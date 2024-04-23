Shopping trolleys: the new must-have accessory

Sales are soaring as new designs help shed that old-fashioned image

Close-up of woman standing by green spotted shopping trolley, beside plants
Bags on wheels have 'come a long way from the bulky tartan shoppers'
(Image credit: Kelly Sillaste / Getty Images)
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK
published

Shopping trolleys have been given a "complete makeover" and are finding new fans among a younger audience.

They used to be "associated with elderly women who wheeled the drab yet practical accessories around town", said the Daily Mail. But these bags on wheels have "come a long way from the bulky tartan shoppers seen trundling down high streets decades ago", said The Guardian

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Shopping Speed Read
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK

Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸