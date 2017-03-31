Putin's spokesman suggests America and Russia could be approaching a 'new Cold War'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned Friday on ABC's Good Morning America that relations between the U.S. and Russia are growing increasingly icy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov largely placed the blame on the Obama administration for the state of affairs. He noted the U.S. sanctions placed on Russian entities after U.S. intelligence concluded Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election and the Obama administration's decision to shut down two Russian compounds on U.S. soil, a move Peskov suggested was not "friendly" and "not legal in terms of international laws."

"So, of course, it was a very significant damage for our bilateral relations organized as a farewell party by the then-administration in Washington," Peskov said. He reiterated Putin's denials of Russia's election meddling, deeming the claims "fake news" and "slander."

"If we're at the lowest point in history, that means we're in a new Cold War?" ABC's George Stephanopoulos asked. "New Cold War? Well, maybe even worse," Peskov said. "Maybe even worse taking into account actions of the present presidential administration in Washington."