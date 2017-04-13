Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric Trump reportedly want Stephen Bannon fired to save the Trump hotel brand
The sniping between President Trump's chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, and his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, got so intense that Trump stepped in last weekend and told them to work it out. Since then, it appears that the Kushner faction — including Ivanka Trump, economic adviser Gary Cohn, and deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell — has gotten the upper hand, and the entire Washington political press is speculating about when Bannon will be pushed out of the White House. And it's not just Ivanka on Team Bannon-Be-Gone, The Washington Post reports:
Trump's three oldest children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — and Kushner have been frustrated by the impression of chaos inside the White House and feel that their father has not always been served well by his senior staff, according to people with knowledge of their sentiments. The Trump heirs are interested in any changes that might help resuscitate the presidency and preserve the family's name at a time when they are trying to expand the Trump Organization's portfolio of hotels. [The Washington Post]
"The fundamental assessment is that if they want to win the White House in 2020, they're not going to do it the way they did in 2016, because the family brand would not sustain the collateral damage," one well-connected Republican operative told The Post. "It would be so protectionist, nationalist, and backward-looking that they'd only be able to build in Oklahoma City or the Ozarks."
The Bannon camp is warning, meanwhile, that there's no second term without Bannon and his brand of anti-establishment populism. "I think firing Bannon would be a huge mistake for Trump," Steve Deace, a conservative commentator in Iowa, tells The New York Times, adding a warning about the pugilistic nationalist-populist: "Hell hath no fury like a Bannon scorned." Vin Weber, a Republican former congressman, isn't convinced that "Bannon is a hero to grass-roots Trump voters," he tells The Times. "I talk to these people, and they're not going to turn on Trump because of some guy named Steve Bannon." At the same, he added, "the grass roots do listen to talk radio and the right-wing blogosphere. The question becomes, do they turn on Trump because of this?" Another question might be whether the grass roots stay in luxury hotels. Peter Weber
America's first female Muslim judge, Sheila Abdus-Salaam, was found dead in the Hudson River about a mile from her Harlem home on Wednesday afternoon, the New York Daily News reports. Abdus-Salaam, 65, was additionally the first African-American to serve on New York's highest court.
Abdus-Salaam was reported missing by her husband on Tuesday morning. She was found fully clothed floating near the riverbank and police told the Daily News there were no "signs of obvious trauma or injuries indicating foul play."
"As the first African-American woman to be appointed to the state's Court of Appeals, she was a pioneer," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "Through her writings, her wisdom, and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come." Jeva Lange
Satellite imagery shows increased activity at North Korea's Mount Mantap nuclear testing area, leading experts to predict that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct its sixth nuclear weapons test. The likely date for the test is Saturday or Sunday, during celebrations to mark the 105th birthday of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un. Based on the amount of debris and water excavated from the testing tunnel, burrowed deep under the mile-high mountain, this could be Pyongyang's biggest nuclear test yet.
U.S. scientists at Los Alamos have calculated that Mount Mantap could withstand a nuclear blast of up to 282 kilotons, The New York Times says, or about 20 times the strength of the Hiroshima explosion. North Korea's previous tests have been within the Hiroshima range. Kim has said his goal is to make a thermonuclear warhead small enough to fit on a missile that could reach the United States. President Trump recently sent a U.S. Navy strike group, with an aircraft carrier and other warships, toward the Korean Peninsula as a warning to Pyongyang, and on Wednesday he said he thinks China is ready to help the U.S. curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Peter Weber
Colorado congressman enthusiastically booed at town hall after supporting the GOP health-care bill
Republican Rep. Mike Coffman (Colo.) faced the wrath of angry constituents Wednesday night as the crowd at his town hall made clear its displeasure with his decision to support Paul Ryan's health-care bill, which would have repealed the Affordable Care Act but failed to muster enough support to go to vote. "That's not the way we do things here in Colorado," said one man who identified as Republican. "The ACA is the law of the land. What will you do to revise, strengthen, and bolster ObamaCare?"
A woman in the health-care industry who said she had a preexisting medical condition offered Coffman a choice: "Are you going to side with Trump or are you going to ... stand with your constituents?"
Coffman was first elected to the House in 2008, but the fury directed at him Wednesday reflects the tough re-election he'll have next year, when he faces Democratic candidate Jason Crow, a former Army ranger. Coffman is hardly the first Republican to come under fire at a town hall this year, either: In the days leading up to the proposed vote for the health-care bill, many Republicans faced boos, ultimatums, and heckling. Some Republicans went as far as to respond by dismissing that the people in the room were actually their constituents.
For his part, CNN described Coffman as appearing "to take the frequent 'booing' in good humor," although he agreed to protect the coverage of people with preexisting conditions and he quickly jumped to say White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer "needs to go."
High school teacher and self-described Democrat Susan Gilbert said Coffman shouldn't have been surprised by the audience's mood. "If he was listening to the public and looking at all the letters and phone calls and postcards, he should have been more perceptive," she said. Jeva Lange
On Wednesday, President Trump publicly contradicted several long-stated policy views, bringing his stances more in line with Washington orthodoxy.
Meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump said of the military alliance: "I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete." A week after calling China the "world champion" of currency manipulation, a common refrain on the campaign trail, he told The Wall Street Journal, "They're not currency manipulators." Trump also shifted positions on the U.S. Export-Import Bank, telling The Journal it's actually "a very good thing, and it actually makes money," including for smaller companies. He also suggested he might re-appoint Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, whom he has previously criticized. This all comes a week after Trump appeared to abandon his campaign views about foreign intervention by bombing a Syrian government air base.
On Wednesday, "it was almost as if Trump's outsider presidential campaign never happened as he rushed to embrace mainstream political and national security positions he once publicly abhorred," CNN said. Trump's sudden 180-shifts "would leave a more traditional politician labeled a flip-flopper," Politico suggested. "But for Trump, who sold himself in part on a businessman’s flexibility, the moves fit his reputation for unpredictability." When a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer about the reversals, he said simply, "Circumstances change." Peter Weber
Paul Manafort started getting loans from Trump-linked firms on the same day he left the Trump campaign
On Wednesday, Paul Manafort — President Trump's campaign manager from April through late August — said he will retroactively register with the Justice Department as a foreign agent for his work in Ukrainian politics, citing advice from federal authorities. But two reports on Wednesday also shed some light on Manafort's murky financial history in the U.S. and abroad.
First, The Associated Press reported that Manafort's political consulting firm in Virginia had received at least $1.2 million of the $12.7 million in secret money apparently earmarked for him by the political party of deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in a so-called Black Ledger discovered after Yanukovych's ouster. The money had been wired to Manafort's firms in two installments, in 2007 and 2009, through shell companies in Belize. Manafort, who had previously maintained that the ledger was fake, defended the payments on Wednesday, saying they were legal because they were made through wire transfers not cash, as Ukrainian lawmakers had alleged.
Also on Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Manafort filed papers to create a new shell company, Summerbreeze LLC, on Aug. 19, 2016 — the same day he was pushed out of the Trump campaign — and soon filled it with $13 million in loans from firms with ties to Trump and Ukraine. One loan of $3.5 million came from the private lending arm of Spruce Capital, co-founded by sometime Trump hotel developer Joshua Crane; the other, for $9.5 million, came from Federal Savings Bank of Chicago, headed by Trump economic adviser Stephen Calk. Both loans were reportedly unusual for the lending firms.
"The transactions raise a number of questions, including whether Mr. Manafort's decision to turn to Trump-connected lenders was related to his role in the campaign, where he had agreed to serve for free," The New York Times said. "They also shine a light on the rich real estate portfolio that Mr. Manafort acquired during and after the years he worked in Ukraine," including luxury houses in Los Angeles, homes in Virginia and Florida, and apartments and condos in New York, notably one in Trump Tower — a $3.7 million purchase that apparently endeared him to Trump.
The Treasury Department's financial crimes unit is investigating Manafort's offshore financial transactions in Cyprus, and he is also reportedly a major focus of the FBI's investigation into Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. There is no evidence linking the new revelations to either of those inquiries, and Manafort hasn't been charged with any crime. Peter Weber
On Tuesday's O'Reilly Factor, host Bill O'Reilly announced that he is going on vacation. There's speculation he won't return to the air. Advertisers are fleeing his Fox News show because of $13 million in recently disclosed sexual harassment settlements he and his network paid out to five women over the past 15 years. "I guess he had a vacation planned and they were worried it would look bad if he just quietly went off the air for a week," Jimmy Kimmel suggested on Wednesday night's Kimmel Live. "So somebody over there thought it would be a good idea to turn his vacation into a contest." The contest involves guessing where O'Reilly is vacationing this week, and after playing the clip from Tuesday night, Kimmel had some guesses. "To hell, maybe? Is it hell? No?" he said. "Maybe Coachella?" Each guess had a photo, and you can watch them all below. Peter Weber
Stephen Bannon, President Trump's chief strategist, apparently had a rough day at the office on Wednesday. The night before, Trump had told the New York Post, "I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late," and before that, "I didn't know Steve." (They met in 2011.) "I'm my own strategist," he added, a phrase he repeated to The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, when he also called Bannon "a guy who works for me." Some of Bannon's associates characterized Trump's public dressing-down as a paternal "love tap," The Washington Post reports, while others fear it was "an indirect firing."
Bannon "is a marked man — diminished by weeks of battles with the bloc of centrists led by Trump's daughter and son-in-law and cut down by the president himself," The Washington Post said, basing its assessment on "interviews Wednesday with 21 of Trump's aides, confidants, and allies." One Bannon friend likened him to "a terminally ill family member who had been moved into hospice care," The Post said, while others suggested Bannon might survive for a little longer.
"Bannon is a brilliant pirate who has had a huge impact," said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. "But White Houses, in the end, are like the U.S. Navy — corporate structures and very hard on pirates." A "person with firsthand knowledge of internal White House dynamics" told The New York Times that while no change is imminent, Trump's comments and Bannon's recent demotions have made it very hard for the chief strategist to keep his job and his stature.
Not every Trump insider is numbering Bannon's days. Thomas Barrack Jr., a close Trump friend and business associate, spent Tuesday and Wednesday meeting with Trump and his senior team in Washington. He told CNN's Erin Burnett Wednesday night that things have never been better at the Trump White House and Bannon isn't going anywhere.
Still, Bannon's supporters are watching the situation warily, including his main political patron, Rebekah Mercer, who views Bannon as her main conduit to Trump. Mercer is reportedly already looking for opportunities for Bannon should he leave the White House early, but her family's ties to Bannon are one of the things that might keep him employed at the White House. "While the president has grown weary of directives from donors like the Mercers," The New York Times reports, "he is mindful that they are among his major financial backers, and he is said to be conscious of the need to keep it that way." Peter Weber