White House forms show Flynn did not disclose income from three Russia-linked firms

Ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn did not reveal income he received from three Russia-linked firms in a personal financial disclosure he made before being pressured to resign from his post, documents released by the White House on Saturday reveal.

Flynn worked with a U.S. charter flight service affiliated with the Russia-based Volga-Dnepr Airlines, the American subsidiary of Russian tech firm Kaspersky Lab, and RT TV, a television network funded by the Kremlin that currently hosts Larry King. He listed speeches for the companies as "sources of compensation exceeding $5,000 in a year" in a financial disclosure form signed on March 31, but he did not mention them in a similar form he signed in February, when he was still White House staff.

A source familiar with the process told The Washington Post the February form may have been a draft that was not corrected because the process was suspended by Flynn's resignation. Bonnie Kristian