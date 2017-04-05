ObamaCare has never, ever been more popular

For the first time since Gallup started asking about general approval or disapproval of the Affordable Care Act in November 2012, the 2010 health-care overhaul is viewed favorably by a majority of Americans, Gallup reported Tuesday. And the 55 percent approval number is all the more dramatic because just five months ago, only 42 percent of Americans approved of ObamaCare, versus 53 percent who disapproved.
Wow: Obamacare approval surges to 55% in favor, 41% against amid Republican repeal efforts, per new Gallup poll. pic.twitter.com/FcqMLTPR27
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 4, 2017
The rise in approval comes from Democrats, Republicans, and especially independents, whose approval rose 17 points since President Trump's election, to 57 percent from 40 percent. So what changed in five months? "Trump vehemently attacked the Affordable Care Act during his presidential campaign — and in the days immediately following his election, the public appeared to agree with him," Gallup said. "However, in the five months since, as Republicans' efforts to replace the law with one of their own have failed to get off the ground, enough Americans have changed their minds about the ACA to create a majority favoring it for the first time."
Trump and House Republicans have started meeting again this week to try and reach agreement on their ObamaCare replacement bill, which House leaders pulled from an imminent vote when it became clear it would fail. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey released Tuesday, a 63 percent majority thinks it's a "good thing" that the bill, the American Health Care Act, crashed. Almost half of those people said it's good because the ACHA did not fully repeal ObamaCare, but 75 percent of respondents — including majorities of every group polled — said that given the choice, Trump and the GOP should try to make ObamaCare work rather than make it fail, as Trump has threatened to do.
NEW: Despite divided views on #ACA, three quarters of public want President Trump to try to make #ACA work https://t.co/WmGxCGDi1H pic.twitter.com/2611XUzt0y
— Kaiser Family Found (@KaiserFamFound) April 4, 2017
The Kaiser Family Foundation found opinions about ObamaCare split evenly, with 46 percent in favor and opposed, and there's a pretty broad consensus on who is responsible for the Affordable Care Act going forward: A 61 percent majority say Trump and the GOP are responsible for any problems with the law, while 31 percent say former President Barack Obama and his party still own ObamaCare. You can find more results at the Kaiser Family Foundation. Peter Weber
The Trump administration really does not want a Chinese company to buy the Westinghouse nuclear business
The Trump administration is reportedly plotting to head off Chinese investors' likely attempts to buy the bankrupt Westinghouse Electric Co. from parent company Toshiba Corp. in order to protect its nuclear secrets, Bloomberg reports.
Half of the more than 430 nuclear power stations around the world use Westinghouse technology; the company is responsible for building and maintaining reactors in the United States. Westinghouse has long been a target of Chinese espionage, most recently when the China General Nuclear Power Corp. was indicted in 2016 for conspiring to steal restricted technology.
Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have reportedly discussed plans to prevent the sale of Westinghouse to a company with ties to the Chinese government. "The government might block a sale to a Chinese buyer; encourage an alternative bid from U.S. or friendly foreign investors; or the government might invest in the company directly in return for an equity stake, akin to the Obama administration bailout of U.S. automakers," Bloomberg writes.
"Do we want that maintenance to be done by the Chinese? There are some bona fide national security issues to giving the Chinese that kind of access to our power grid backbone," explained former U.S. Navy Commander Kirk Lippold on Tuesday. Westinghouse is expected to arise in conversation between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping when the pair meet at Mar-a-Lago later this week. Jeva Lange
Officials in St. Petersburg, Russia, have arrested six men with alleged ties to the Islamic State and Al-Nusra on charges of abetting terrorism, The Moscow Times reports. Wednesday's arrests follow a deadly metro bombing in the city Monday that left 14 dead and over 40 wounded.
On Tuesday, Russia and Kyrgyzstan's security services identified a 22-year-old Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen as the suspect for the metro attack. Russia's Investigative Committee said that there is no link between the six men they arrested Wednesday and Monday's terrorist attack, but that they are in the process of "check[ing] all channels and contacts."
The Moscow Times adds that the "the men, who are described as migrant workers from Central Asia, are suspected of attempting to recruit other Central Asian migrants in St. Petersburg to join terrorist groups." The suspects are believed to have been working for ISIS and Al-Nusra in St. Petersburg since November 2015. The city is home to a large diaspora from Central Asia. Jeva Lange
Judge Neil Gorsuch borrowed heavily for sections of published book, articles. But did he plagiarize?
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed to formally start debate on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, starting the clock on a major showdown about Senate minority rights and institutional traditions. The Senate will start holding votes on Thursday, likely ending with Republicans using the "nuclear option" to end filibusters and overcome Democratic resistance. On Tuesday night, Politico reported that in a 2006 book and earlier academic articles, Gorsuch had "copied the structure and language used by several authors and failed to cite source material," throwing a last-minute charge of plagiarism into the bitter partisan battle.
The White House said there was nothing improper in Gorsuch's work, sending Politico quotes from a handful of scholars who have worked with Gorsuch or overseen his writing. "This false attack has been strongly refuted by highly regarded academic experts, including those who reviewed, professionally examined, and edited Judge Gorsuch's scholarly writings, and even the author of the main piece cited in the false attack," White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. But Politico contacted six other experts on academic integrity, and they did not dismiss the similarities.
"Each of the individual incidents constitutes a violation of academic ethics," Rebecca Moore Howard, a Syracuse University professor, told Politico. "I've never seen a college plagiarism code that this would not be in violation of." She described what Gorsuch did as "heavy patchwriting," or copying another author's work but changing a few words, and hiding his sources, "which gives the appearance of a very deliberate method. I would certainly call it plagiarism." Elizabeth Berenguer, an associate professor of law at Campbell Law School, agreed that this looked like plagiarism, but New York University Law professor Christopher Sprigman said that Gorsuch's borrowing did not appear "mendacious" but rather "sloppy" and maybe "a little bit risky."
You can read more and compare Gorsuch's questionable passages to the apparent source at Politico. Peter Weber
On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Erik Prince, the Blackwater founder and big supporter of President Trump, had met with a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish a backchannel conduit between Trump and the Kremlin. "Why does Donald Trump need a backchannel to Moscow?" Stephen Colbert asked on Tuesday's Late Show. "If he wants to communicate with Putin, just email the DNC, or maybe a little pillow talk with Michael Flynn."
The intermediary, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, reportedly picked the Seychelles islands because of the sun and privacy. "It's right there in their slogan: The Seychelles — Come for the sunshine, stay for the treason," Colbert said. Still, "I gotta say, if you're going to play footsie with Putin, this is doing it right. A tropical location, a shadowy Russian operative, a secret army named Blackwater. They've even given the meeting a cool name: 'The Seychelles encounter.'"
After running through some other Trump-related news, Colbert turned to Trump's decision to donate his first-quarter presidential salary to a war memorial national park. "Trump had already told us he was going to donate his salary," he said, but nobody expected him to have the White House press secretary publicly present a check to the interior secretary and superintendent of the national park.
Colbert noticed two things about the Spicer tableau. First, "what has happened to Sean Spicer?" he asked. "Look how tiny he is. Did they leave him in the dryer too long? This job is really grinding him down, starting from the shins up." The second thing was the amount on the check. Yes, $78,333 seems like a lot of money — until you consider Trump wants to cut $1.5 billion from the National Parks Service. The check covers 5/1000th of 1 percent of the cuts Trump is proposing, which "explains the look on the face of black Jeff Goldblum," he said, indicating the park superintendent. "That is the official face of meeting Sean Spicer. He looks like he thinks the check is going to bounce." Colbert wrapped it up with a short, dark new National Parks PSA. Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump is still bragging about his Electoral College win, in great detail, Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "Earlier today, Donald Trump addressed a group of builders' unions, and to prove that he was a builder, he spent a lot of the speech building up his ego." After spending a few minutes on that, and saluting a lonely Trump fan in his audience, Colbert turned to the hot story about Susan Rice, the "former national security adviser and person who thought she was done with this crap," and "unmasking."
Colbert took a stab at explaining the story. "You know how all the U.S. intelligence sources are saying that they intercepted conversations between foreign officials — for example, like the Russians — and members of the Trump campaign?" he asked. Well, according to reports, "Rice asked for those people's names to be 'unmasked.' You know what that means, I hope? Because no one really knows what that means."
"Republicans say that this means Trump was right when he claimed that Obama wiretapped him," Colbert said. "But here's what it also means: It also means intelligence agencies were eavesdropping on shady foreign officials, and incidentally picked up conversations they had with Americans. Would you like to know which Americans? The national security adviser did. So she asked to have their names unmasked." That appears to be completely legal.
But there's more. The national security adviser can only request the unmasking of names if it's necessary to understand the intelligence or if there's probable cause of criminal wrongdoing, Colbert said. "So Trump is going after Susan Rice by saying: 'My team wasn't talking to Russia. If they were, how come Susan Rice caught my team talking to Russia? There's your scandal!'" If that seems murky, Colbert tried to explain why Trump would think this vindicates him using a cartoon. "I think Trump got the idea that unmaskers are the real criminals from this classic episode of Scooby-Doo," he said. Watch below. Peter Weber
Let's be fair: Voters did not elect Ivanka Trump president of the United States. Despite unreasonably high hopes that she would act as a moderating influence on her father, President Trump, she doesn't make policy. As a newly minted special assistant to the president (in her case, an unpaid official West Wing job), Ivanka Trump should have some formal sway, but unlike her husband, senior adviser Jared Kushner, her areas of influence have not yet been defined.
Still, in an interview for Wednesday's CBS This Morning, Gayle King asked Trump about criticism that she and Kushner are "complicit in what is happening to the White House." Trump suggested a new definition for complicit. "If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I'm complicit," she said.
That's not what "complicit" means, but Ivanka wasn't the only person unclear on the definition:
'Complicit' is trending after Ivanka Trump told CBS "I don’t know what it means to be complicit." https://t.co/qE6UcB8pUz
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 4, 2017
In March, Saturday Night Live also defined "complicit," in a fake perfume ad starring Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka. "Complicit: the fragrance for the woman who could stop all of this, but won't. (Also available in a cologne for Jared.)"
"I don't know what it means to be complicit, but I hope time will prove I have done a good job and that my father's administration is the success I know it will be," Trump told King. "I don't know that the critics who say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I'm doing."
Coincidentally, Ivanka's brother Eric Trump also made news on Tuesday for his take on a single word, in his case "nepotism." Forbes surfaced an interview Eric Trump gave the magazine in February at Trump Tower, where he and his brother, Don. Jr., now run The Trump Organization for their father. "Nepotism is kind of a factor of life," he said. "We might be here because of nepotism, but we're not still here because of nepotism." Peter Weber
Just a few months after taking office in Arizona, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is closing down an open-air jail that housed inmates in military-style tents year-round.
Joe Arpaio, the county's former sheriff who was defeated by Penzone last November, erected Tent City during his first year in office in 1993. Arpaio made a name for himself because of his hardline stance on illegal immigration, and he enjoyed appearing on television to talk about how he made the inmates in Tent City wear pink undergarments. Arpaio argued that by freeing up space inside overcrowded brick-and-mortar facilities, he was saving money, but when Penzone announced Tent City's closure on Tuesday, he said it would save the county approximately $4.5 million. The decision to close the open-air facility was made unanimously by an advisory committee Penzone set up in January.
"This facility is not a crime deterrent, it is not cost efficient, and it is not tough on criminals," he said. Outsiders thought it had a zoo-like atmosphere, and "starting today, that circus ends," Penzone said, "and these tents come down." There are about 800 inmates in Tent City now, and about half will be moved during the next two months, with the rest leaving within six months. Inmates had to request to be in Tent City, and while Arpaio said it was rough serving time in the outdoors, officials now say many inmates ask to be there because the open space is a relief.
Grant Woods, a member of the advisory committee and a former state attorney general, said he was glad to hear conditions in Tent City were not as grave as Arpaio and civil rights activists claimed. "Having said that, the days of Arizona being a place — I hope — where people are humiliated or embarrassed or abused or ridiculed for the self-aggrandizement of anybody or anything are over," he told The Arizona Republic. "They have no place in our community, they don't reflect our community, and we're moving on." Catherine Garcia