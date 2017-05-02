Ivanka Trump proposed dividing Planned Parenthood so one arm provides abortions, another other health services
When the Trump administration quietly cut Michelle Obama's Let Girls Learn initiative Monday, many accusatory fingers immediately swung to Ivanka Trump. "Ivanka is useless. The media must recognize this," one Twitter user scolded. Another scoffed: "Ivanka aims to 'empower' women? Get to work, #POTUSwhisperer!"
Ivanka Trump has repeatedly asked for the public's patience as she learns her way around Washington. But sometimes, The New York Times notes, she comes off as out-of-touch and naïve. While the eldest Trump daughter has insisted on making the promotion of women a central issue during her tenure as a White House adviser, her interest in feminism is also a practical one — her "Women Who Work" slogan was a brand promotion as much as it was a lifestyle.
As a result, when it comes to real policy, the elder first daughter has at times stumbled:
During the campaign, Ms. Trump successfully pushed her father to praise Planned Parenthood from a Republican debate stage, a moment that created a stir at the time because of the party's broad opposition to the organization's abortion services. But more recently, with congressional Republicans threatening to cut all funding to Planned Parenthood (even though the women's health organization says it receives no federal funding for abortions), Ms. Trump approached its president, Cecile Richards, to start a broader dialogue. She also had a proposal: Planned Parenthood should split in two, Ms. Trump suggested, with a smaller arm to provide abortions and a larger one devoted to women's health services.
White House officials said Ms. Trump was trying to find a common-sense solution amid the roar of abortion politics. But Planned Parenthood officials said they thought Ms. Trump's advice was naïve, failing to understand how central reproductive choice was to the group's mission. Ms. Richards sharply criticized Ms. Trump for not publicly objecting to the Republican health-care bill that failed in March, and Ms. Trump felt stung. [The New York Times]
The nominations for the 71st annual Tony Awards were announced live Tuesday morning, with the musical Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 and the revival of Hello, Dolly! leading the way.
Great Comet, a take on Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace, led with 12 nominations, including best musical, best original score, and best performance for lead actor Josh Groban in his Broadway debut. Hello, Dolly! landed 10 nominations, including a nod for lead actress Bette Midler.
Other contenders for best new musical include the heart-wrenching Dear Evan Hansen, the 9/11-based Come From Away, and Groundhog Day, adapted from the 1993 Bill Murray movie. Nominees for best play are A Doll's House, Part 2; Indecent; Oslo; and Sweat.
The 2017 Tony Awards will be hosted by Kevin Spacey and held June 11 at New York's Radio City Music Hall. Becca Stanek
Expressing increasing frustration with the roadblocks of Washington, President Trump advocated Tuesday morning for killing the Senate's legislative filibuster and shutting down the government if his party does not get its way:
The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We....
either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess!
Late Sunday, leaders in Congress reached a bipartisan agreement to fund the government through September. Funding for a border wall was not included, nor were other key Trump priorities like a deportation force or cuts to Planned Parenthood. Additionally, Politico notes that Republicans and Democrats alike tucked in certain provisions to curb the powers of the Trump administration.
Senate leadership eliminated the judicial filibuster just last month to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Jeva Lange
A Texas police chief has changed his interpretation of events that led to the death of an unarmed 15-year-old boy who was shot by a police officer over the weekend, The New York Times reports. The police department of Balch Springs, Texas, originally argued Sunday that the boy, Jordan Edwards, was fired upon because he was the passenger in a car that was reversing toward an officer in an "aggressive manner." On Monday, police chief Jonathan Haber said that the car was actually "moving forward as the officers approached."
"It did not meet our core values," Haber added.
Edwards was an honor student and freshman at Mesquite High School. He was attending a house party when police responded to reports of underage drinking. Edwards was with four other teens in the car leaving the party when he was fatally shot in the head.
His name was #JordanEdwards. He was only 15-years-old. The @BalchSpringsPD shot and killed him last night. https://t.co/LXs0vic4Pj pic.twitter.com/eM6INni1qf
The Balch Springs police department discourages officers from ever shooting at cars, leading to more confusion around the incident. "Even if cops need to shoot at a moving car, they're encouraged to only shoot at the driver — only if there's an immediate threat to someone's life," the New York Daily News reports. Jeva Lange
A woman is on trial for laughing when a senator said Jeff Sessions treats 'all Americans equally'
A woman is on trial this week for laughing during Jeff Sessions' congressional confirmation hearing in January when Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) attested the attorney general nominee had a record of "treating all Americans equally under the law." Desiree Fairooz, 61, is accused of "disorderly and disruptive conduct" that was intended to "impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct" of the hearing, The Huffington Post reports.
Another protester escorted out of Sessions hearing. Her original offense appeared to be simply laughing. pic.twitter.com/p6lWzBVFRW
Fairooz is an activist associated with the group Code Pink, but she said she had not planned to disrupt the hearing. Writer Elizabeth Croydon dismissed Fairooz's charges on Twitter, claiming "if my hero Desiree Fairooz wanted to make a scene, she would have made a scene. Desiree just had an involuntary reaction to a bogus lie that was told bold-faced in front of the American people. Jefferson Sessions has a record of not treating every American equally."
A rookie officer who had never worked at a congressional hearing or arrested someone before was responsible for arresting Fairooz. On Tuesday, an attorney asked the officer, Katherine Coronado, if Fairooz's laughter was "loud enough to draw your attention" or if it made people turn around. Coronado agreed it had, and said Fairooz had been laughing "very loudly."
In a video of her arrest, Fairooz can be seen expressing surprise at the reaction of the officers. "Why am I being taken out of here?" she wanted to know as she was escorted her out. "I was going to be quiet, and now you're going to have me arrested? For what?" Jeva Lange
On Monday evening, House Republican leaders and vote counters were corralling and calling on-the-fence Republicans and those opposed to the current version of their health-care bill, scrambling to secure the 216 votes needed to pass the bill before Congress takes a week-long break starting Friday. At least 19 or 20 Republicans say they will vote against the bill, mostly because they say newest version has insufficient safeguards for people with pre-existing conditions, and another 17 are undecided; House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) can lose no more than 22, depending on absences.
GOP leaders are trying to win over members worried about pre-existing conditions by assuring them that very few states will request waivers allowing insurers to charge more for people with pre-existing conditions, and insisting that Senate Republicans will fix the bill — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to strip out many of the House measures with a "manager's amendment," and other Senate Republicans are working on other provisions. It isn't clear what changes the Senate would actually make, or whether far-right House Republicans would approve them after a House-Senate conference reconciled the bills.
House Republicans and the Trump White House are also trying to whip up votes by warning Republicans this is their last best chance to fulfill their promise to at least partially repeal ObamaCare. Trump himself called reluctant lawmakers Monday — he had at least one high-profile failure, Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.), who had supported the earlier version of the GOP health bill but opposes this one because, he said Monday, it "strips away any guarantee that pre-existing conditions would be covered and affordable."
And Trump's suggestion to Bloomberg News on Monday that the bill is "not in its final form right now" and "will be every bit as good on pre-existing conditions as ObamaCare" caused its own problems for GOP leaders and vote-counters. "That potentially off-the-cuff comment seemed to undercut GOP leaders on the Hill, who have insisted the bill is in its final form," Politico reports. "By late evening Monday, Trump was calling lawmakers to walk back his comments." Peter Weber
Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough could not quite believe his ears after President Trump's strange series of comments, interviews, and flip-flops Monday. Quoting presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, who described to Politico the president's "confused mental state," Scarborough said he had read the transcripts from Trump's interviews and "it was really, really shocking."
In Trump's interview with CBS's John Dickerson, for example, Scarborough noted that Trump "was mumbling, he was rambling around, incoherent, and then just sort of quit talking. Walked off."
Scarborough also zeroed in on Trump's curiosity about why the Civil War began. "My mother's had dementia for 10 years," Scarborough told historian Jon Meacham. "That sounds like the sort of thing my mother would say today … That's something that a 5-year-old might ask, but that is not anything that any grown-up that I have ever been around in my entire life would ever let pass from their lips." Jeva Lange
Administration aides reel after Trump's nonsensical 24 hours: 'He just seemed to go crazy today'
Monday was … strange. President Trump spent the day questioning the cause of the Civil War, doubling down on his praise of Andrew Jackson, claiming he would be "honored" to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, admiring controversial Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, disparaging the current iteration of his party's health-care bill, suggesting breaking up big banks, wobbling both ways on a gas tax, and abruptly walking out on an interview after a reporter pressed him on his renewed allegations of being wiretapped by former President Barack Obama.
"He just seemed to go crazy today," one Republican aide told Politico.
The short period was one of Trump's most accessible days in office as he gave interviews to Bloomberg, SiriusXM, and Face the Nation, but administration officials winced as the president's comments repeatedly came out of left field. "They were not helpful to us," one official said of the interviews. "There was no point to do all of them."
Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley went a step further. "It seems to be among the most bizarre recent 24 hours in American presidential history," he said. "It was all just surreal disarray and a confused mental state from the president." Jeva Lange