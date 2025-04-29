2025 Mother's Day Gift Guide

Meaningful gifts for your life's monumental women

Photo collage of a mother with a gift box and her daughter embracing, a mother and child eating ice cream together, and a product photo of a porcelain teapot
A collection of gifts for a variety of kinds of people
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Not that you need an excuse, but Mother's Day gives you the perfect one to splurge on mom — or the mom-like figure in your life. Buy her something she has always had her eye on, upgrade an item she already owns or choose a gift that celebrates her interests.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸