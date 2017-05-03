President Trump is reportedly leaning toward pulling America out of the Paris climate pact

President Trump's top advisers are split on whether Trump should pull out of the global Paris climate agreement signed in 2015, but after two meetings — one with relevant Cabinet officials and top aides last Thursday and another with administration lawyers on Monday — those advocating for scrapping the landmark deal "have gained the upper hand," The Washington Post reports, citing "participants in the discussions and those briefed on the deliberations."
The momentum away from staying in the climate pact reportedly started with White House counsel Don McGahn, who is arguing that staying in the agreement will cause legal headaches for Trump as he works to unwind former President Barack Obama's clear-energy programs; State Department lawyers, previous White House counsels, and international diplomats strenuously disagree with that interpretation, saying nothing in the Paris accord prevents any of the 194 signatory nations from reducing targets for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.
Along with McGahn, chief strategist Steven Banana and EPA chief Scott Pruitt are in favor of pulling out of the accord, while economic adviser Gary Kohn, daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are said to back sticking with the Paris climate pact. Now, "this is solely down to the big dogs in the West Wing," an industry source tells Axios. "Support staff has been told to stand down and the president will sort it out with input from the Bannons, Cohns, and Kushners of the world." Trump has said he will make a decision in a few weeks, before a G7 meeting at the end of May. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert thinks Hillary Clinton accidentally revealed the real reason she lost in November
Hillary Clinton traveled out of the woods and into Manhattan on Tuesday, appearing at a Women for Women International forum moderated by CNN's Christiane Amanpour, who asked Clinton if she thinks sexism still exists. Clinton laughed. "Asking Hillary Clinton if sexism exists is like asking Serena Williams if she's heard of this tennis thing," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "She's aware of the situation."
The big news, though was Clinton talking about why she lost to Donald Trump. She pointed to interference from WikiLeaks/Russia and FBI Director James Comey, "but Hillary may have accidentally revealed why she really lost," Colbert said, pointing out that Clinton said the election was on Oct. 28. "No, it was on Nov. 8, ma'am," he said. "That explains everything: 'Well, Oct. 29 is here and I'm not president. Well, I guess I can stop campaigning in Michigan and Wisconsin!'" He apologized for his underprepared Clinton impersonation.
In the end, Clinton took absolute personal responsibility for her loss. Colbert sighed: "So she made mistakes, publicly recognized them, and owned up to her shortcomings — no wonder she lost. That's totally unpresidential." But just has he was finding the silver lining — campaign 2016 is at least over — he played (and critiqued) Trump's actual, real-life first 2020 campaign ad. Peter Weber
"President Trump had an official call with Vladimir Putin today," Stephen Colbert noted on Tuesday's Late Show. "I hear the call was tense. But let's face it, that's how performance reviews usually go." After raising an eyebrow at Putin being the voice of calm restraint on North Korea, Colbert took a minute to assess the state of the GOP health-care bill. It's not going well, again. It's like losing this vote is some kind of pre-existing condition for these guys," he said.
The problem for the GOP is that moderates are balking at scrapping protections for people with pre-existing conditions. "If you've got a pre-existing condition, you can 'technically' get health care, you just may not be able to afford it," Colbert explained. "Like how I can 'technically' can hire Bruce Springsteen to play my birthday party, but I can only afford Brice Stringstone."
Also domestically, "Trump wants to be able to sue the press — he wants to be able to take lawsuits out against people who say things about him," Colbert said. "Of course, Trump himself would never engage in libel — just ask Crooked Hillary or Lyin' Ted. There's only one problem with changing the libel laws," the Constitution. Reince Preibus says they're looking into changing that. "They want to get rid of the First Amendment?" Colbert asked. "Stop the presses — seriously, stop the presses. And I can confirm, the administration is looking into changing the First Amendment, because I have Trump's rewritten version of the Constitution right here." You can see Trump's new first three amendments below. Watch below. Peter Weber
If House Republican leaders convince all roughly 22 uncommitted and undecided GOP lawmakers to support the current version of the American Health Care Act (AHCA), they could probably pass the bill before leaving for an 11-day break on Friday. As of Tuesday night, they don't have a vote scheduled. After days of personal lobbying by House Speaker Paul Ryan, President Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence, a few Republican holdouts have switched to yes, including Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.).
But GOP leaders have also suffered some defections, including Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) and, on Tuesday, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), a former chairman of the committee that wrote several ObamaCare repeal bills and an influential GOP voice on health care. Upton, like Long and other mostly center-right holdouts, expressed concern about provisions in the current version of the AHCA that would potentially allow insurers in states that requested waivers to charge people with pre-existing conditions more for insurance, pricing some of them out of the market. On a radio show, Upton said the current bill "torpedoes" safeguards for people with pre-existing conditions, even as Ryan was trying to assure members it doesn't.
Ryan is working on a new amendment to ease concerns in his caucus about pre-existing conditions, and it could be released Wednesday, Politico reports; some House Republicans say they're hearing that one "tweak" would add billions more to high-risk pools run by states, essentially the actuarial version of quarantining people with large health-care bills like cancer patients and diabetics. Trump will also host opponents at the White House Wednesday, trying to flip enough no votes to schedule a House vote on Thursday.
Still, "a sense of gloom settled over House Republicans on Tuesday" as the prospects for an AHCA vote before lawmakers return to face constituents receded, Politico says. "Even several GOP whips tasked with drumming up support for the bill said Monday night they have not yet made up their minds on whether to support the revised American Health Care Act." And on Monday night, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made an emotional father's plea for protecting people with pre-existing conditions, like his infant son, Billy. As of Tuesday night, 6.5 million people had watched it on YouTube, including former President Barack Obama, who tweeted out his thanks and congratulations on the new addition to Kimmel's family. You can learn more in the CNN discussion below. Peter Weber
Listen to Seth Meyers explain how airline deregulation brought us to the hellscape we have today
During a congressional hearing on Tuesday, lawmakers grilled airline executives on what is going on in their industry and ways they can change following several terrible events in recent weeks — people being dragged off planes, flight attendants and passengers getting into brawls, every single meal served on every single flight.
On Tuesday's Late Night, Seth Meyers examined what 40 years of government deregulation has done to the airline industry, and it's not pretty. Air travel was once exclusively for the wealthy and privileged, Meyers said, but after former President Jimmy Carter signed the Airline Deregulation Act in 1978, it removed government control of prices and routes, and tickets were no longer artificially high. This was good for travelers who didn't have a lot of money and needed to get places fast, but the cheaper fares also made it so the airlines had to come up with ways to make up for lost income — the seats became smaller, for example, and the food became inedible or nonexistent. "Remember the Mile High Club?" Meyers asked. "There was a time where people actually wanted to have sex in an airplane bathroom."
Experts say that now, companies don't have any fear of repercussion, and Meyers agreed. "Let's be honest," he said. "The main reason airline travel is so awful is that we the customers are okay with it being awful, as long as the ticket prices are low enough. If there was an airline that offered $50 round-trip tickets to any destination in America as long as the pilot could open-hand slap one passenger of his choosing in the face, that airline would never have an empty seat." The solution to out-of-control airlines will likely have to come from the government, Meyers said, but don't expect anything soon; President Trump told U.S. airline executives he will "roll back burdensome regulations" and also promised to privatize air traffic control, and has already paused a proposal that would require more disclosure on passenger fees. Find out more about deregulation and how the skies became so unfriendly in the video below. Catherine Garcia
A special bond is developing between the dogs at Dharma Rescue in Southern California and local kids and adults with disabilities.
Most of the dogs are partially paralyzed after sustaining injuries or enduring abuse by their previous owners, and have received special customized wheelchairs that allow them to move quickly outside. They are being trained as therapy dogs, and spend time at hospitals, schools, and the Advantage Day Program in Torrance. There, the therapy dogs snuggle with special needs adults and go on walks. "They're giving them kisses, they want to be pet, they want to be loved," Cherisse Anel, activities director, told ABC 7. "To them, there is no disability."
The dogs at Dharma Rescue are available for adoption, and their personalities make them hard to resist. "They are not upset about being paralyzed," Dharma Rescue's Susan Fulcher told ABC 7. "They can walk into a room and just own it." Catherine Garcia
President Trump isn't the only one with thoughts on Hillary Clinton's re-emergence in a public forum on Tuesday. But while Trump and most of the other chatter about Clinton's interview focused on her thoughts about why she lost the election, The Daily Show's Trevor Noah began by looking at Clinton's wit. "Hillary Clinton finally came out of the woods for an interview with Christiane Amanpour at a conference in New York, and you could tell Hillary's been spending time deep in that forest, because she clearly found some shade," he said Tuesday night, playing some clips. "Damn, Hillary was in form today. She did so much dissing, all of the memes just joined her on stage."
Noah also played some footage of Clinton discussing North Korea and health care. "I will say this: After 100 days of President Trump, it was pretty refreshing to hear a politician talk in full sentences about complicated issues," he said. "I didn't realize how much I'd missed hearing sentences with a beginning, middle, and end." But then he, too, offered his thoughts on why the woman he called "the overqualified presidential candidate" lost.
"As exciting as it was to see Hillary back in the mix, it didn't take long to be reminded why she didn't connect with so many American voters," he said, playing a clip of her discussing employment and economic development and sectors. "The fact is, we've all been inundated by cable news' fake excitement and sound bite-iness for so long that I don't think Hillary Clinton or a candidate like her could ever connect with people. Because say what you want about Donald Trump, but he doesn't bore you. Listening to Hillary talk after getting used to Trump is like getting an iPhone after owning a Samsung. You know the iPhone won't explode, but you miss the unpredictability." He finished with another analogy, beginning: "Today felt like America saw the one that got away." And you can watch where that goes below. Peter Weber
It took him a good nine or so hours to react, but President Trump finally responded — in the third person — to comments Hillary Clinton made about the 2016 presidential election on Tuesday afternoon.
At the Women for Women International event in New York, Clinton told the moderator, CNN's Christiane Amanpour, that while she takes "absolute personal responsibility" for her loss, she also believed her campaign's momentum came to a screeching halt when FBI Director James Comey wrote in a letter to Congress on Oct. 28 that the bureau was reopening its investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. That, and WikiLeaks releasing emails stolen from her campaign chairman, John Podesta, "raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off," she said.
Trump does not agree with Clinton's assessment. Shortly before 11 p.m. ET, he tweeted: "FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony…" Trump finished his thought in a second tweet 15 minutes later, switching to the third person: "…Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?" Perhaps it's just time to go to bed. Catherine Garcia