Does President Trump know who the leader of North Korea is?

Tensions between the United States and North Korea have been steadily rising, with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer declaring Monday that America is not "taking options off the table" when it comes to handling North Korea's escalating aggression. Only, what might make the situation especially concerning is that President Trump appears to not even know who is in charge of the country, as writer Ana Marie Cox recently pointed out on Twitter:
Trump [...] made two references in the interview to "this gentleman" in North Korea, who he said had "outplayed" both Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. The late North Korean ruler Kim Jong Il died in 2011. His son, Kim Jong Un, is the country's current ruler.
"But, you know, they've been talking with this gentleman for a long time," Trump said. "You read Clinton’s book, he said, 'Oh, we made such a great peace deal,' and it was a joke. You look at different things over the years with President Obama. Everybody has been outplayed, they've all been outplayed by this gentleman. And we'll see what happens. But I just don't telegraph my moves." [Talking Points Memo]
Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping had to explain the North Korea conflict to Trump. "After listening for 10 minutes, I realized it's not so easy," Trump said afterward. "I felt pretty strongly that [China] had a tremendous power over North Korea. But it's not what you would think." Jeva Lange
California secessionists withdraw 'Calexit' referendum petition after leader seeks Russian citizenship
On Monday, the organizers of the California succession ballot initiative formally withdrew their petition, less that three weeks after getting approval to start gathering the 585,407 valid signatures needed to qualify for the November 2018 ballot. Marcus Ruiz Evans, the ballot initiative's official proponent, made the request to the California secretary of state, explaining to the Los Angeles Times that "the biggest obstacle to Calexit is having a professional grassroots administration," but petition organizer Louis Marinelli had already pulled the plug on the current effort in a statement emailed from Russia, where he lives with his Russian wife.
Marinelli, who gained attention in December for opening an "embassy" in Moscow for the Independent Republic of California, said Monday he now intends to make Russia his home, "if the people of Russia would be so kind as to welcome me here on a permanent basis," given his "frustration, disappointment, and disillusionment with the United States." It's "only proper, given my intention to seek permanent residence in Russia and not return to California in the foreseeable future, to withdraw that petition from circulation," he wrote, so others could start a new petition "free from ties to me."
Martinelli said his big beef with Washington was immigration, specifically the trouble he had getting a green card for his wife, but now he no longer wants to "live under the American flag." He held out the possibility that he might "eventually return to occupied California and struggle for her independence from the United States so we could build the kind of country that reflects our progressive values," but said that in Russia he'd found "a future detached from the partisan divisions and animosity that has thus far engulfed my entire adult life." Martinelli campaigned for Bernie Sanders in 2016 but said he eventually voted for President Trump.
The Calexit's failure to launch puts it in good company, the Los Angeles Times reports, adding to the more than 200 earlier attempts to declare independence for California or split it into multiple states. It's not clear that succession would be constitutional. Peter Weber
Trump skewered Hillary Clinton over Benghazi. But he still hasn't appointed an official to oversee diplomatic security.
President Trump has not yet nominated a State Department official to oversee the security of diplomats abroad, despite having often skewered Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail for leaving Ambassador Chris Stevens vulnerable in Benghazi when she was serving as secretary of state. "I guess we should all be immune to hypocrisy in politics at some point," Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) told Politico. "But I just continue to worry, not only in terms of this position, but most of the agencies are just empty at this point because they've not put people up."
Ambassadorships aside, Trump has only nominated two people to senior management positions at the State Department: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his deputy, John Sullivan. That leaves over three dozen senior spots unfilled. "Unfortunately, I think it's indicative of the low priority that Trump and the administration are placing on diplomacy or anything to do with the State Department," said Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.).
Even Republicans are concerned about the absence of a dedicated official to head the Bureau of Diplomatic Security. "The State Department has security professionals who are up to the job, but we do need all hands on deck given the many evolving threats we face," Rep. Ed Royce (R-Calif.) told Politico. "I hope a nominee for assistant secretary will be put forward soon."
The official would be tasked with protecting U.S. embassies and other diplomatic locations across 160 countries. There were 22 "significant attacks" against diplomatic facilities in 2015.
"The safety and security of U.S. personnel overseas remains our highest priority," stressed Republican Sen. Bob Corker (Tenn.). "We expect a number of nominations for the department in the coming days, and we hope the administration will prioritize naming a permanent head of the bureau as soon as possible." Jeva Lange
President Trump has repeatedly refused to release his tax returns, falsely claiming that he can't do so because he is under audit. Trump can expect a minimum of four more years of audits, though, because the president and vice president are automatically audited every single year.
The "mandatory examination" has been in place since Watergate, when President Richard Nixon and Vice President Spiro Agnew's tax controversies came to the surface. The IRS decided afterward to make the audits a guarantee for all presidents and vice presidents, regardless of party, so the agency would not appear to have a partisan favor.
The guidelines for auditing the executive branch are extremely detailed, down to even specifying the color of the folder the president's returns must be filed in (orange). Only specific people are allowed to see the returns, and the files are always kept locked away in a cabinet unless the appointed examiner is present.
The audits of President Trump and Vice President Pence will be kept confidential, unless the agency discovers evidence of a tax crime and decides to prosecute. And "of course, there's no telling how rigorous the audits are," CNN Money adds. Jeva Lange
The downfall of Sherry Cook, who announced her resignation as executive director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Monday, began with an illustration TABC staff created — during work hours, on work computers, with input from senior staff — to commemorate a work trip to California.
TABC chief announces departure amid spending scandal https://t.co/TVErQR8pjC pic.twitter.com/bkiSl3KSlB
— Austin Statesman (@statesman) April 18, 2017
Cook is the TABC official on the left holding up a bottle of Lone Star, shouting "Woo Hoo!!!" In late March, Jay Root at The Texas Tribune uncovered the illustration while reporting that Cook and other top leaders of the Texas alcohol licensing and regulatory commission had spent at least $85,000 since 2011 on out-of-state travel, largely to meetings of the National Conference of State Liquor Administrators (NCSLA) in posh hotels in places like Hawaii, Florida, and that $8,000 trip to San Diego. The Texas Tribune report led to a hearing last week before the Texas House ethics committee at which Cook and other TABC leaders were grilled about their use of taxpayer funds.
NCSLA is a trade group primarily financed by the liquor industry, and it also kicked in funds for the TABC travel, as well as paying for the open bar at its conferences. TABC officials told The Texas Tribune that the conferences are necessary to network and keep abreast of what other states are doing in alcohol regulation, but critics call the alcohol-fueled NCSLA junkets a way for the beer and liquor industry to maintain control of Texas' sometimes arcane alcohol regulations. "The TABC is ... not protecting the consumer," said Howard Wolf, a lawyer in Austin. "It's not protecting the taxpayer. It's protecting these very wealthy industry companies that own and dominate the industry."
Cook, 57, has worked at TABC since 2006 and held the top job since 2012. She painted her departure as a retirement, effective May 23. Peter Weber
Georgia's 6th congressional district goes to the polls Tuesday to vote on a replacement for Rep. Tom Price (R), who now serves as President Trump's Health and Human Services secretary. Leading the crowded race is the heavily-funded Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is averaging about 48 percent in the polls with the next highest-polling candidate, Karen Handel, a Republican, at about 18 percent. Ossoff will need more than 50 percent of the vote if he is to avoid a June 20 runoff, where his chances of seizing a plurality in the conservative district slim considerably.
Both parties are watching the results intently, as it could signal strategies for the 2018 midterms under President Trump, who underperformed in Georgia's 6th. Even President Trump has weighed in:
Democrat Jon Ossoff would be a disaster in Congress. VERY weak on crime and illegal immigration, bad for jobs and wants higher taxes. Say NO
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017
Republicans must get out today and VOTE in Georgia 6. Force runoff and easy win! Dem Ossoff will raise your taxes-very bad on crime & 2nd A.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017
On Tuesday morning, British Prime Minister Theresa May held a surprise news conference outside her official residence at 10 Downing Street to announce she plans to seek early elections, scheduled for June 8. Under a law passed by her predecessor, David Cameron, snap elections must be approved by Parliament. May rose to power in July, after Cameron's Brexit vote backfired, and she is seeking a stronger mandate as she prepares to negotiate Britain's exit from the European Union. In her announcement, May said Britain needs new elections because opposition parties and the House of Lords are getting in the way of her Brexit negotiations. "Our opponents believe that because the government's majority is so small, our resolve will weaken and that they can force us to change course," she said. "They are wrong."
May had previously ruled out early elections, saying in a TV interview in September: "I'm not going to be calling a snap election. I've been very clear that I think we need that period of time, that stability, to be able to deal with the issues that the country is facing and have that election in 2020." In recent opinion polls, May's Conservative Party is far ahead of the opposition Labour Party and smaller parties. Peter Weber
U.S. Navy officials seem baffled by reports that Trump sent an aircraft carrier strike group to North Korea
On April 8, with tensions rising on the Korean peninsula, Adm. Harry Harris, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, ordered the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its support ships to head toward Korea, in what was widely seen as a show of force and warning for North Korea. Everybody seems to have expected the Vinson strike group to actually move toward the Koreas, but as of Saturday, it was some 3,500 miles south, off the coast of Sumatra, after taking part in scheduled joint exercises with Australian forces.
U.S. Navy officials confirmed that the Vinson was nowhere near Korea, telling Defense News off the record they didn't understand why the media kept reporting the strike group was headed that way. "We've made no such statement," one official said. Among those who did suggest the U.S. is sending "an armada," including submarines, toward North Korea was President Trump. If the Vinson traveled at its maximum speed of about 35 mph, Stars and Stripes calculated, the strike group could travel from Indonesia's Sunda Strait to the Korean peninsula in four to five days. Navy officials did not dispute reports from South Korea that the Vinson strike group would arrive around April 25. Peter Weber