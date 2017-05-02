Officer in Texas who shot and killed black teenager fired

The Texas police officer who shot and killed a black teenager on Saturday night as he drove away from a party has been fired, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber announced Tuesday.

#JordanEdwards' family releases a statement on the 15-year-old's murder, "Jordan’s brothers lost their best friend" https://t.co/ASTVV2R4Sq pic.twitter.com/kvrKeYjVt3 — The Root (@TheRoot) May 2, 2017

Without elaborating, Haber also said that Officer Roy Oliver, who joined the department in 2011, violated several departmental policies during the incident. Jordan Edwards, 15, was shot in the head and later died at a hospital after Oliver fired multiple rounds from a rifle into the vehicle he was riding in. Edwards, two of his brothers, and friends had been at a party in the Dallas suburb when police arrived due to noise complaints. The police originally said the officers were inside when they heard gunshots outside, and that caused people to flee the scene. The car Edwards was in was backing up towards officers in an "aggressive manner," police claimed, and Oliver was giving verbal commands to stop, but when the car kept going, he opened fire.

On Monday, Haber said this was an inaccurate description of events, and after viewing dash cam footage, it was apparent the car was driving away when Oliver opened fire. "I made a mistake and I apologized for it," Haber said Tuesday. Edwards' family said in a statement they are glad Oliver was fired and thanked Haber for his "commendable strides toward justice," but there "remains a long road ahead." Catherine Garcia