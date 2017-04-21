Barack Obama is giving his first post-presidency speech Monday

Former President Barack Obama is returning from his tropical star-studded vacation to speak with people at the University of Chicago on Monday in what will be his first speech since exiting the White House in January, the Chicago Tribune reports. Obama and the "young leaders" will reportedly "hold a conversation on civic engagement and discuss community organizing," the Tribune writes.

The event, which will draw hundreds, is already sold out, but it will also be televised. While Obama's schedule is not public, he is expected to be in the city for "a couple of days."

"He's really excited to go back to Chicago and have a conversation about community organizing and civic engagement," said Obama's spokesman, Kevin Lewis.

An official announcement read: "This event is part of President Obama's post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world." Jeva Lange