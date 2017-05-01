Thousands participate in May Day marches across the U.S.

At May Day protests across the United States Monday, demonstrators marched for immigrants, women, and workers, with many forgoing their day's pay in order to participate.
Tens of thousands of people made their way through downtown Los Angeles, carrying signs with messages like "No human is illegal!" More than 4,000 filled the streets of Grand Rapids, Michigan, The New York Times reports, and in Homestead, Florida, 1,000 people, including many immigrant farmworkers, marched from a park to city hall. "Trump has pitted the U.S. working class against migrant workers and refugees, and so we must strive to create bridges, not bans or walls, to connect our struggles together," representatives of the International Migrants Alliance said. May Day marches typically focus on laborers, and were held in major cities around the world. Catherine Garcia
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross made light of the U.S. missile strike against Syria last month, telling an audience at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Monday that the assault, which took place during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to President Trump's private resort Mar-a-Lago, served as late night amusement for guests, free of charge.
"Just as dessert was being served, the president explained to Mr. Xi he had something he wanted to tell him, which was the launching of 59 missiles into Syria," Ross said. "It was in lieu of after-dinner entertainment." Variety reports this garnered laughs from the crowd, and Ross continued: "The thing was, it didn't cost the president anything to have that entertainment." Ross is right — Trump didn't spend a dime on the missiles, but the U.S. military did, to the tune of around $59 million. Don't expect Ross, a billionaire investor, to have his own set at the Chuckle Hut anytime soon. Catherine Garcia
Speaking to supporters at a May Day rally Monday in Caracas, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the country needs a new constitution in order to restore peace.
"I don't want a civil war," he said. Maduro said he has triggered an article of the constitution that reforms all public powers, The Guardian reports, and he did this in order "to achieve the peace needed by the republic, defeat the fascist coup, and let the sovereign people impose peace, harmony, and true national dialogue." Opposition leaders do not agree with this move, and believe it's a way to sideline the National Assembly, which is controlled by the opposition.
Protests first broke out in March after the country's top court, which supports Maduro and his government, took over the powers of congress. The court reversed this decision quickly, but the move sparked protests by hundreds of thousands of people calling for early elections and Maduro's resignation; the demonstrators are also angry over the country's recession and lack of food and medicine. Since the unrest began, 29 people have been killed. Catherine Garcia
President Trump on Monday said that "if it would be appropriate for me to meet with him," he would "absolutely" set up a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"I would be honored to do that," he told Bloomberg News. "If it's under the, again, the right circumstances." Tensions are high between North Korea and the U.S. and its allies, with North Korea continuing to test ballistic missiles as the country attempts to build up its nuclear weapons program. Trump declared that "most political people" would never consider meeting with Kim, but did not reveal what conditions must be met in order for a get together to take place.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer later told reporters that "clearly conditions are not there right now," and "we've got to see their provocative behavior ratcheted down." After his father died in 2011, Kim took over leading North Korea, and he hasn't left the country or met with a foreign leader since (Dennis Rodman doesn't count). Catherine Garcia
Former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh: 'As a Trump supporter I do my best not to pay attention to what he says'
Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) may be many things, but bashful certainly is not one of them. The straight-shooting former congressman has long been a supporter of President Donald Trump — but as he revealed in an interview with MSNBC's Katy Tur on Monday, it hasn't always been easy.
"As a Trump supporter I do my best not to pay attention to what he says," Walsh said during a discussion of President Trump's remark that he would be "honored" to meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un under the "appropriate" circumstances. "If I pulled my hair out for every nutty thing he said, I'd be bald," Walsh said.
"Congressman, if you say you've gotta try and ignore most of what the president says, why are you a Trump supporter?" Tur asked. "It's not an easy job," Walsh replied. "I try to focus on what he does, but ... he makes it very difficult."
Watch Walsh's full explanation of the "dance" required to support Trump despite what comes out of his mouth below. Kimberly Alters
Joe Walsh: "As a Trump supporter I do my best not to listen to what he says." Me: Then why are you a supporter? https://t.co/XTKpYtG8cj
— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) May 1, 2017
You know that joke about how 10 years ago, we had Johnny Cash, Bob Hope, and Steve Jobs? Just months ago, Fox News had Greta Van Susteren, Bill O'Reilly, Megyn Kelly, and Sean Hannity. And while there's no catchy way to say it, today the network has no Van Susteren, O'Reilly, or Kelly — not to mention co-president Bill Shine or founder Roger Ailes.
Here is some perspective in the form of a strangely jarring publicity image used by Fox just a few short months ago:
This was the Twitter header of @FoxNews just a short few months ago. pic.twitter.com/wbxjXbH011
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 1, 2017
The last one standing in Fox News' Twitter header of yore is Sean Hannity. Van Susteren has joined MSNBC while Kelly has joined NBC.
First day on the job @NBCNews! On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy. pic.twitter.com/ervrTM3A8I
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 1, 2017
O'Reilly and Ailes were ousted from the network in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Shine resigned Monday. Jeva Lange
Fox News co-president Bill Shine parted ways with America's No. 1 cable news network Monday. "Sadly, Bill Shine resigned today," wrote Rupert Murdoch in a letter to employees. "I know Bill was respected and liked by everybody ... We will all miss him."
Murdoch added that Suzanne Scott is now the president of programming and Jay Wallace president of news.
New York's Gabriel Sherman wrote last week that Shine "recently asked Rupert [Murdoch]'s sons James and Lachlan — the CEO and co-chairman, respectively of network parent company 21st Century Fox — to release a statement in support of him, but they refused to do so." Though Shine through a spokesman denied the report, Sherman suggested the Murdoch family "may finally be signaling that they're prepared to make the sweeping management changes they've so far resisted after forcing out CEO Roger Ailes last summer."
SHINE OUT (Official) pic.twitter.com/rfSzxYTY4R
— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 1, 2017
In April, Fox News also dismissed host Bill O'Reilly following sexual harassment allegations. Jeva Lange
The Arctic Circle could be free of all sea ice by the summer of 2040, an entire 30 years sooner than climate scientists had initially expected, The Economist reports. That is just 23 years from now.
The new models are found in the report "Snow, Water, Ice, Permafrost in the Arctic," or SWIPA, which is authored by eight countries who have territory in the Arctic Circle as well as observers, including China and India. The thickness of ice recorded in the Arctic Ocean has declined 65 percent between 1975 and 2012, with record lows recorded this March.
The decline of Arctic sea ice https://t.co/HwNAED44S8 pic.twitter.com/j6Ma7zeHxS
— The Economist, Once (@EconomistOnce) May 1, 2017
While the melting sea ice opens up a northern sea route for trade, "the expected shipping boom has not materialized," The Economist writes. Instead, "Nothing … looms larger than the potential for environmental calamity." Jeva Lange