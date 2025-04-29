2025 Mother's Day Gift Guide

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Not that you need an excuse, but Mother's Day gives you the perfect one to splurge on mom — or the mom-like figure in your life. Buy her something she has always had her eye on, upgrade an item she already owns or choose a gift that celebrates her interests.

For the creative: Cahve Jewelry Making Kit

Anyone can become a jewelry maker with Cahve's kit (Image credit: Cahve)

This kit comes with all of the elements necessary to create a gorgeous piece of jewelry. Starting with a piece of blue jewelers wax, she can use shaping tools, a carving knife and sandpaper to make the perfect ring, charm, earrings or pendant. Cahve takes the wax and detailed instructions about how she wants the bauble to look then casts it in sustainably sourced gold, silver or platinum. Great for all skill levels, there is also an online Makers Table platform for video tutorials and inspiration. ($138, Cahve)

For the chill-minded techie: Foreo Luna 4 Hair LED scalp massager

Give the gift of great hair with the Foreo Luna 4 (Image credit: Foreo)

The Luna 4 brings the spa experience home. This handheld tool offers the ultimate treat for her scalp, with 395 silicone bristles to clear buildup, a massage function that boosts microcirculation and red LED light to stimulate hair growth. The scalp massage delivers the "best feeling ever," Harper's Bazaar said, and the device is great for travel when she feels like being pampered on the road. ($199, Foreo)

For the homebody: Free Spirit Bundle home decor subscription box

Every box of items includes one handmade piece (Image credit: Free Spirit Bundle)

A cozy throw, a gilded clock, a colorful glass vase — you never know what might appear in the Free Spirit Bundle. This home decor subscription box, curated by an interior designer, includes four or five eclectic finds. There is one handcrafted artisan object in each box, and all of the items are elegantly wrapped, making the unboxing process even more delightful. (Starting at $90/month, Free Spirit Bundle)

For the serious-about-skincare: Lanativ Garden of Treasures set

Lanativ's restorative products are made with high-quality botanicals (Image credit: Lanativ)

Bring the garden inside with this beautiful, botanical duo of handcrafted Hawaiian Sandalwood and Juniper soap and velvety Concentrated Sleeping Cream. Lanativ is a sustainable brand, and its skincare ingredients come from trusted individual farmers. This care and attention is evident in the Garden of Treasures Set, which includes loose rose petals for her to use in a bath and a mother of pearl spoon to scoop the balmy cream. ($70, Lanativ)

For the sweet tooth: McConnell's Mother's Day Bundle

She will happily make room in her freezer for McConnell's ice cream (Image credit: McConnell's)

Everyone loves getting a fun mail surprise, and that goes double when it involves ice cream. McConnell's Mother's Day Bundle of five ice cream pints is shipped straight to her door, in an assortment of delicious flavors: double peanut butter chip, chocolate covered strawberries, Eureka lemon and marionberries, sea salt cream and cookies, and sweet cream caramel brownie.

All of the ice creams have an "ultra-rich" base that is "incredibly smooth," Food & Wine said, while the sauces and mix-ins are made in-house at McConnell's California facility from "top-quality ingredients." ($58, McConnell's)

For the nature lover: National Park tea sampler

Ten national parks are represented in this tea sampler (Image credit: Simpson & Vail)

Seeing the national parks is an incredible experience; so is tasting them. This Simpson & Vail tea sampler comes with 10 blends inspired by 10 parks, including Acadia, Glacier, Joshua Tree and Zion. Each is distinct: Great Smoky Mountain has notes of blackberry, which grows in the park, and Grand Canyon features desert flavors like prickly pear. Proceeds from the sale of each sampler is donated to the parks. ($33, Uncommon Goods)

For the self-care enthusiast: Neom Real Luxury Intensive Skin Treatment Candle

This dreamy Neom candle does double duty (Image credit: Neom)

This is not just a candle. Made from a blend of cocoa seed butter, baobab, almond oil, jojoba oil and other soothing ingredients, the heated wax becomes a massage oil, "leaving her pampered from head to toe," Women's Health said. The scent is a heavenly blend of jasmine blooms and sandalwood. ($48, Neom)

For the sentimentalist: Storyworth

Her stories will live forever in a Storyworth keepsake book (Image credit: Storyworth)

Every mom has a story that deserves to live on for generations. With Storyworth, she will receive weekly writing prompts, and after a year her entries will be compiled and bound. This "thoughtful memento" is a "heartfelt way" to "save her favorite memories and stories," CNN said. If writing is difficult for her, there is an option to record stories instead and have Storyworth transcribe them. ($99, Storyworth)

For the jewelry lover: Trove Love is All jewelry box

Trove's heart-shaped jewelry box is a token of your love (Image credit: Trove)

All of her precious trinkets stay secure in this heart-shaped jewelry box. The shiny lacquer finish with dainty gold inlay is lovely, as is the purple microsuede interior. At 7.5 inches by 6.5 inches by 2 inches, this solid box can hold an assortment of valuables and fits perfectly on a dresser or nightstand. ($428, Trove)

For the home entertainer: Villeroy & Boch Amazonia teapot

The Amazonia teapot will elevate any tea party (Image credit: Villeroy & Boch)

A great tea party starts with a stunning teapot. Made of premium bone porcelain, Villeroy & Boch's elegant Amazonia teapot boasts a vivid, rainforest-inspired floral motif and gold accents. A modern update on more traditional designs, expect this to become a family heirloom. ($190, Villeroy & Boch)