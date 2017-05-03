Trevor Noah has his own analysis of why Hillary Clinton lost to Trump

President Trump isn't the only one with thoughts on Hillary Clinton's re-emergence in a public forum on Tuesday. But while Trump and most of the other chatter about Clinton's interview focused on her thoughts about why she lost the election, The Daily Show's Trevor Noah began by looking at Clinton's wit. "Hillary Clinton finally came out of the woods for an interview with Christiane Amanpour at a conference in New York, and you could tell Hillary's been spending time deep in that forest, because she clearly found some shade," he said Tuesday night, playing some clips. "Damn, Hillary was in form today. She did so much dissing, all of the memes just joined her on stage."

Noah also played some footage of Clinton discussing North Korea and health care. "I will say this: After 100 days of President Trump, it was pretty refreshing to hear a politician talk in full sentences about complicated issues," he said. "I didn't realize how much I'd missed hearing sentences with a beginning, middle, and end." But then he, too, offered his thoughts on why the woman he called "the overqualified presidential candidate" lost.