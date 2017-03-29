Stephen Colbert draws a rude chart to illustrate Devin Nunes' close ties to President Trump

Nobody seems sure what is going on with President Trump and Russia, and that's "partly because it's really complicated," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. It's also because Trump has "really boring spies," he said. "So I'm going to liven it up right now by explaining the situation with more exciting spies, the Tom Clancy novels." This works out better than you might think.
Colbert spent a few minutes on the new Trump-Russia revelations, including Jared Kushner's previously undisclosed meeting with a sanctioned Russian bank in December. "And it looks like the pressure of these Russian rumors are getting to the administration," he said, a point he illustrated with Sean Spicer's quip about Trump and Russian dressing. "Wait a second, the president put Russian dressing on a salad tonight?" Colbert said. "That's huge news! Trump ate a salad?" Still, based on his twitter feed, "Russia rumors must be getting to Trump, too."
Rumors aside, "what's the truth?" Colbert asked. "Was there nefarious collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, or is this all just being blown out of proportion by the liberal media over at The New York Times and the FBI? Who knows?" Not, he suggested, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who "doesn't seem all that focused on Russia, because he's spent a lot of time trying to validate Trump accusing Obama of wiretapping him a couple of weeks ago."
Nunes held a surprise press conference last week saying he'd seen evidence that U.S. intelligence agencies inadvertently picked up Trump team communications with foreign powers, but hasn't shared it with his committee members and says he'll never reveal his source. In fact, Colbert said, "the only person he has briefed on the subject is Donald Trump. Oh, that is brilliant detective work. You gather all the evidence you can on the prime suspect, and then you share it with him." The big questions are "what Nunes found out, and who leaked it to him," Colbert said. "And to get to the bottom of that, we're going to need The Late Show's Figure-It-Out-a-Tron." Think Glenn Beck's chalkboard, but naughtier. "He's really in Trump's inner circle," Colbert said, drawing complete. "And no matter where this investigation leads, no matter what we find out, one thing is true: Nunes is not coming out of this smelling like a rose." Watch below. Peter Weber
Late Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May signed a letter formally notifying the European Union that the U.K. is invoking Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, beginning the countdown for Britain's exit from the union. Britain's ambassador to the EU will deliver the letter to European Council president Donald Tusk on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. local time. May's government will then lead divorce negotiations with the EU, and in March 2019, Britain will leave the EU, deal or no deal.
The EU in coming days will come up with draft negotiation guidelines, and EU leaders will meet without May on April 29 to adopt a common negotiating stance. The talks will work to unravel the regulations, laws, and other agreements that have bound Britain and the EU since the U.K. joined the bloc in 1973. Peter Weber
If you heard talk about Russian dressing on Tuesday, this testy exchange between White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and April Ryan, the White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, is probably why.
Ryan was reminding Spicer of all the Russia-related news the White House is dealing with — the scuttled Sally Yates testimony, President Trump's widely dismissed claims he was wiretapped at Trump Tower, the broader Russia investigation — and Spicer cut it, rejecting the premise. "No, we don't 'have' that," he said. "I've said it from the day that I got here until whenever that there's not a connection. You've got Russia. If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that's a Russian connection."
Nevertheless, Ryan persisted. Spicer selectively insisted that everyone has dismissed reports of Trump-Russia collusion, despite the ongoing FBI investigation, and told Ryan, "I'm sorry that that disgusts you. You're shaking your head." He accused her of pursuing an "agenda" and ignoring "facts," and when she changed subjects to ask about a White House visit by Condoleezza Rice, Spicer accused Ryan of being "hellbent on trying to make sure that whatever image you want to tell about this White House stays," adding again: "Please, stop shaking your head again."
Even though he said "please," Spicer instructing a reporter — especially a black female reporter — on how she should gesture or behave rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, including Ryan.
Lawd!!!!
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) March 28, 2017
Hillary Clinton, in a rare public speech Tuesday, said Ryan "was patronized and cut off as she tried to ask a question," threw in Bill O'Reilly's jab at Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), and said: "Too many women, especially women of color, have had a lifetime of practice taking precisely these kinds of indignities in stride." At The Washington Post, Aaron Blake noted that Spicer has clashed with male reporters plenty of times, but this "seemed to venture into different territory." And oddly, he added, "the mere premise that Russia is an issue for the White House seemed to set Spicer off." Peter Weber
Rep. Maxine Waters multitasked on Tuesday night, dressing down Fox News host Bill O'Reilly while at the same time sharing an empowering message for women.
On Tuesday morning, Fox & Friends had shown a clip of Waters speaking out against President Trump. "I didn't hear a word she said," O'Reilly told the Fox News morning hosts. "I was looking at the James Brown wig." Waters hit back later that day. "I'm a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated," she said on All In with Chris Hayes. "I cannot be undermined."
.@MaxineWaters on Bill O'Reilly comments: "I am a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated" #inners https://t.co/B1vRE4nelt
— All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 29, 2017
Speaking directly to the women watching, Waters implored them not to "allow these right-wing talking heads, these dishonorable people, to intimidate you or scare you. Be who you are, do what you do, and let us get on with discussing the real issues of this country." When a woman "stands up and speaks truth to power," people will attempt to "put her down," Waters added. "I am not going to be put down, I am not going anywhere. I am going to stay on the issues." For his part, O'Reilly told Time his comment about her hair was "dumb. I apologize." Catherine Garcia
In a dizzying display of athleticism, 18-year-old Andri Ragettli landed the world's first Quad Cork 1800 on Monday, soaring 38 yards while making five full rotations and four head-under-body flips.
Swiss skier Andri Ragettli lands the world’s first "Quad Cork 1800"
Watch more: https://t.co/pyuFaGUCEU pic.twitter.com/1e63bgo1Or
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 29, 2017
Ragetlli made history while at the Suzuki Nine Royals 2017 competition in Italy, and said it was "crazy," adding, "I'm stoked to land it." Catherine Garcia
Anderson Cooper breaks out a flow chart to nail down some facts about Trump's myriad Russia ties
"Let's talk about the facts tonight, the facts about this White House and those close to it and ties to Russia," CNN's Anderson Cooper said Tuesday night. "We want to show you a flow chart just so everybody can follow along, because it's confusing." Even after he runs down the verified connections between Russian interests and Michael Flynn, Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, Carter Page, Jeff Sessions, Michael Cohen, and Roger Stone, you may still be scratching your head and noticing that there's a lot of smoke but no raging fire.
Cooper agrees. "So those are some facts. There are a lot more," he said. "The ones we listed, they might be legal, they might be totally legal connections, or nefarious — we don't know in some cases. But we do know they exist." Stay tuned, presumably. Peter Weber
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired its final episode 21 years ago, but the bond between the cast members remains strong.
Alfonso Ribeiro shared a photo on Instagram of himself alongside former co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Will Smith, Daphne Maxwell-Reid, and Joseph Marcell. "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Ribeiro wrote. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete." Avery, who played patriarch Philip Banks on the show, died in 2013.
There were a few faces missing in the photo — notably DJ Jazzy Jeff, who portrayed Smith's best friend and was often seen being chucked out of the Banks' home by Uncle Phil, and Ross Bagley, who played Nicky, the youngest member of the Banks family — but this photo evoked enough nostalgia to make even the most casual fan break out into the Carlton Dance. Catherine Garcia
If you watched Fox News' prime-time shows on Tuesday night, you saw Sean Hannity discussing Hillary Clinton and uranium — as requested by President Trump; Bill O'Reilly criticizing Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), whom he apologized to earlier in the day for making fun of her hair; and Tucker Carlson complaining about how Democrats are being mean to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.). If you watched Shepard Smith Reporting on Tuesday afternoon, you heard about Nunes, too, but in a pretty different context.
Smith was discussing reports that the White House had tried to severely limit the Trump-Russia testimony of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, whose scheduled hearing on Tuesday in front of the House Intelligence Committee was canceled by Nunes hours after Yates' lawyer informed the White House that Yates did not plan to restrict her testimony unless the White House publicly demanded it.
"The Washington Post newspaper broke the story, and Fox News now confirms the Justice Department sent a warning to the former acting attorney general, Sally Yates," Smith said. "Fox News obtained the letters showing the department told Yates earlier this month that she could not discuss a great deal of her possible testimony without permission from the White House." Smith duly noted the Trump administration's denial: "The White House calls The Washington Post's reporting 'entirely false.' It also says it has no problems with her testifying. That hearing was tentatively planned for today."
"It's all very complicated," Smith said, and that at least seems indisputable. Nunes went to the White House late March 21 to view some classified documents, then said the next day he's seen proof that Trump transition communications had incidentally and legally been swept up in surveillance of foreign subjects, briefed Trump, and still hasn't shared the material with his colleagues. He is now facing bipartisan calls for him to share his material with his colleagues or step down; on Tuesday he told ABC News that he "will never reveal sources and methods," not even with fellow Intelligence Committee members.
House Intel chair @DevinNunes tells @marykbruce he will never share source behind surveillance claim, even to other members of his committee pic.twitter.com/DWb3x9ADAO
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 28, 2017
Nunes was a member of the Trump transition team. You can read a helpful timeline of his involvement in Trump's widely dismissed wiretapping claims at Axios. Peter Weber