Trevor Noah has his own analysis of why Hillary Clinton lost to Trump

President Trump isn't the only one with thoughts on Hillary Clinton's re-emergence in a public forum on Tuesday. But while Trump and most of the other chatter about Clinton's interview focused on her thoughts about why she lost the election, The Daily Show's Trevor Noah began by looking at Clinton's wit. "Hillary Clinton finally came out of the woods for an interview with Christiane Amanpour at a conference in New York, and you could tell Hillary's been spending time deep in that forest, because she clearly found some shade," he said Tuesday night, playing some clips. "Damn, Hillary was in form today. She did so much dissing, all of the memes just joined her on stage."
Noah also played some footage of Clinton discussing North Korea and health care. "I will say this: After 100 days of President Trump, it was pretty refreshing to hear a politician talk in full sentences about complicated issues," he said. "I didn't realize how much I'd missed hearing sentences with a beginning, middle, and end." But then he, too, offered his thoughts on why the woman he called "the overqualified presidential candidate" lost.
"As exciting as it was to see Hillary back in the mix, it didn't take long to be reminded why she didn't connect with so many American voters," he said, playing a clip of her discussing employment and economic development and sectors. "The fact is, we've all been inundated by cable news' fake excitement and sound bite-iness for so long that I don't think Hillary Clinton or a candidate like her could ever connect with people. Because say what you want about Donald Trump, but he doesn't bore you. Listening to Hillary talk after getting used to Trump is like getting an iPhone after owning a Samsung. You know the iPhone won't explode, but you miss the unpredictability." He finished with another analogy, beginning: "Today felt like America saw the one that got away." And you can watch where that goes below. Peter Weber
It took him a good nine or so hours to react, but President Trump finally responded — in the third person — to comments Hillary Clinton made about the 2016 presidential election on Tuesday afternoon.
At the Women for Women International event in New York, Clinton told the moderator, CNN's Christiane Amanpour, that while she takes "absolute personal responsibility" for her loss, she also believed her campaign's momentum came to a screeching halt when FBI Director James Comey wrote in a letter to Congress on Oct. 28 that the bureau was reopening its investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. That, and WikiLeaks releasing emails stolen from her campaign chairman, John Podesta, "raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off," she said.
Trump does not agree with Clinton's assessment. Shortly before 11 p.m. ET, he tweeted: "FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony…" Trump finished his thought in a second tweet 15 minutes later, switching to the third person: "…Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?" Perhaps it's just time to go to bed. Catherine Garcia
The Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, is cutting ties with the Girl Scouts, because the organization is "no longer a compatible partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and values of the Gospel."
Kansas City Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann made the announcement on Monday. Naumann said the Girl Scouts promote "programs and material reflective of many of the troubling trends in our secular culture," like contraception, and gave Catholic parishes that host troops two options: They can either "quickly" phase out meetings, or let Scout members "graduate" over time and not replace them. This isn't the first time the archdiocese has targeted the group; in January, it said that at the end of the school year, Girl Scout cookie sales would be banned on Catholic school and parish properties.
Naumann suggested that instead of Girl Scouts, Catholic parents could send their children to meetings of American Heritage Girls, which bills itself as the "premier national character development organization for girls ages 5 to 18 that embraces Christian values and encourages family involvement." They do not sell Thin Mints. Catherine Garcia
The Texas police officer who shot and killed a black teenager on Saturday night as he drove away from a party has been fired, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber announced Tuesday.
#JordanEdwards' family releases a statement on the 15-year-old's murder, "Jordan’s brothers lost their best friend" https://t.co/ASTVV2R4Sq pic.twitter.com/kvrKeYjVt3
— The Root (@TheRoot) May 2, 2017
Without elaborating, Haber also said that the officer, Roy Oliver, who joined the department in 2011, violated several departmental policies during the incident. Jordan Edwards, 15, was shot in the head and later died at a hospital after Oliver fired multiple rounds from a rifle into the vehicle he was riding in. Edwards, two of his brothers, and friends had been at a party in the Dallas suburb when police arrived due to noise complaints. The police originally said the officers were inside when they heard gunshots outside, and that caused people to flee the scene. The car Edwards was in was backing up toward officers in an "aggressive manner," police claimed, and Oliver was giving verbal commands to stop, but when the car kept going, he opened fire.
On Monday, Haber said this was an inaccurate description of events, and after viewing dash-cam footage, it was apparent the car was driving away when Oliver opened fire. "I made a mistake and I apologized for it," Haber said Tuesday. Edwards' family said in a statement they are glad Oliver was fired and thanked Haber for his "commendable strides toward justice," but said there "remains a long road ahead." Catherine Garcia
The Department of Justice is not expected to bring civil rights charges against police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who shot and killed a black man outside a convenience store last summer, because there is not enough evidence of intentional wrongdoing, people with information on the matter told NBC News Tuesday.
On July 5, 2016, Alton Sterling, 37, was selling CDs outside of the store when he was tackled by police officers. Authorities say the officers were looking for a man who had threatened someone with a gun, and Sterling matched his description. Officers said Sterling had a gun and was allegedly trying to reach for it during the scuffle, which ended in Sterling being shot. The incident was caught on video, and critics argue the footage does not show Sterling reaching for a weapon and Louisiana is an open carry state.
The shooting sparked several days of protests and more than 150 people were arrested. It's likely the case will now go to the state attorney general's office. Law enforcement sources told NBC News the decision not to move forward with charges in Sterling's death was made by career prosecutors and investigators, but Rashad Robinson, the executive director of the advocacy group Color of Change, is pinning the move on Attorney General Jeff Sessions. "There is no way to misinterpret the message that Jeff Sessions sent today: Black lives do not matter," Robinson said in a statement. Catherine Garcia
The Heritage Foundation's board of trustees voted unanimously to give the conservative think tank's president, Jim DeMint, the boot.
In a statement released Tuesday, board chairman Thomas A. Sanders III said that after a "comprehensive and independent" review of the entire organization, the board determined that "there were significant and worsening management issues that led to a breakdown of internal communications and cooperation. While the organization has seen many successes, Jim DeMint and a handful of his closest advisers failed to resolve these problems." The board asked for and received his resignation, Sanders said, and the group's founder, Ed Feulner, will serve as interim president and CEO until a successor is found.
DeMint was a senator from South Carolina when he abruptly resigned four years ago to become president of the Heritage Foundation. Last week, reports began to circulate that he was on the chopping block, with Politico interviewing several people within the organization who thought DeMint "made the think tank too bombastic and political — to the detriment of its research and scholarly aims." They also said there was the "sense that he's made the institution too much about himself." Catherine Garcia
Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, is expected to testify before Congress on Monday that she alerted White House counsel Don McGahn about Michael Flynn's contacts with Russia's ambassador to Washington and how this alarmed her, people close to Yates told The Associated Press Tuesday.
Flynn was President Trump's national security adviser, and he spoke with the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, between the election and the inauguration. On Jan. 26, Yates told McGahn about discrepancies she saw between statements the administration was making on Flynn's communications with Kislyak and what actually happened, people close to Yates said. A few weeks later, Flynn was fired, after the White House said he misled the administration about his contacts with Kislyak. White House officials have previously said Yates was just giving them a "heads-up" about these interactions, AP reports. Catherine Garcia
Nearly two years after being denied a marriage license by Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis, a gay couple has finally won court approval to move forward with a lawsuit. On Tuesday, a federal appeals court reversed a lower court's ruling, granting the couple, David Ermold and David Moore, the right to sue Davis for damages.
In an incident captured in a video that went viral, Davis, citing her religious beliefs, refused the couple a marriage license despite the Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. The couple's case was originally tossed out by a lower court in August because of a state law excusing county clerks like Davis from signing same-sex marriage licenses, and because Davis' office did eventually grant the couple a marriage license.
However, the court ruled Tuesday that the lower court incorrectly characterized the case as "simply contesting the 'no marriage licenses' policy," when in fact the couple "only sought damages." "The next step will be to go to discovery and go to trial, where I am confident we will obtain a judgment against Davis," said Michael Gartland, a lawyer for the couple. Becca Stanek