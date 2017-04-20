Arkansas' lethal-injection sprint dealt two more setbacks

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Wednesday night he is "both surprised and disappointed" that the Arkansas Supreme Court issued a stay of execution for Stacey Johnson, 47, one of two inmates scheduled to be executed Thursday night, part of the unprecedented eight executions Hutchinson had scheduled before then end of April. The first two executions, set for last Monday night, were blocked by court rulings, and if the Johnson stay isn't lifted by the U.S. Supreme Court, four of the eight inmates will have received temporary reprieves in court. Separately on Wednesday, a county judge blocked the state from using one of the three drugs in its lethal-injection cocktail, putting all of the planned executions in limbo.
The Alabama Supreme Court ruled, 4-3, that Johnson should be allowed to try to prove his innocence in a 1993 rape-murder using post-conviction DNA testing. A Pulaski County judge rejected a similar request from the other inmate scheduled to be put to death on Thursday, Ledell Lee, whose lawyers also argue he has an intellectual disability.
In the other case Wednesday, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray sided with McKeeson Corp., the country's largest drug distributor, which argued that the Alabama Department of Corrections had purchased its supply of vecuronium bromide under false pretenses, knowing that drugmaker Pfizer does not allow its products to be used for capital punishment. McKeeson said that the Arkansas Department of Corrections had promised to return the drugs for a refund, but had pocketed the refund and kept the drugs. Another Pulaski County judge, Wendell Griffen, had also ruled in favor of McKeeson over the weekend, but the Arkansas Supreme Court vacated his injunction on Monday because he had been photographed participating in an anti-death penalty protest.
Alabama had scheduled its four double executions in 11 days because its supply of a second lethal-injection drugs expires at the end of April. Peter Weber
On the first post-Bill O'Reilly Factor, Mike Huckabee jokes you can't 'kiss a woman leaning away from you'
On the night that Fox News sacked Bill O'Reilly, Dana Perino hosted the newly O'Reilly-less The Factor. She had on former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to discuss media bias against President Trump. After they discussed some findings by the conservative media-bias group the Media Research Center and its NewsBusters offshoot, Huckabee tried out what might be material for his next Twitter joke. It seemed particularly ill-suited for the occasion.
"You know, there's three things that's said you can't do," Huckabee said. "You can't spit into the wind, you can't climb a ladder leaning toward you, or kiss a woman leaning away from you. Add one more to the list if you're Donald Trump: You can't get a fair shake from the media."
If O'Reilly had followed the third rule, of course, his name would likely have still been on the show tonight. And if Trump had done the same, it would have fixed part of his problem with bad press. Peter Weber
During Bill O'Reilly's heyday — which, in some respects, lasted until he went on "vacation" and then was fired Wednesday before he came back — Jon Stewart's Daily Show and Stephen Colbert's Colbert Report poked at the Fox News star on a regular basis. Now Colbert hosts The Late Show, and Trevor Noah helms The Daily Show, but both O'Reilly-punching institutions got in their final licks on Wednesday night.
"Now, Bill and I did not see eye-to-eye on anything," Colbert said. "But he's been a guest on this show, and I take no pleasure in his downfall, okay? I'm not going to sit here and publicly gloat — Jimmy, can you take the camera off me for just a second?" After the camera came back, Colbert said the news isn't so surprising. "We all saw this coming at us," he said, "like an old man cornering an intern in the break room."
But then he reconsidered. "O'Reilly's suddenly off the air," Colbert said. "This is huge. It's like looking at your front yard and the big oak tree is just gone. And sure, the oak tree said some disturbing things about young black men — what with their rap music and their neck tattoos — but damnit, the tree had been there forever, and your grandpa liked to just sit there and stare at it." Fox News issued a brief statement "celebrating O'Reilly's career, saying, 'By ratings standards, Bill O'Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news,'" Colbert noted. "By ratings standards, he is. By moral standards, he was a self-righteous landfill of angry garbage."
Tonight! Late Show host Stephen Colbert reacts to #BillOReilly's dismissal from Fox News. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/4pAIBJ9aGJ
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 20, 2017
Noah focused on O'Reilly's greatest hits (or misses, depending). "Here at The Daily Show, we want to give O'Reilly the sendoff that he deserves," he said. "Because, let's be honest, he's not going to get it on Fox," where everybody will probably pretend nothing is amiss. O'Reilly really was "the biggest figure in the history of cable news," Noah said. "At one point, no one even came close — because they were afraid he might sexually harass him."
Noah recapped O'Reilly's career, from an early on-set breakdown at Inside Edition to years of complaints about cultural oppression of white men and Christians. "Here's what I don't understand: If white people don't have it good in the U.S., then which race does?" he asked. He focused for a bit on O'Reilly's beef with black people, then noted that in the end, "O'Reilly wasn't just a famous newsman. You know all that anger and victimhood you hear from Trump voters? A lot of that started with him." So The Daily Show bid a half-serious, occasionally NSFW farewell to its "extremely old friend," and let O'Reilly play his career out, with a lot of jazz. Watch below. Peter Weber
Carter Page's six-month stint as a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign may have been relatively brief, but it also appears to have been consequential. Page had been on the FBI's radar since a Russian spy tried to recruit him in 2013, and when he convinced the Trump campaign to allow him to travel to Moscow to give a Russia-friendly speech in July, the FBI took notice and began to dig into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign, The New York Times reports, citing "current and former law enforcement and intelligence officials."
Trump announced that Page was a campaign adviser in March 2016, at the recommendation of Iowa economics professor and Tea Party activist Sam Clovis, The New York Times says, adding:
It is unclear exactly what about Mr. Page's visit caught the FBI's attention: meetings he had during his three days in Moscow, intercepted communications of Russian officials speaking about him, or something else. After Mr. Page, 45 — a Navy veteran and businessman who had lived in Moscow for three years — stepped down from the Trump campaign in September, the FBI obtained a warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court allowing the authorities to monitor his communications on the suspicion that he was a Russian agent. [The New York Times]
Page's ties to both Russian state energy official and the Trump campaign set off alarm bells but not in isolation — campaign chairman Paul Manafort was already under investigation for his work with a pro-Moscow political party in Ukraine, and Trump's own consistent praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin was considered odd — and in the months after the FBI opened its investigation in July, "more evidence came to light, including intercepts of Russian officials discussing Mr. Page and other Trump associates," The New York Times says.
Carter is not known to have met individually with Trump or even written a policy paper that anyone in the campaign read. But he obviously found the experience gratifying. "The half year I spent on the Trump campaign meant more to me than the five years I spent in the Navy," Page said last month. You can read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber
Just months after spotting seven Earth-sized exoplanets that could support life, scientists have discovered another potentially habitable planet.
In a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature, researchers unveiled LHS 1140b, a "super-Earth" exoplanet that has a mass nearly seven times that of Earth and may offer the "best opportunity ever to find alien life," Wired reported. "We could hardly hope for a better target to perform one of the biggest quests in science: searching for evidence of life beyond Earth," said Jason Dittmann at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
The planet, located some 39 light-years away from Earth, is believed to orbit within a red dwarf star's habitable zone, meaning it could hold liquid water. Moreover, because the planet regularly passes in front of its star, scientists have been able to measure its mass and size, which has led them to believe the planet is rocky, not gaseous. Once telescopes currently in development are launched, scientists hope to be able to watch the planet's path to see if its atmosphere contains carbon and oxygen — further signs of life.
"I am really, really excited about this discovery," said David Charbonneau, study author and Harvard University astronomy professor. "This is the one we've been hunting for all these years!" Becca Stanek
With the 100-day deadline looming, the White House is reportedly looking for a win. Citing two sources "close to the health-care legislative process," CNN reported Wednesday that the White House is exploring whether it can accomplish the famed repeal-and-replace of ObamaCare before the administration's 100th day lapses on Saturday, April 29.
President Trump threw his support behind House Speaker Paul Ryan's American Health Care Act, which Republicans withdrew from the House floor last month after it failed to garner enough support to pass. A senior administration official told CNN that the problem is not TrumpCare, but intra-party scuffling. "I don't think it's having to re-write the bill," the official said. "It's just a total trust gap. As soon as we solve that, we can have a vote."
Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have expressed optimism about health-care reform this week, with Trump telling CNN on Tuesday that "the plan is getting better and better all the time" and Pence saying Wednesday that he was "very confident" that Congress would "come together" on health care. Congress has been on recess since April 10, but will return to session Monday.
"We'd all like to have it done by [the 100th day], but not sure that's feasible," an unnamed Republican source told CNN. "We need to manage expectations. We've learned a lesson on arbitrary deadlines." Kimberly Alters
In a statement released Wednesday after 21st Century Fox announced his ouster, former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly continued to deny allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. O'Reilly said it was "tremendously disheartening" to "part ways" with the network because of "completely unfounded claims"; O'Reilly and Fox have paid roughly $13 million to settle accusations from five different women leveled against the host since 2002. "That is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today," O'Reilly said in the statement.
In the statement, O'Reilly looked back fondly on his 20 years at Fox, noting he was "extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history." "I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers," he said. "I wish only the best for Fox News Channel." Becca Stanek
The New England Patriots visited the White House on Wednesday for the customary celebratory visit with the president bestowed upon championship-winning teams. The Patriots were the first champions to visit the White House since President Trump took office in January; they defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in February.
Naturally, Trump took the opportunity to
congratulate the Patriots on their historic comeback win mention the fact that he won the election, as you may have heard, and reflect on some nice things Patriots coach Bill Belichick once said about him.
"Just a quick story about the coach," Trump began. "I had won the primaries, and I'm now in this rather heated election that a few of you have read about. And [Belichick] wrote me this beautiful letter after the primaries. 'Congratulations,' he said all sorts of things that were really good. I mean, it was a really beautiful letter."
Trump talking to the Patriots is ...something pic.twitter.com/1R6FTv8k59
— Emily Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) April 19, 2017
Trump did eventually get around to congratulating the Patriots on their improbable victory — which he, of course, likened to his in last year's election. "With your backs against the wall and the pundits — good old pundits, boy they're wrong a lot, aren't they — saying you couldn't do it ... you pulled off the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time," Trump said, per the New York Daily News.
Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady announced just hours before the team's scheduled visit that he would not attend, citing "personal family matters." Several other players sat out the event, some specifically citing political reasons. Kimberly Alters