South Carolina teacher raises enough money to buy every student at her school a bike

In North Charleston, South Carolina, there are now 650 proud new bike owners.
Last year, Katie Blomquist, a first grade teacher at Pepperhill Elementary School, was talking with a student who told her he would love to have a bike of his own. She wanted to help him with his dream, and knew that because her school serves many low-income families, he wasn't the only student who couldn't afford a bike. That's when Blomquist decided to set up a GoFundMe in order to raise enough money to purchase a bike for every Pepperhill student. "It's the basic childhood right," she told ABC News 4. "It's joy. Every single child deserves that, and a bike is one of the top things that represents that."
North Charleston residents began giving to the fund, and word soon spread around the world, with donations coming in from Australia, France, and Hollywood (courtesy of Steve Harvey). After three months, Blomquist raised $80,000, and a store in town, Afford-A-Bike, helped her out by designing and putting together the bikes. Last week, the bikes, helmets, and locks were finally delivered to the surprised — and ecstatic — students. "It's a very late Christmas gift, early summer gift now," she said. "This is a chance for them to truly own something of value." Catherine Garcia
On Monday, Fox News, citing "multiple sources," reported that Susan Rice, national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, had asked intelligence agencies to "unmask" the names of Trump transition officials caught up in foreign surveillance, then sent the unmasked names to a handful of top intelligence officials. Monday night, CBS News reported that "a former national security official" partially confirmed the report, saying Rice did sometimes ask that certain names be unmasked when crucial to understanding the context of a report, but did not ask for the unmasked names to be disseminated broadly. Rice's alleged actions would appear to be legal.
Names of U.S. citizens are "masked" when they are caught up incidentally in surveillance of foreign officials, and National Security Council officials can request the unmasking of names. Such requests have to be approved by the head of the agency that provided the intelligence. The CBS News source said Rice's requests were not specially related to the Trump transition team, though the former official did not dispute that Rice has requested the unmasking of Trump-related names.
An unidentified "person close to Rice" told CNN Monday night that Rice never "improperly sought the identity of Americans," adding: "There is nothing unusual about making these requests when serving as a senior national security official, whether Democrat or Republican." CNN's Jim Sciutto said that not only is "unmasking" names legal under "protocols that have been put in place since 9/11 to allow this to happen," but "I'm told that it is very meticulously logged — someone said to me, described it's like Catholic baptismal records, it's so well logged. You can't do this in secret, and you have to do it with the approval of the intelligence community."
Back at Fox News, Shepard Smith noted the Rice allegations on Monday afternoon and more or less accused the White House of focusing on unmasking to distract from the real story. Wall Street Journal associate editor John Bussey said his newspaper had not yet confirmed Rice's involvement, but even if it does, "it will be a factor in the discussion, I can't imagine it's going to change the core narrative here, which is who in the Trump campaign was communicating with the Russians, what were those conversations about, did they in any way affect the U.S. electoral process?" Watch below. Peter Weber
Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and aide with an unusually broad portfolio, flew to Iraq on Sunday to meet with military commanders and Iraqi leaders. On Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel found the assignment "strange, because Jared Kushner is a real estate developer, he's 36 years old, he has no experience dealing with foreign governments." Ivanka's husband "is a guy who negotiates rent," he said. "This is his job, is to figure out how much it will cost to put a Dunkin' Donuts on the first floor of an office building. Dennis Rodman has more foreign policy experience than Jared Kushner, for real."
"So you have to wonder why the president would send him to a military operation in Iraq," Kimmel said, and on the drive to work, he decided "there's only one possible explanation: I think the president might be trying to kill him. You know, a lot of fathers don't get along with their sons-in law. If you're president, you can throw a black bag over his head and ship him off to Iraq. Think about it, it makes sense." Watch below to see how Kimmel thinks Don Jr. and Eric Trump are taking the news. Peter Weber
On Monday's Late Night, Seth Meyers made it clear that as of right now, there's no "conclusive evidence connecting the dots that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to help them win the election." But there are so many dots — with one being former national security adviser Michael Flynn — that we're all covered with spots. "The Trump presidency is basically a 6-year-old with chicken pox," Meyers said, "and the rest of us are so f—ing itchy."
A lot has happened since Flynn asked the FBI and House and Senate intelligence committees for immunity last week in exchange for an interview. He hasn't explained why he needs immunity, and the fact that there are mounting questions about any ties between Trump and Russia has the president "clearly bothered," Meyers said. That's why he's lashing out and tweeting about Hillary Clinton for roughly the 938,458th time and bringing back an old insult, calling Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd "Sleepy Eyes." An incredulous Meyers could not handle the hypocrisy. "You're calling Chuck Todd 'Sleepy Eyes?'" he asked. "If the bags under your eyes were any bigger you'd have to check them at the gate. They should inflate when you're in a car accident. You always look like you drank a bottle of NyQuil in the sauna."
Meyers had more empathy for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who struggled to come up with a response recently when asked if Trump will release his 2016 tax returns. Spicer's answer wasn't a very good one — he said he had no information because it wasn't Tax Day yet and he was more concerned about getting his own taxes done — but it was enough for Meyers to feel "almost bad" for him. "You know that moment your girlfriend sees a text on your phone and says, 'Who's Lisa?'" Meyers asked. "That moment is his whole life." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
Trump counterterrorism adviser Gorka voiced support for a Hungarian militia quickly banned over racist violence
In 2007, Sebastian Gorka, now President Trump's controversial chief counterterrorism adviser, was the leader of a new right-wing party in his parents' native Hungary, trying to peel votes away from the ultranationalist and anti-Semitic Jobbik party and current Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz (Hungarian Civic Alliance) party. Gorka formed his New Democratic Coalition (UDK) with former Jobbik members, and Jobbik at the time was on the verge of establishing a paramilitary militia, the Hungarian Guard (Magyar Gárda), banned by Hungary's top court in 2009 over its anti-Roma marches.
In an August 2007 interview on Hungarian TV unearthed by the Forward — which previously Gorka's apparent affiliation with ex-Nazi society Vitézi Rend — Gorka said he supports Jobbik's establishment of the Guard, calling it a response to "a big societal need," according to English translation of Gorka's comments. The Hungarian military "is sick," like "the state of Hungarian society," he said. "This country cannot defend itself." The UDK site then touted Gorka's interview, in a headline indicating UDK support for the Hungarian Guard.
The European Court of Human Rights upheld Hungary's ban on the Hungarian Guard in 2013 — the same year two Guard members were convicted for racially motivated murders of Hungarian Roma — saying the militia was promoting an "essentially racist" order, motivated by "the racial conflict between Hungarian majority and Roma minority."
At the time of Gorka's 2007 interview with EchoTV, Jewish groups were warning about the black-vested Hungarian Guard militia. And though Gorka has written for "a far-right, anti-Semitic Hungarian publication, Magyar Demokrata — whose editor-in-chief was one of the Guard's founding members," the Forward said, "there is no evidence that Gorka himself has ever engaged in overtly anti-Semitic acts or participated in any of the Guard's activities."
Gorka did discuss militias in the U.S. during the interview, using them to defend the forming of the Hungarian Guard. When the interviewer asked him if it is "normal" for a political party in a developed democracy to form "in reality, a paramilitary group," Gorka said "it's completely natural" in places like Switzerland and Israel. "Even in America, where the largest and wealthiest military exists, there are such programs where people can access weapons almost for free if they attend an organized shooting training and always belong to an organization," he said, making clear he was not talking about the National Guard. You can read more and watch then entire 25-minute interview at the Forward. Peter Weber
President Trump on Monday signed a bill repealing regulations adopted last October by the Federal Communications Commission that required internet service providers to obtain consent from customers before using sensitive information, including their browsing history and details on their finances and health, to create targeted advertisements.
The bill barely passed in Congress last week, with Republicans siding with internet service providers who said the regulations were unfair. The American Civil Liberties Union has said privacy should be more important than profits, and "most Americans believe that their sensitive internet information should be closely guarded." On Friday, Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast said they would voluntarily not sell their customers' individual web browsing information, Reuters reports. Catherine Garcia
The University of North Carolina beat Gonzaga Monday night to grab its sixth NCAA men's basketball title. The Tar Heels, who lost in the championship game to Villanova last year, beat the Zags 71 to 65, after trailing at the half. This was Gonzaga's first championship game, which it earned by beating South Carolina 77-73 in the Final Four. The Tar Heels won their spot in the finals with a 77-76 win over Oregon. Peter Weber
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has instructed Justice Department officials to review the reform agreements reached between the department's civil rights division under the Obama administration and police departments nationwide. In a memo, Sessions says the point of the review is to make sure the agreements are aligned with the Trump administration's focus on protecting police and improving officer morale.
Sessions said his top two deputies will review the reform agreements, also known as consent decrees. The memo was released right after DOJ lawyers from the civil rights department asked a federal judge to postpone for at least 90 days a hearing on a consent decree with Baltimore's police department. That agreement, designed to keep officers from violating the civil rights of residents, was reached in the wake of Freddie Grey's death in 2015 from injuries sustained while in Baltimore police custody.
In a filing on Monday, the DOJ said it needed time to determine if the agreement fits with "the directives of the president and the attorney general." This move is opposed by Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, with Pugh telling The Washington Post, "Any interruption in moving forward may have the effect of eroding trust that we are working hard to establish." Civil rights activists are also concerned that this new directive could put in jeopardy agreements that have not yet been finalized, including one with Chicago's police department. Catherine Garcia