he accidentally leaked classified information.
Two years ago, Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) — the same man asking tough questions about leaks during the House Intelligence Committee's hearing Monday on Russian election meddling — inadvertently leaked some classified information himself. Back in 2015, when Gowdy was the chairman of the House committee investigating the 2012 terrorist attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, Gowdy accidentally revealed the name of a CIA source during a discussion with Democrats, Politico reported.
Trey Gowdy leaked the name of a CIA source in 2015. https://t.co/z4s2URg3hT pic.twitter.com/oWrGJCIC6p
— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) March 20, 2017
Gowdy's reveal was inadvertent, and occurred due to the State Department's failure to omit the CIA source's name from the email being discussed. But on Monday, while talking about the leaked phone transcripts that led to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's resignation, Gowdy suggested anyone who leaks classified information ought to be prosecuted. "Some of that may rise to a crime, some of it may not," Gowdy said. "The felonious release of classified material is definitely a crime." Becca Stanek
In case you're hopelessly deep into your March Madness-induced hysteria and completely forgot about the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history — sorry for re-opening that wound — it's good to know the FBI didn't.
To jog your memory: The New England Patriots took home the Lombardi Trophy last month, but quarterback Tom Brady left the arena without his game jersey after it was stolen from the locker room. "If it shows up on eBay or something, somebody let me know. I'll try to track that down," Brady said the day after the game. "Those are pretty special ones to keep."
Evidently, the FBI did Brady's detective work for him: According to an NFL statement, the FBI recovered not only Tom Brady's Super Bowl 51 jersey, but also the jersey from Super Bowl 49 in 2015 that had gone missing as well. Both were found in the possession of a credentialed journalist from the international media, the league said:
NFL statement: FBI has found Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl 51 jersey — *and* his Super Bowl 49 jersey pic.twitter.com/PxYz4wlMpU
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 20, 2017
Good to know it wasn't in the lost and found. Ricky Soberano