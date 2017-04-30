Pen pals meet in person after 42 years of exchanging letters

After 42 years of writing letters back and forth, George Ghossn and Lori Gertz were finally able to update each other on their lives in person.
Ghossn, 56, lives in East Islip, New York, and Gertz, 54, resides in San Diego. Gertz planned on taking her son to visit Hofstra University near Ghossn's house, and she wanted to get to see him face to face. For years, he was too "superstitious" to meet, but this time, he agreed, and in the lobby of a Red Roof Inn on April 11, the friends were finally in the same room. "We just hugged and we cried," Ghossn said. "It was very emotional after all the years."
They were brought together through a chain letter, which they kept up by writing a letter to each other once a month. When they were younger, the letters were rather simple, but as they became older, they often discussed serious topics; in 2006, Ghossn wrote a note to Gertz on the back of a napkin while flying to his mother's funeral, for example. "That just blew my mind," Gertz told ABC News. "[It signaled] a loyalty and a deep abiding commitment to our relationship that I'd never had with anybody. Anybody." Ghossn and Gertz have kept all of the letters they received, evidence of a deep friendship that they both stressed was never romantic. Ghossn, whose parents and brothers have all died, views Gertz as a sister, while she told ABC News, "I love George. George is a staple in my life. My whole family knows George ... it's my longest relationship that I've had with anybody. It's beautiful." The two left their meeting knowing they would continue to write. Catherine Garcia
On Sunday evening, leaders in Congress reached an agreement to fund the government through the end of September, congressional aides told Politico.
The deal includes $1.5 billion for border security, $2 billion in new spending for the National Institutes of Health, and extends health insurance benefits for coal miners that were set to expire on Friday. The agreement does not include any funding for a border wall with Mexico. Democrats and Republicans were unable to reach a final deal last week, due to a disagreement over funding Medicaid in Puerto Rico through the end of summer 2018. On Friday, Congress passed a stopgap bill to keep the government funded through May 5, avoiding a shutdown. Catherine Garcia
Former Vice President Joe Biden told a crowd of Democrats in New Hampshire Sunday that he will not be running for president in 2020.
Biden was at the state's Democratic Party dinner, honoring the country's first all-female, all-Democratic congressional delegation, The Associated Press reports. By going to the state that holds the first presidential primary election, Biden said he knew it "was going to cause speculation. Guys, I'm not running." The crowd responded by booing.
While he's not going to throw his hat in the ring, Biden said he is planning on raising money and campaigning to get Democrats elected. He also urged politicians of all stripes to start talking and get things done together. "I know it seems like we're hopelessly divided," he said. "I know it feels like we're hopelessly stuck in a political death match and we can't figure out how to get out of it. But we are better than that. I've always believed that we're strongest when we act as one America." Catherine Garcia
First Lt. Weston Lee, a 25-year-old with the 82nd Airborne Division's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, died Saturday in Mosul, Iraq, from wounds he sustained after an improvised explosive device was detonated near him while on patrol, the Pentagon announced Sunday.
Lee, from Bluffton, Georgia, joined the Army in March 2015, and was a platoon leader. He was deployed to Iraq in December 2016. Col. Pat Work, the commander of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, called Lee "an extraordinary young man and officer. He was exactly the type of leader that our paratroopers deserve." The Army said Lee has posthumously been awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, and Meritorious Service Medal. Catherine Garcia
Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to President Trump and member of the Strategic Initiatives Group, is expected to leave the White House soon, several administration officials told CNN.
Gorka, a former national security editor for Breitbart, reportedly took an oath of loyalty to a Hungarian order that the State Department says was "under the direction of the Nazi government of Germany"; Gorka denies ever being a member of Vitézi Rend or taking an oath of loyalty to the group.
Gorka first started working with the Trump campaign in 2015. One senior administration official told the Washington Examiner Gorka is taking on a new job outside of the White House but at a federal agency, likely involving the "war of ideas" to counter radical Islam, but another official told CNN said it is possible he will just take on a new role inside the administration though he's most likely making a full exit because of several controversies, including the Vitézi Rend report. It has never been clear what role Gorka, a frequent guest on Fox News, played in the Trump campaign or the White House. Catherine Garcia
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) weighed in on President Trump's standoff with North Korea Sunday in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, suggesting the situation "could be a Cuban Missile Crisis in slow motion."
McCain said he would prefer China "put the brakes on this," but would not take U.S. military intervention off the table. "This is very serious. Their capabilities of firing artillery on Seoul is absolutely real," he said. "And this, again, is why we have to bring every pressure to bear. And the major lever on North Korea today, and maybe the only lever, is China."
"But to say you absolutely rule out that option, of course, would be foolish," McCain continued. "But it has to be the ultimate last option." Watch an excerpt of his comments below, and see this analysis from The Week's Harry J. Kazianis for a more measured look at Pyongyang's capabilities. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump will meet with Filipino President Duterte, who says he doesn't 'care about human rights'
President Trump has invited controversial Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte to Washington to reaffirm the U.S.-Philippines alliance, the White House said Saturday. The two leaders spoke by phone, and Trump "enjoyed the conversation," expressing his belief that the two nations are "now heading in a very positive direction."
A statement from Duterte's office was similarly friendly. "The discussion that transpired between the presidents was warm, with President Trump expressing his understanding and appreciation of the challenges facing the Philippine president, especially on the matter of dangerous drugs," Duterte's camp said.
Duterte has come under broad criticism for his brutal prosecution of the drug war, which includes encouragement of extrajudicial killings. "My order is shoot to kill you," he notoriously said of drug dealers. "I don't care about human rights, you'd better believe me." Bonnie Kristian
In an interview with Face the Nation on CBS airing Sunday, President Trump said, "I don't know. I mean, we'll see," when asked if another nuclear test by North Korea would prompt him to choose military intervention against Pyongyang. "I would not be happy," Trump said of a hypothetical test, "If he does a nuclear test I would not be happy. And I can tell you also that the president of China, who is a very respected man, won't be happy either."
Trump was speaking in response to Saturday's failed missile test, in which North Korea unsuccessfully fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan. Pressed with the same question while touring a factory in Pennsylvania Saturday, Trump was similarly vague. "You'll soon find out, won't you?" he said. "You'll soon find out."
Also on Saturday, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster reaffirmed the United States' commitment to pay for South Korea's THAAD missile defense system, comments that apparently contradict President Trump's recent suggestion that Seoul should foot the $1 billion bill.
Watch Trump's Face the Nation comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
