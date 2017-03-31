Career State Department diplomats have reportedly been told to avoid eye contact with Rex Tillerson
On Thursday night, The Washington Post posted a profile of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and it doesn't make him sound very... approachable:
Tillerson takes a private elevator to his palatial office on the seventh floor of the State Department building, where sightings of him are rare on the floors below.... Most of his interactions are with an insular circle of political aides who are new to the State Department. Many career diplomats say they still have not met him, and some have been instructed not to speak to him directly — or even make eye contact. On his first three foreign trips, Tillerson skipped visits with State Department employees and their families, embassy stops that were standard morale-boosters under other secretaries of state. [The Washington Post]
A senior Tillerson aide tells The Washington Post that the former ExxonMobil CEO is keeping a low profile because he likes to do his job without fanfare and is more comfortable making deals behind closed doors with just a few aides, like he did as an oil executive. But people in and out of the State Department say he's doing himself and his department no favors by walling himself off from the professional diplomats in his office and at embassies around the world, especially since neither he nor any of his political aides have any experience in foreign policy. You can read more about Tillerson at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
Suspicion and speculation erupted Thursday evening when former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was reported to have told the FBI and the House and Senate intelligence committees he will agree to be interviewed by officials investigating possible ties between President Trump's campaign and Russia in exchange for immunity from prosecution.
What could that mean? Well, "immunity" works a little different in the real world than it does on Survivor. Many people approached the news word by word, with Merriam-Webster dictionary noting that "lookups for immunity spiked over 2500 percent over the hourly average" following the publication of The Wall Street Journal story that broke the news:
Immunity comes from the Latin word immunis, which means "exempt from public service." It has been in use in English for a considerable length of time (since the 14th century). The initial meaning of the word was typically more concerned with freedom or exemption from some public duty, obligation, or tax; the more common meaning today is concerned with an exemption from a legal penalty. [Merriam-Webster]
We already know that Flynn's understanding of seeking immunity is that "you have probably committed a crime." But as Peter Weber further warns speculators at The Week, while it "doesn't look great for Flynn … it isn't necessarily terrible for Trump. Essentially, everybody needs to calm down and let the legal dance play out."
Read more about what Flynn's request for immunity might mean for both him and Trump here. Jeva Lange
During the 2016 election, Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign tried to counter a steady drip of damaging leaks by pointing out that hacking and leaking emails (as WikiLeaks was doing) is illegal. Republicans and the Trump White House have been turning to the same winning strategy, trying to focus on the leakers instead of the material about Russia being leaked, and their latest target is Evelyn Farkas, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia until September 2015.
On Tuesday, an edited version of a March 2 interview Farkas did on MSNBC about a March 1 New York Times article stared spreading online, and Fox News host Sean Hannity focused on Farkas Wednesday and Thursday nights, accusing her of leaking classified intelligence and portraying her interview as proof that former President Obama surveilled President Trump's transition team — a claim Trump tweeted out on March 4, two days after the Farkas interview. On Thursday, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that senior White House staff was huddling to discuss Farkas, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer mentioned Farkas by name in Thursday's press briefing. CNN wrapped all that video up on Thursday night, plus Farkas' incredulous reaction:
CNN contributor and vocal Trump supporter Jeffrey Lord reached out to Farkas, a fellow alumnus of Franklin and Marshall College, offering to let her tell her side of the story. She did, writing in The American Spectator that the edited video was "a wild misinterpretation of comments I made on the air." She is, she noted, "out of government, I didn't have any classified information, or any knowledge of 'tapping' or leaking or the NYT article before it came out. But I knew well from my time in government how the Russians operated and... I wanted to make sure that the standard procedure of White House briefing the Congress was taking place so that Congress knew everything the White House knew about what the Russians had done." Farkas did say that, "at the end of the interview," she said the phrase Spicer quoted — "that's why they leaked" — explaining that she "got cut off. If I'd had time I would have explained that leaking is illegal and I would never condone it." Read her version of events at The American Spectator. Peter Weber
Atlanta officials say there's no sign of terrorism in the massive fire that collapsed part of I-85
A section of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed during rush-hour traffic on Thursday evening, thanks to a massive fire that burned for more than an hour, but fortunately no injuries have been reported. Traffic, on the other hand, will be a mess for the foreseeable future in already-congested Atlanta. I-85 carries 250,000 cars a day, and it's a major traffic artery for Atlanta as well as the South, said Georgia Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray, and "this incident — make no bones about it — will have a tremendous impact on travel." The collapsed section really "puts a cork in the bottle," said Georgia State Patrol Commissioner Mark McDonough.
"This is about as serious a transportation crisis as we can imagine," Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said, but the FBI agent on the scene says there is no evidence of terrorism. Capt. Mark Perry of the Georgia State Patrol similarly told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that terrorism isn't suspected, though the agency is still trying to figure out what caused the fire.
Gov. Nathan Deal (R) suggested that PVC material might have caught fire in a vehicle under the bridge. "I do not know why they did or what the source of their transport was," he said Thursday. "But those are questions that will hopefully be answered at least by tomorrow morning." There is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen. Peter Weber
On Thursday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert began with a pledge to his audience: "The Late Show Intelligence Committee will follow our investigation of Trump and Russia wherever it leads" (even if that's just to The Late Late Show). "For the past week, everybody, everywhere, has been wondering about Devin Nunes' secret intelligence source at the White House," Colbert said. "Nunes has refused to reveal who it was out of concern that if his source was exposed, he'll have to come up with a new reason to cancel all the Russia hearings." Well, on Thursday it was reported that that source was two people — who work at the White House.
There are still more questions than answers about Trump and Russia — though when asked, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied meddling in the U.S. election, using a folksy George H.W. Bush reference that he misattributed to Ronald Reagan. That kind of historical sloppiness, Colbert joked, is why Putin lost during "War Criminals Week" on Jeopardy. "Speaking of Donald Trump's loved ones, last week it was announced that Invaka Trump will become a federal employee in the White House, serving as the president's 'eyes and ears,'" Colbert said, meaning he's now "hired his daughter as assistant to the president, his son-in-law as his senior adviser, and put Eric and Donald Jr. in charge of the national hair gel reserve."
"But let's take a break from Trump for just a moment," Colbert said, to cheers. He turned to a recent Washington Post profile of Mike and Karen Pence, and jumped right in to a seething culture war over Mike Pence's apparently self-imposed rules of gender conduct. The Pences "have, evidently, a pretty solid thing going on, because Pence 'never eats alone with a woman other than his wife,'" he explained. That is apparently normal for many married conservative Christians, but Colbert joked that it "can only mean one thing: Mike Pence is such an out-of-control, Force 5 bone-icane that he has to be monitored by Karen Pence at all times."
After some vaguely uncomfortable talk about Mike Pence and food, Colbert retold the other notable part of the Karen Pence profile: the 1985 engagement picnic. "It's actually a very cute engagement story," he said, "and it's a good thing Karen was there, because you do not want to leave Mike Pence alone with one of those seductive loaves of bread." Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump's approval rating just his a record-low of 35 percent, per Gallup, Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night. "And this is supposed to be the honeymoon period! Trump should be good at those — he's had three of them." This is worse than Nixon during Watergate and George W. Bush after Hurricane Katrina, Meyers said, and he had some ideas why even some Trump supporters are souring on the president — starting with the Russia investigation.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) "has basically done everything he can to delay or interfere with his own investigation, raising the question of whether he's investigating Trump or working for Trump." Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) answered that earlier Thursday, telling MSNBC that Nunes "works for the president, answers to the president." Meyers suggested that Yoho and probably Nunes need a remedial civics lesson. "Congress does not work for the president," he said. "If Congress always did what the president told them to do, [former President Barack Obama] would not have left office looking like this," illustrating his point with a photo of a very tired, gray Obama.
But amazingly, the Nunes story got even "weirder" on Thursday, when The New York Times traced Nunes' sources for possible incidental, legal eavesdropping on Trump's team back to the White House. "That means Nunes went to the White House to brief Trump on information he got from the White House," Meyers said. "It's like when you send yourself an email reminder and two minutes later go, 'Oh, a new email.'" White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dished up a flavorless word salad when asked about the report. "I'll bet Sean Spicer fantasizes about having an easier job," Meyers said, "like Bill Cosby's publicist."
Meyers spent a few minutes on the GOP-passed bill to allow internet providers to sell your private internet data without permission, suggesting it's "hypocritical for so-called small government conservatives to support such a far-reaching measure" and questioning whether non-computer-user Trump even knows what's in the bill he's expected to sign. Then Meyers wrapped it all together. "So Trump couldn't get his health-care bill passed, his White House seems to be meddling with the investigation into his team's alleged Russia ties, and he wants companies to be able to see your browser history." That "raises one simple question, he said: Who still trusts this president? Watch below. Peter Weber
In a September 2016 appearance on Meet the Press, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, then an adviser to presidential candidate Donald Trump, shared his thoughts on immunity deals, and they weren't generous.
WATCH: Last September, General Flynn told @chucktodd:
"When you're given immunity that probably means you've committed a crime." pic.twitter.com/nepnx0Cpr1
— Yashar (@yashar) March 30, 2017
On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Flynn — who resigned as Trump's national security adviser in February after it came to light he talked about U.S. sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. before the inauguration, despite saying otherwise — has offered to testify in front of the FBI and House and Senate intelligence committees, in exchange for immunity. Flynn's attorney said he won't comment on any discussions with the FBI and committees, and Flynn hasn't made a peep, either, but his thoughts on immunity aren't a secret.
Speaking to Chuck Todd last year, Flynn, while referring to Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, said five people around her were given immunity, and "when you are given immunity, that means you have probably committed a crime." This, of course, is also the same man who led a crowd at the Republican National Convention in a chant of "Lock her up!" Catherine Garcia
Reusing a first-stage booster that was first utilized for a mission 11 months ago, SpaceX launched a communications satellite from Kennedy Space Center on Thursday.
Shortly after the launch, the rocket made its way back to earth and landed vertically on a ship in the Atlantic Ocean. First-stage rockets are expensive to make and typically crash back down to earth, never to be used again, but SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk wants to recycle them in order to save money. "I try to tell my team to imagine that there was a pallet of cash that was plummeting through the atmosphere, and it was going to burn up and smash into tiny pieces, would you try to save it? Probably yes," he said in 2016.
By lowering the costs of launching a rocket, companies could send more — and better — satellites into space. SpaceX's next step is to figure out how many times these rockets can be reused. Catherine Garcia