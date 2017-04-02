White House forms show Flynn did not disclose income from three Russia-linked firms

Ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn did not reveal income he received from three Russia-linked firms in a personal financial disclosure he made before being pressured to resign from his post, documents released by the White House on Saturday reveal.
Flynn worked with a U.S. charter flight service affiliated with the Russia-based Volga-Dnepr Airlines, the American subsidiary of Russian tech firm Kaspersky Lab, and RT TV, a television network funded by the Kremlin that currently hosts Larry King. He listed speeches for the companies as "sources of compensation exceeding $5,000 in a year" in a financial disclosure form signed on March 31, but he did not mention them in a similar form he signed in February, when he was still White House staff.
A source familiar with the process told The Washington Post the February form may have been a draft that was not corrected because the process was suspended by Flynn's resignation. Bonnie Kristian
Fox News and Bill O’Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002, The New York Times reported Saturday. Two of the five settlements were previously reported, but the other three had not come to light in the past. All five women either worked for or appeared as guests on O'Reilly's show.
The popular host denies wrongdoing. "In my more than 20 years at Fox News Channel, no one has ever filed a complaint about me with the Human Resources Department, even on the anonymous hotline," he said in a statement. Still, "I have put to rest any controversies to spare my children," he added. "The worst part of my job is being a target for those who would harm me and my employer."
A statement from Fox's parent company likewise indicated O'Reilly "denies the merits of these claims" but considered them his responsibility to resolve. Bonnie Kristian
A trucker drove nonstop from Seattle to the East Coast, police in Deerfield, Massachusetts, discovered while investigating an unusual situation at a gas station. The driver admitted to using crystal meth, LSD, and cocaine to stay awake on his trip, which was intended as a delivery of raspberry roots.
"It appeared the driver didn't rest, only used drugs, and he drove from Seattle, Washington, to Deerfield, with a destination on the East Coast," said a statement from law enforcement. "He was clearly a danger to himself and others."
The driver called attention to his drug-fueled ride when he accidentally locked himself out of his truck at the gas station. Reports to police said he "appeared to be despondent," threw his credit cards into the vehicle's fuel tank, and attempted to force his way into the truck via the space between the cab and the trailer. He was arrested on multiple drug and driving charges. Bonnie Kristian
Nearly 100 people were killed and dozens more injured by a landslide in southwest Colombia on Saturday. "At this time we have removed 93 bodies; we have adults, women and infants," said local police commander Colonel Omar Bonilla.
Heavy rain in the Putumayo province caused rivers to overflow and left the provincial capital of Mocoa, a city of about 40,000, "totally isolated" without electricity or running water. About 200 people remain missing, including entire neighborhoods and families.
A second landslide happened in Indonesia on Saturday. At least one person was killed, 17 injured, and about two dozen remain missing. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump finally found common ground with the "failing" New York Times on Saturday. The topic: ObamaCare.
The failing @nytimes finally gets it - "In places where no insurance company offers plans, there will be no way for ObamaCare customers to..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017
...use subsidies to buy health plans." In other words, Ocare is dead. Good things will happen, however, either with Republicans or Dems.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017
Trump was referencing a Times piece published Friday night that addressed the growing problem of insurance markets in which just one — or, soon, zero — insurers operate:
[Insurer] Anthem, which operates in 14 states, is getting nervous, an industry analyst told Bloomberg News this week. Its departure would be a much bigger problem. According to an analysis of government data by Katherine Hempstead at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Anthem is currently the only insurance carrier in nearly 300 counties, serving about a quarter of a million people.
[...A]n Anthem departure could leave coverage gaps in substantial parts of Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio, and Colorado, as well as smaller holes in other states. In places where no insurance company offers plans, there will be no way for ObamaCare customers to use subsidies to buy health plans.
Without an option for affordable coverage, they would become exempt from the health law’s mandate to obtain coverage. A result could be large increases in the number of Americans without health insurance. [The New York Times]
As the Times and Trump have noted, this is a serious concern: All the subsidies in the world don't do any good if no insurance is for sale in your county. For an in-depth look at the problem, see The Week's breakdown of ObamaCare's woes. Bonnie Kristian
Iraqi state television and Rudaw, the media arm of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, both report that Ayad al-Jumaili, believed to be second-in-command to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed near the Iraq-Syria border.
He was reportedly killed by an Iraqi army strike on a town called al-Qaim, an attack that also killed two other high-ranking ISIS leaders, Turki Jamal al-Delaimi, who led a local ISIS base, and Salim Muthdafar al-Ajami, an administrator.
The previous ISIS second-in-command was Abu Muhammad al-Adnani; he was killed in a U.S. airstrike in August. Bonnie Kristian
The Venezuelan supreme court on Saturday reversed its decision to strip the country's legislature of power after widespread foreign and domestic protest. The court's review came at the request of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who couched his critique of the original ruling in terms of "maintain[ing] institutional stability and the balance of powers."
Maduro's move was labeled disingenuous by the opposition party, which controls the legislature, as the supreme court is pro-Maduro and the first ruling would have further consolidated his power. "You can't pretend to just normalize the nation after carrying out a 'coup,'" said Julio Borges, who leads the threatened legislature.
Venezuela continues to suffer a serious economic crisis under Maduro's socialist regime; food shortages are rampant and inflation is high. The president's decision to throw his weight against the court ruling may ease some tensions, but the country's turmoil is far from resolved. Bonnie Kristian
"You know, the president and I have two things in common," comedian Tina Fey explained while hosting an American Civil Liberties Union telethon on Friday. "One, neither of us has any business wearing khakis with a shirt tucked in. And two, we're both very upset about the amount of fake news out in the world right now."
"So, you know, don't let any website tell you that the ACLU stands for Anti-Christian Lesbian Underground," Fey continued. It's actually "the American Christian Lesbian Underground," and Fey is (almost) a card-carrying member.
Lauding the ACLU on issues of free speech, privacy, and gender equality, Fey made a pitch for supporting the organization with her trademark mix of timely snark. Watch the star-studded telethon below; Fey's bit starts about six minutes after the two-hour mark. Bonnie Kristian