Credit card companies buy billions of airline miles

Some airlines make as much money selling miles to credit card companies as they do selling seats to passengers, according to Bloomberg. Big credit card companies buy miles by the billions, for 1.5 to 2.5 cents apiece, and then hand them out to their customers whenever they make purchases with an airline-branded card.
People who use airline cards typically have high incomes and high credit scores, which benefits the credit card companies. Meanwhile, major airlines can make significant amounts of profit by selling miles to big banks as well as car rental firms and hotels. At American Airlines, the largest carrier in the U.S., airline miles now account for more than half of all profits.
Trump says China could get a 'far better trade deal' with the U.S. if it stands up to North Korea
President Trump on Tuesday promised China a "far better trade deal" with the U.S. if it steps up to help address the ongoing situation in North Korea:
I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017
But if China isn't willing to help, Trump made clear the U.S. can handle North Korea's nuclear threat with or without China's assistance:
North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017
Trump's offer came on the heels of North Korean state media's warning Tuesday that Pyongyang would respond with a nuclear attack on the U.S. if there was any sign of aggression from the approaching U.S. Navy strike group. The U.S. deployed the ships to the Korean peninsula over the weekend to conduct joint exercises with the South Korean Navy amid growing concerns over North Korea's nuclear weapons activity in violation of U.N. resolutions. Becca Stanek
North Korean state media warned Tuesday that the isolated communist nation might launch a nuclear attack on the U.S. over any indication of a preemptive attack by a U.S. Navy strike heading toward nearby waters in the western Pacific. "Our revolutionary strong army is keenly watching every move by enemy elements with our nuclear sight focused on the U.S. invasionary bases not only in South Korea and the Pacific operation theatre but also in the U.S. mainland," North Korea's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said. South Korean acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn warned that Pyongyang might respond to rising tensions over its nuclear weapons and missile programs with "greater provocations," such as another nuclear test. Harold Maass
In an interview with the U.K.'s The Telegraph on Tuesday, Eric Trump cited President Trump's decision last week to strike Syria as proof his dad will not be "pushed around" by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "If there was anything that Syria did, it was to validate the fact that there is no Russia tie," Eric said. He dismissed "ridiculous" allegations of his father's collusion with Russia, and explained all his dad was trying to say was that the U.S. should attempt to be "best friends with other superpowers."
Eric also revealed that his sister Ivanka Trump's reaction to the chemical attack in Syria "influenced" the president's decision to order the retaliatory strike. Eric said his sister was "heartbroken and outraged" by the chemical attack in the Idlib province that killed dozens, including children.
The White House has blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the chemical attack. However, U.S. officials have also concluded that Russia had advanced knowledge of the attack and operated the drone that flew over the hospital as attack victims were seeking treatment.
Read the full interview at The Telegraph. Becca Stanek
General Motors sold about 10 million cars in 2016 for $9.6 billion in profit, accounting for 17.3 percent of all cars sold in the U.S., but on Monday, electric-car startup Tesla — 0.2 percent U.S. market share, 84,000 cars made last year — was briefly worth more money, despite having never turned a profit. After a Piper Jaffray analyst suggested that Tesla stock was undervalued, the company's share price rose to a high of $313.73, valuing Tesla at $51.5 billion, versus GM's $50.2 billion. Ford is worth about $44.6 billion, a mark Tesla passed last week. Tesla shares were valued at $40 in 2013.
Investors are betting that Tesla founder Elon Musk will deliver on the luxury carmaker's mid-range Model 3 arriving this year, with a base price of about $35,000, as well as consumer solar products. "Tesla's reputation as beyond-a-car company — it recently absorbed Musk's Solar City company for $5 billion — has captured the imagination of California's technology pack and, apparently, investors," The Washington Post explains. "The company has been developing batteries that could store power from rooftop solar panels, expanding its mission into a renewable-energy enterprise. Tesla also is exploring technology for self-driving cars."
Like all speculative investments, the bet on Tesla could deliver or flop, and Musk's electric-car enterprise has its skeptics. But even the doubters are impressed with what Musk has produced in a relatively short period of time. In the end, says Matthew Stover, an analyst with Susquehanna Financial Group, Tesla's heady rise "says a lot more about the stock market than it does about the auto industry." Peter Weber
A Chicago aviation security officer is on leave after the United Airlines passenger-removal incident
The Chicago Police Department took some heat on Monday for saying a passenger forcibly dragged off a United Airlines flight to Louisville "fell" when officers "attempted to carry the individual off the flight," despite passenger video of the traveler being manhandled to the audible horror of other people on the flight. But it wasn't Chicago police who boarded the flight and left with the bloodied passenger, it was unarmed security officers working for the Chicago Department of Aviation.
One of those officers involved in the incident "has been placed on leave effective today pending a thorough review of the situation," aviation department spokeswoman Karen Pride said Monday. "The incident on United flight 3411 was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure and the actions of the aviation security officer are obviously not condoned by the department." She did not explain why only one of the officers was disciplined. The U.S. Department of Transportation also said it is reviewing United's "involuntary denied boarding," including whether United violated consumer-protection rules, though bumping is legal and airlines have broad discretion in prioritizing which passengers get involuntarily removed.
The passenger at the center of the United debacle was reportedly randomly selected for bumping after nobody volunteered for a hotel and flight voucher or $800. Three other selected passengers left the plane as instructed, to make room for four members of a flight crew. Aviation experts say the incident wasn't normal. "I've never seen a passenger forcibly removed unless it involved an unruly passenger of some sort," industry analyst Robert W. Mann Jr. told the Chicago Sun-Times after watching the video. Peter Weber
Jimmy Kimmel points out the absurdity of United's passenger-dragging fiasco with a brutal fake ad
On Monday, United Airlines got a lot of (unwanted) free publicity for having Chicago aviation police forcibly drag a bloodied passenger off a flight to Louisville on Sunday because the airline had overbooked and needed four seats for United flight attendants. Jimmy Kimmel said he doesn't even understand overbooking. "I've been to like 100 games and stadiums with 50,000 seats — they never sell the same seat two times to one person," he said on Monday's Kimmel Live, "but for some reason, airlines cannot figure this out."
The whole episode, from the overbooking to the odd return of the bloody and disoriented passenger to the booing of the flight crew, was "terrible," Kimmel said, but maybe "the worst part of all of it" was the response from CEO Oscar Munoz, who apologized for "having to re-accomodate these customers." Re-accomodate? he asked. "Just like we re-accomdated El Chapo out of Mexico? That is such sanitized, say-nothing, take-no-responsibility corporate B.S. speak, I don't know how the guy who sent that tweet didn't vomit when he typed it out."
The whole debacle was easily preventable, too. "They almost certainly could have gotten volunteers by offering more money or travel vouchers," maybe $1,000 instead of $800, Kimmel said. "Or $100,000 — who cares? It's not the passenger's fault if you sold too many tickets on your plane; they bought tickets. Can you imagine this happening in any other industry? I mean, imagine if this happened at Applebees." He sketched out how that might go. "United didn't even admit they did anything wrong," Kimmel said. "In fact, if anything, they seem to be doubling down on this." That was the introduction for a hard-knuckled fake new United ad. Watch below. Peter Weber
When Republicans held public meetings with their constituents in February, many of the House members and senators received an earful, so few House Republicans in competitive districts have planned town hall events over the current break, which lasts until April 23. Only two of 16 swing-district Republicans who voted for the GOP health-care bill in committee, for example, are directly facing their constituents over the break, USA Today reports, based on scheduled events compiled by TownHallProject.com. And at least one of those two Republicans, Rep. Ryan Costello (Pa.), screened his audience beforehand and forbade cameras from the event.
The restrictions imposed on town hall events like Costello's have prompted jeering from Democrats and constitutional challenges from the ACLU, but the refusal of most potentially vulnerable Republicans to hold any public meeting has drawn the ire of constituents and local newspapers. Liberal organizers have taken to scheduling town hall meetings and inviting the House members to attend, putting an empty chair on stage when the invitation is declined. Many Republicans are holding forums over the phone or Facebook Live.
If the unexpectedly close special elections in reliably red districts in Georgia and Kansas are any harbinger of the 2018 midterms, Republicans have some reason to be nervous. And congressional politics watchers say that after the Democrats' brutal town halls in the ObamaCare-fueled Tea Party era of 2009 and 2010, the GOP's reluctance to meet with voters face-to-face is understandable but short-sighted.
"If there's anything worse than being on the wrong side of a political issue it's appearing cowardly and not facing your constituents," Ross Baker, a Rutgers University political scientist, tells USA Today. "Politics is all about accountability," he added. "It's not an attractive quality in an elected official to be as nervous as a Christmas goose when you're dealing with your constituents." You can read more at USA Today. Peter Weber