Prince Harry opens up about going to therapy to deal with the death of his mother, Princess Diana
The late Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, opened up to The Telegraph about going to therapy decades after losing his mother as a boy. "I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well," Harry said.
Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997. In the years that followed, Harry went to war in Afghanistan but by his late 20s, he felt a "fight or flight" sensation during royal engagements and was struggling with anger issues where he felt "on the verge of punching someone."
"[I] started to have a few conversations and actually all of a sudden, all of this grief that I have never processed started to come to the forefront and I was like, there is actually a lot of stuff here that I need to deal with," Harry told The Telegraph's Bryony Gordon, who runs a podcast about her own struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder called Mad World: Why It's Totally Normal to Feel Weird.
Harry, 32, said he is now in a "good place" after his older brother, Prince William, helped encourage him to get professional help. "I've done that a couple of times, more than a couple of times, but it's great," he said of seeing a therapist. Harry, alongside his brother William and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, founded a mental health charity called Heads Together in 2016, which helps to fight mental health stigmas.
Harry added: "I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions, when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle ... The experience I have had is that once you start talking about it, you realize that actually you're part of quite a big club." Read his full interview at The Telegraph here. Jeva Lange
Katherine Switzer will run in the Boston Marathon on Monday, 50 years after she entered using the name "K.V. Switzer" to become the first woman to participate in what was then an all-male race. "The marathon was a man's race in those days; women were considered too fragile to run it," she wrote in a New York Times essay. "But I had trained hard and was confident of my strength."
Race director Jock Semple famously tried to rip Switzer's number off her while she was running, a moment that was captured in a now-famous photograph. "A big man, a huge man, with bared teeth was set to pounce, and before I could react he grabbed my shoulder and flung me back, screaming, 'Get the hell out of my race and give me those numbers!'" Switzer recalled in her memoir.
50 years after #BostonMarathon tried to push Switzer off the course for being a woman, she's running again today! https://t.co/45KxPXm1VX pic.twitter.com/C5c4JIa7do
— Allison K. Lange (@aklange1) April 17, 2017
Switzer finished the marathon in four hours and 20 minutes, but was later disqualified because she was a woman.
Women were finally officially allowed to enter the Boston Marathon in 1972. Switzer, now 70, rejoins the Boston Marathon on Monday with more than 30 marathons under her belt, including a win in New York in 1974. It will be her first time running the Boston race since 1976, and her first marathon since 2011. She will race in the same number that Semple tried to rip off her back.
"Everything changed," Switzer told CNN affiliate WBZ-TV, reflecting on her historic run. "I said, 'This is going to change my life, maybe going to change women's sports and change the world.'" Jeva Lange
In late 2015, Swiss food giant Nestlé began opening its headquarters in Great Britain to employee dogs, and by the end of this year, Nestlé Gatwick will have about 100 dogs with their own employee badges. The employees, especially those who have already gotten "pawthorization" to bring their dogs to work, generally say the Pets at Work (PAW) program is a success. "It's like having a member of your family in the office," Odette Forbes, head of media relations and owner of Reggie the beagle, told The Guardian last year. "There's something about it that feels so right."
The purported benefits of having your dog at work include reduced stress and increased social interaction (among people, not necessarily dogs). Nestlé lets employees bring their prescreened dogs to meetings in certain dog-friendly conference rooms, and the company provides cushions, toys and treats, and an outdoor garden called Central Bark. Terrible puns aside, the dogs do appear to make for a friendlier workspace, as the BBC News video below shows.
Now, if Nestlé goes on to allow cats in the office, the feline companions may not make the office a more social place — but they also wouldn't bark at the mail delivery staff or steal food from the kitchen. Probably. Peter Weber
Paul Manafort is reportedly helping a Chinese billionaire navigate how to profit off of Trump's infrastructure plan
President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, is reportedly guiding a Chinese billionaire on how to profit off of Trump's promised $1 trillion infrastructure plan, the Financial Times reports. Yan Jiehe, who founded the privately-owned Pacific Construction Group, described Manafort as "Trump's special envoy" and told the Financial Times that Manafort is helping him navigate how to secure construction contracts during Trump's upcoming infrastructure rollout.
"I will not seek out Trump. He will seek me out. In the entire world, I am definitely the most ideal privately owned unit to invest in construction. In the whole world, there's not another company equal to Pacific Construction," said Yan.
Manafort has come under fire recently following reports that he earned tens of millions of dollars secretly working for a Russian billionaire close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. A U.S. official told The Associated Press in March that Manafort is a "leading focus of the U.S. intelligence investigation of Trump's associates and Russia." He recently registered as a foreign agent at the prompting of the U.S. government.
Manafort's spokesman initially denied Manafort's trip to China had been on business before conceding it had been, but he maintained it did not involve any discussion of infrastructure deals. "The Pacific Construction Group was an impromptu meeting added to Mr. Manafort's schedule at their request because the Chinese are interested in U.S. infrastructure," Manafort's spokesman said. "However, his work does not involve any current or future infrastructure projects or contracts in the United States. As he has said before, he is not engaged in government affairs or lobbying for corporations, governments, or individuals."
Read more about why Chinese entrepreneurs are eager to meet with Manafort at the Financial Times. Jeva Lange
After a failed presidential bid and repeated humiliations at the hands of President Trump, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has his eyes set on the White House once more. While previously named to head the White House's new commission to battle drug addiction, Christie has clearly always yearned for more, and as the deeply unpopular governor's final eight months in office begin, he has both refocused on New Jersey while remaining in close touch with Trump, Politico reports:
[Christie] recently spent much of two days in the Oval Office, where Trump asked him about his administration's performance and even dispatched him to see different White House officials and report back, according to a White House aide and one other person briefed on the conversations. He also frequently talks to a number of top aides in Trump's orbit.
[…] Trump often calls Christie at night, one administration official said, and will sometimes tell aides what "Chris says" after their conversations. Trump respects Christie, one person close to both men say, because the governor doesn't mince words — unlike some of the president's aides. [Politico]
Publicly, at least, Christie hasn't been afraid to show the Trump administration some tough love, calling stumbles by the president's inner circle "unacceptable" and blasting Trump's controversial travel ban rollout as "haphazard."
"I would make [the travel ban] even more tailored if I were advising the president on this directly," Christie observed at the time. Jeva Lange
Infowars' Alex Jones is attempting to distance himself from his inflammatory online "persona" as he goes to court with his ex-wife, Kelly Jones, in a renewed custody battle over their 14-year-old son and 9- and 12-year-old daughters, the Austin American-Statesman reports. Kelly Jones is accusing Alex Jones of not being "a stable person." Jones is famous for promoting conspiracy theories, including that Hillary Clinton is a literal sulfuric demon and that the government perpetrated 9/11 and the Sandy Hook massacre. His show is broadcast on 150 stations and Infowars.com gets millions of unique visitors every month and is ranked 387th of all U.S. websites, not far after MLB.com and PBS.org.
"He's not a stable person," Kelly Jones argued. "He says he wants to break Alec Baldwin's neck. He wants J-Lo to get raped. I'm concerned that he is engaged in felonious behavior, threatening a member of Congress … He broadcasts from home. The children are there, watching him broadcast."
But Alex Jones' lawyer argued that "[evaluating] Alex Jones as a father would be like judging Jack Nicholson in a custody dispute based on his performance as the Joker in Batman," the Austin American-Statesman writes.
"He's playing a character," attorney Randall Wilhite argued at a pretrial hearing. "He is a performance artist."
The Jones' children have lived with Alex Jones since the couple divorced in 2015. In a July 2015 broadcast, Jones brought his then 12-year-old son onto the show: "He is undoubtedly cut out for this, and I intend for him to eclipse what I've done," Jones said at the time. "He's a way greater person than I was at 12. I love you so much, and I didn't mean to get you up here, sweetheart, and tell people how much I love you, but you're so handsome, and you're a good little knight who's going to grow up, I know, to be a great fighter against the enemy." Jeva Lange
Trump is reportedly leery of firing CFPB chief Richard Cordray because of Ohio's governors race
President Trump reportedly wants to fire Richard Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, whose term isn't set to end until July 2018. Republicans dislike the CFPB, set up under the Dodd-Frank banking reform bill to protect American consumers from the financial industry, and Cordray's leadership of it, as House Republicans let him know during a five-hour grilling earlier in April. But Cordray may keep his job for at least a little while longer, Politico reports, in part because of next year's gubernatorial race in Ohio:
Gary Cohn gave Richard Cordray, the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an ultimatum over dinner a few weeks ago: Go the easy way, or go the hard way. Cohn, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, had heard the rumors that Cordray wanted to run for governor in Ohio. He left dinner that night thinking that they were true, according to people familiar with the meeting. So the White House decided to hold off on firing Cordray. Trump didn’t want to cause a sensation that could boost his candidacy and juice his fundraising. [Politico]
Cordray isn't popular on Wall Street, but Ohio's banking community likes and respects the state's former treasurer and attorney general, Politico says, and "banker love is no small thing in Ohio." Democrats are said to be excited about his potential run, and Republican strategists say he has a shot at winning if he does run. Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) is term-limited and can't run next year. You can read more about Cordray, and how a race he hasn't yet entered might keep him in his current job, at Politico. Peter Weber
The White House denies report that Trump is demanding a golden carriage ride with Britain's queen
Over the weekend, The Times of London caused a bit of a stir in the U.S. with a report that President Trump "has made clear" that a ceremonial ride through London, from the Royal Mews to Buckingham Palace, in one of Queen Elizabeth II's gilded carriages is "an essential element" of his state visit in October. The article was based on unidentified "officials" and "security sources," who warned that the procession would require an unprecedented "monster" of a security operation. Former President Barack Obama opted for "the Beast," the president's heavily armored limousine, for his visit with the queen in 2011, to spare his hosts such a security nightmare.
"The vehicle which carries the president of the United States is a spectacular vehicle," a source told The Times. "It is designed to withstand a massive attack like a low-level rocket grenade. If he's in that vehicle he is incredibly well protected and on top of that it can travel at enormous speed. If he is in a golden coach being dragged up the Mall by a couple of horses, the risk factor is dramatically increased." The queen's carriage is ostensibly bulletproof, the source said, but "it would not be able to put up much resistance in the face of a rocket propelled grenade or high-powered ammunition. Armor-piercing rounds would make a very bad show of things."
Anyone who has seen Trump's apartment in Trump Tower knows that the president is fond of gold, but a White House spokeswoman calls the report that he is demanding a gold-plated carriage ride with Queen Elizabeth "completely false," telling People: "We have not even begun working on details for this trip." In any case, if Trump does insist on traveling in gold, he will not be alone: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are among the world leaders who chose to go the carriage route with the queen during their state visits. Putin even rode with the top down. Peter Weber