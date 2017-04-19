Astronomers discover a 'super-Earth' exoplanet that might be habitable

Just months after spotting seven Earth-sized exoplanets that could support life, scientists have discovered another potentially habitable planet.
In a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature, researchers unveiled LHS 1140b, a "super-Earth" exoplanet that has a mass nearly seven times that of Earth and may offer the "best opportunity ever to find alien life," Wired reported. "We could hardly hope for a better target to perform one of the biggest quests in science: searching for evidence of life beyond Earth," said Jason Dittmann at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
The planet, located some 39 light-years away from Earth, is believed to orbit within a red dwarf star's habitable zone, meaning it could hold liquid water. Moreover, because the planet regularly passes in front of its star, scientists have been able to measure its mass and size, which has led them to believe the planet is rocky, not gaseous. Once telescopes currently in development are launched, scientists hope to be able to watch the planet's path to see if its atmosphere contains carbon and oxygen — further signs of life.
"I am really, really excited about this discovery," said David Charbonneau, study author and Harvard University astronomy professor. "This is the one we've been hunting for all these years!" Becca Stanek
With the 100-day deadline looming, the White House is reportedly looking for a win. Citing two sources "close to the health-care legislative process," CNN reported Wednesday that the White House is exploring whether it can accomplish the famed repeal-and-replace of ObamaCare before the administration's 100th day lapses on Saturday, April 29.
President Trump threw his support behind House Speaker Paul Ryan's American Health Care Act, which Republicans withdrew from the House floor last month after it failed to garner enough support to pass. A senior administration official told CNN that the problem is not TrumpCare, but intra-party scuffling. "I don't think it's having to re-write the bill," the official said. "It's just a total trust gap. As soon as we solve that, we can have a vote."
Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have expressed optimism about health-care reform this week, with Trump telling CNN on Tuesday that "the plan is getting better and better all the time" and Pence saying Wednesday that he was "very confident" that Congress would "come together" on health care. Congress has been on recess since April 10, but will return to session Monday.
"We'd all like to have it done by [the 100th day], but not sure that's feasible," an unnamed Republican source told CNN. "We need to manage expectations. We've learned a lesson on arbitrary deadlines." Kimberly Alters
In a statement released Wednesday after 21st Century Fox announced his ouster, former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly continued to deny allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. O'Reilly said it was "tremendously disheartening" to "part ways" with the network because of "completely unfounded claims"; O'Reilly and Fox have paid roughly $13 million to settle accusations from five different women leveled against the host since 2002. "That is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today," O'Reilly said in the statement.
In the statement, O'Reilly looked back fondly on his 20 years at Fox, noting he was "extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history." "I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers," he said. "I wish only the best for Fox News Channel." Becca Stanek
The New England Patriots visited the White House on Wednesday for the customary celebratory visit with the president bestowed upon championship-winning teams. The Patriots were the first champions to visit the White House since President Trump took office in January; they defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in February.
Naturally, Trump took the opportunity to
congratulate the Patriots on their historic comeback win mention the fact that he won the election, as you may have heard, and reflect on some nice things Patriots coach Bill Belichick once said about him.
"Just a quick story about the coach," Trump began. "I had won the primaries, and I'm now in this rather heated election that a few of you have read about. And [Belichick] wrote me this beautiful letter after the primaries. 'Congratulations,' he said all sorts of things that were really good. I mean, it was a really beautiful letter."
Trump did eventually get around to congratulating the Patriots on their improbable victory — which he, of course, likened to his in last year's election. "With your backs against the wall and the pundits — good old pundits, boy they're wrong a lot, aren't they — saying you couldn't do it ... you pulled off the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time," Trump said, per the New York Daily News.
Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady announced just hours before the team's scheduled visit that he would not attend, citing "personal family matters." Several other players sat out the event, some specifically citing political reasons. Kimberly Alters
A Russian think tank linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin created a "road map" for how to tip the U.S. presidential election in Donald Trump's favor, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing seven current and former U.S. officials. Two confidential strategy documents were reportedly created by the think tank and "circulated at the highest levels of the Russian government."
The first, distributed in June, reportedly recommended the Kremlin "launch a propaganda campaign" nudging American voters toward a candidate who would be sympathetic to Russia. The plan was "a broadening" of Putin administration efforts that were already underway, Reuters reported.
The second document, drafted in October, apparently predicted Hillary Clinton would win the election and suggested forgoing efforts to boost Trump in favor of pushing voter fraud claims to undermine Clinton's power once she assumed office.
U.S. intelligence agencies declined to comment to Reuters on the documents, and the agents who spoke to Reuters did not reveal how the U.S. obtained them. The officials told Reuters the documents were "central to the Obama administration's conclusion that Russia mounted a 'fake news' campaign and launched cyber attacks against Democratic Party groups and Clinton's campaign." Read more on the story at Reuters. Becca Stanek
Here are two names you probably didn't expect to see in a sentence together today: former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) and retired New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. And yet, here we are: Bush and Jeter are reportedly teaming up to buy the Miami Marlins baseball team, The Miami Herald reports.
The whole situation is made all the stranger because the family of President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reportedly had a "handshake agreement" to buy the Marlins from the current owner, Jeffrey Loria. Only, for a series of reasons including a rumored ambassadorship for Loria and the potentially thorny nearness of the baseball stadium to the president's preferred residence, the Kushner family is apparently no longer a competitor.
"Low-energy Jeb," of course, was humiliated by the loss of the Republican nomination to Donald Trump, but by uniting with Jeter — who Bush had originally been bidding against — the younger Bush brother finally, in an abstract, by-proxy sense, "wins" against his archenemy (or at least the family of his archenemy's son-in-law, but you take what you can get).
If the Bush-Jeter team does indeed win out (and they still have to beat out Quogue Capital's Wayne Rothbaum, at the very least), Bush might bring with him a to-do list for the talented young team. Jeva Lange
Fox News is reshuffling its primetime lineup after parent company 21st Century Fox announced that host Bill O'Reilly will be leaving the network following a history of sexual harassment allegations. Tucker Carlson will move to O'Reilly's 8 p.m. ET spot and The Five will move to his vacated 9 p.m. ET spot starting Monday, April 24.
An internal memo to Fox News employees said: "By rating standards, Bill O'Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news. In fact, his success by any measure is indisputable. Fox News has demonstrated again and again the strength of its talent bench. We have full confidence that the network will continue to be a powerhouse in cable news."
Carlson in particular is having a big year. The 47-year-old was bumped to the coveted 9 p.m. spot after it was left open by Megyn Kelly's departure in January. Before coming to Fox, Carlson previously co-founded and edited The Daily Caller and was a host with CNN and MSNBC.
"A new generation takes over the most valuable real estate in cable news," tweeted NPR's David Folenflik. Jeva Lange
ExxonMobil has reportedly asked for a waiver from U.S. sanctions to work in Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The request, made in "recent months," comes as the oil and gas corporation reportedly eyes resuming its joint venture with Russian state oil company, PAO Rosneft, to drill in the Black Sea.
The application was submitted to the Treasury Department, but the State Department — headed by former ExxonMobil executive Rex Tillerson — will also have a say in whether the oil company gets a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Russia. The Wall Street Journal noted it's not clear whether Exxon applied for the waiver before or after Tillerson was confirmed as President Trump's secretary of state; Tillerson has agreed to recuse himself from Exxon-related discussions for two years.
Tillerson struck a deal with Rosneft in 2012 to drill in Russia's portion of the Black Sea, but the agreement was hampered by sanctions slapped on Russia in 2014 in response to the annexation of Crimea. Though Exxon was previously granted a waiver in 2014 to wrap up its ongoing work there, The Wall Street Journal noted it's "unusual for a company to seek a waiver based purely on future business prospects." Exxon is reportedly worried that if it isn't proactive, it "could get boxed out of the Black Sea," which may hold billions of barrels of oil.
Exxon's request comes as Congress investigates Trump's potential ties to Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. Becca Stanek