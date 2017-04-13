Trump signs bill allowing states to withhold federal money from abortion providers like Planned Parenthood
President Trump signed a bill Thursday that allows states to refuse to give abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood any federal money, CNN reports. The bill is a reversal of a regulation put in place by former President Barack Obama. "The previous Department of Health and Human Services regulation, which took effect two days before Mr. Trump's inauguration, said that states and localities could not withhold money from a provider for any reason other than an inability to provide family planning services," The New York Times writes.
Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie breaking vote in the Senate in late March after two Republicans refused to support the measure. House Speaker Paul Ryan called the bill a "major pro-life victory" and other conservatives have cheered it on as a victory for states' rights.
Heidi Williamson, an analyst at the Women's Health and Rights Program and the Center for American Progress, slammed the bill, saying: "Trump’s actions are creating very real and damaging consequences for millions of women and their families, inflicting direct harm on already vulnerable communities." Federal law already prohibits using government money to fund abortions. Planned Parenthood says just 3 percent of the services it offers involve providing abortions. Jeva Lange
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is introducing a bill that would "prohibit airlines from forcibly removing passengers after they have already boarded the plane due to oversells or airline staff seeking to fly as passengers," International Business Times reports. The bill, called the "Customers Not Cargo Act," comes in the wake of a viral video showing the violent removal of a passenger who refused to give up his seat on an overbooked United Airlines plane.
As it stands now, a 2008 federal rule limits the amount of money airlines can pay ticketed passengers to $1,350 if they are involuntarily removed from flights. As a result, airlines are basically incentivized to forcibly remove passengers rather than offer more money. "The airline should be required to offer the passengers an incentive that gets someone to volunteer to deplane, rather than drag them off — and right now the incentives are in the wrong direction," Van Hollen told IBT. "There will be a price point at which someone will voluntarily get off the airplane. That's what airlines should be required to do."
On Thursday, the lawyer of the passenger removed from the United plane said he suffered a concussion, broken teeth, and a broken nose in the event. But as James Pethokoukis writes for The Week, it could be harder to boycott United than you might think — read his entire analysis here. Jeva Lange
President Trump dodged a direct question about whether he authorized the use of the so-called "mother of all bombs," or "MOAB," in Afghanistan on Thursday. "Uhh," he said in reply.
He continued: "Everybody knows exactly what happened and what I do is, I authorize my military. We have the greatest military in the world."
While the technology for the MOAB — properly named the Massive Ordnance Air Blast — has existed since 2003, neither former President George W. Bush nor former President Barack Obama opted to use it in combat. Read more about the history of the weapon here, and watch President Trump sidestep the question below. Jeva Lange
"It was another successful event ... we have given [the military] total authorization," Pres. Trump says on MOAB dropped in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/tmKihciVSK
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 13, 2017
President Trump has vowed to cut any and all unnecessary regulations and agencies, and now he is seeking your input on which ones should get the axe. But the White House apparently hasn't learned that it is never a good idea to ask questions you might not want to know the answer to, because one of the "agencies, boards, and commissions" you can select to eliminate is the White House itself:
Consider your options carefully. pic.twitter.com/JVqMXUWSG5
— Rebecca Leber (@rebleber) April 13, 2017
You can take the survey here. Don't do anything silly. Jeva Lange
The United States used its largest non-nuclear weapon in Afghanistan on Thursday, marking the first time the bomb has ever been used in combat. Nicknamed the "mother of all bombs," or "MOAB," the GBU-43/B weighs 21,000 pounds and was used to target a series of caves in the Nangarhar Province, where members of the Islamic State are believed to be living.
CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr described the region as a "remote area" with a "minimum chance of civilian casualties," although reconnaissance will be required to understand the full effects of its detonation.
"It will feel like a nuclear blast to anyone in the area," Lt Col. Rick Francona told CNN, adding it would kill people for "hundreds of meters." Read more about the history of the weapon at The Week, here. Jeva Lange
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
Editor's note: A previous version of this article overstated the size of the bomb. It has since been corrected. We regret the error.
On Thursday, the United States dropped a 21,000-pound bomb on Afghanistan in an attempt to disrupt Islamic State fighters. While the bomb — nicknamed the "mother of all bombs," or the "MOAB" — has been around since at least 2003, Thursday marked the first time it had ever been used in combat.
One of the major questions about the Trump administration's use of the MOAB is why former Presidents Barack Obama or George W. Bush never used the weapon in their respective conflicts and wars even though it was available. A 2003 article about the MOAB tests reveals it was never thought to be a realistic option:
Military analysts in the U.S. say that because the 21,000-pound massive ordnance air burst, or MOAB, is so huge, it can be dropped only from a military cargo plane that flies slowly and at relatively low altitudes, making the plane vulnerable to antiaircraft weapons. And because the bomb causes devastation across such a broad swath, it is unlikely to be used against anything but a large concentration of entrenched enemy troops — just the kind of target likely to be armed with antiaircraft weapons.
"It's really quite improbable that it would be used," said Loren Thompson, a military analyst at the Lexington Institute, a defense think tank in Arlington, Va.
"The Pentagon is committed to avoiding large concentrations of civilians, and it is committed to avoiding putting its pilots and its planes at unnecessary risk. The only real use for this kind of indiscriminate terror weapon is to scare the bejesus out of Saddam Hussein."
The MOAB shares the same acronym as Hussein's memorable threat in 1990 that he would wage the "mother of all battles" against U.S. troops. [The Los Angeles Times]
Back when the MOAB was first developed, former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld countered criticism of its creation with an ominous claim: "There is a psychological component to all aspects of warfare." Jeva Lange
The passenger violently forced off an overbooked United Airlines flight Sunday described the experience as "more horrifying and harrowing than what he experienced leaving Vietnam" by boat after the fall of Saigon, his lawyer relayed Thursday.
"Being dragged down the aisle was more horrifying ... than what he experienced in leaving Vietnam," lawyer says United passenger told him pic.twitter.com/nKatJ0Z4a9
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 13, 2017
David Dao, 69, was filmed being dragged down the aisle of the plane after he refused to give up his seat. Dao's lawyer, Thomas Demetrio, said during Thursday's press conference that Dao suffered a concussion, broken nose, sinus damage, and the loss of two teeth as a result of the incident. Demetrio added that Dao will require reconstructive surgery.
"Here's the law, real simple: If you're going to eject a passenger, under no circumstances can it be done with unreasonable force or violence," said Demetrio. "Are we gonna continue being treated like cattle, bullied? We all have enough angst for flying as it is.” Jeva Lange
British spy agency GCHQ shared intelligence information with the U.S. that first alerted the Americans to the potentially troublesome ties between then-candidate Donald Trump's campaign team and Russian operatives, The Guardian reports. GCHQ alerted U.S. agents to suspicious "interactions" between Trump-orbit individuals and known or suspected Russian agents in late 2015, and alongside other European intelligence agencies informed the U.S. of the connections.
GCHQ was not conducting a targeted operation against Trump, but rather the alleged conversations were "picked up by chance," The Guardian notes. But apparently U.S. agents had to be shaken alert by their counterparts abroad:
[T]he FBI and the CIA were slow to appreciate the extensive nature of contacts between Trump's team and Moscow ahead of the US election. This was in part due to US law that prohibits US agencies from examining the private communications of American citizens without warrants. "They are trained not to do this," the source stressed. "It looks like the [US] agencies were asleep." [The Guardian]
Since July 2016, the FBI has been investigating whether Russia meddled in last year's election, and whether anyone involved in the Trump campaign may have aided their efforts if so. Read more about how British intelligence broke the story at The Guardian. Kimberly Alters