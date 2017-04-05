Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter has a merciless takedown of that Pepsi commercial

Pepsi is being relentlessly skewered after releasing a "tone-deaf" advertisement Tuesday that openly riffs on a powerful Black Lives Matter protest moment using, of all people, Kendall Jenner.

"In an astonishingly offensive move, Pepsi cast Kendall Jenner in an ad that co-opts the resistance movement to sell soda," wrote Monique Judge for The Root. "Not only does it co-opt the movement, but the commercial centers Jenner, a white woman, and police as the focal points in images of people protesting whatever it is they're protesting in a commercial for Pepsi."

Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., had her own biting response. Jeva Lange