The Eagles are suing the Hotel California

The Hotel California in Baja California, Mexico, might be a lovely place, but it is not the one referenced by the Eagles' 1976 title track of the same name. As a result, the band is suing the hotel for "actively [encouraging]" guests to believe it is the inescapable residence referenced in "Hotel California," the BBC reports.
Online reviews of the 11-room Mexican hotel complain that guests are misled into believing they are visiting the inspiration for Eagles' song. "This is not the hotel they are singing about [and] once you enter the hotel, you can read the pamphlets with the history of the hotel and they will tell you the same thing," one reviewer wrote. Another complained: "The association often made between this hotel and Eagles song of that name is not supported in fact, only implied."
While the hotel was originally named the Hotel California in 1950 when it opened, its name was changed several times before a Canadian couple restored it in 2001 when they assumed ownership. The hotel pictured on the cover of the Eagles' album is the Beverly Hills Hotel, and the band claims the song is not about any specific place. Jeva Lange
Former House Intelligence chair says Russia's meddling was so 'wildly successful' it's still shaping 'legislative process today'
Russia's meddling has extended far beyond the 2016 presidential election, former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) warned Tuesday evening at a panel hosted by Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. In fact, Rogers argued, Russia's interference was so "wildly successful" that it's still shaping Washington discourse — months and months after Election Day.
"Their purpose was to sow discontent and mistrust in our elections, they wanted us to be at each others' throat when it was over," Rogers said, noting the wave of cyberattacks on Democratic political groups and the spread of false information via social media. "It's influencing, I would say, legislative process today."
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who was also a panel discussion participant, agreed that Russia's efforts were a "huge success." "This is the most assertive, most aggressive, and most directly impactful of any engagement that they have had in our elections," Clapper said.
Clapper will testify next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russia's election meddling and whether President Trump's associates may have played a hand in it. Trump has maintained that Russian interference did not boost his chances of winning the White House. Becca Stanek
Democrats see a certain advantage to House Republicans successfully voting to repeal ObamaCare and it has nothing to do with any fondness for the proposed replacement, Politico reports. Instead, certain Democrats believe there is an opportunity to take back the House in the 2018 midterms if House Republicans pass their controversial bill, just as Republicans managed to do in 2010 when they channeled national anti-ObamaCare sentiment.
"I think there will be a political price to pay at the ballot box in 2018," observed Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.).
Politico breaks it down:
Democrats don't actually want the law repealed. Under their dream scenario, House GOP leaders would muscle through their controversial health care bill only to watch it die a long, painful death in the Senate, where it has already received a lukewarm reception from Republicans. ObamaCare would stay intact while the House Republicans who voted to gut the law have a big shiny target on their back heading into the 2018 midterms. [Politico]
Many ObamaCare provisions are popular with both parties, such as federal requirements for customers with pre-existing conditions, and advertisements skewering Republicans for dropping such protections are already hitting the airwaves. "The attack ads write themselves, Democrats argue. And they are betting the House on it," Politico writes. Jeva Lange
Democrats and Republicans agree that people with pre-existing conditions should be federally protected
As Republicans rally their ranks for a potential second go at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, their voters break with one major provision in the redrafted bill: Allowing states to opt-out of requiring insurers to cover customers with pre-existing conditions. Requiring federal protections for people with pre-existing conditions is a provision that is mostly approved of between Democrats and Republicans, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll finds, with only 38 percent of voters saying states should individually be able to opt-out of those protections.
"Fifty-two percent of Democrats and 48 percent of Republicans oppose allowing states to opt-out of requiring insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions," explained Morning Consult's chief research officer, Kyle Dropp. "In this polarized political climate, this is one issue where Democrats and Republicans largely agree."
Even President Trump has taken issue with the opt-out option in his party's bill, telling Bloomberg on Monday: "I want it to be good for sick people. It's not in its final form right now. It will be every bit as good on preexisting conditions as ObamaCare."
Overall, most voters want federal standards for their health insurance. Forty-six percent said the government should have overarching standards for the minimum coverage an insurer must provide, with 38 percent saying the decision should be made on a state-by-state basis.
The poll, conducted April 27-30, reached 1,998 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent. Jeva Lange
The GOP's Affordable Health Care Act isn't officially dead yet, but it seems to be ailing badly, with center-right House Republicans spooked by an amendment that would give states a route to gutting protections for people with pre-existing conditions. House Speaker Paul Ryan insisted Tuesday that the bill wouldn't do that, but he was publicly contradicted by several House Republicans. One Obama White House alumnus had a theory about the AHCA losing altitude on Tuesday, telling Mike Allen at Axios Tuesday night that, in Allen's words, "Jimmy Kimmel killed the Republicans' already shaky efforts to revive the House's health-care reform."
On Monday night, an emotionally raw, sometimes crying Kimmel told his audience about the birth last week of his son, who has a congenital heart defect, and how nurses and doctors caught it and saved the boy's life. He ended his story with a nonpartisan plea to protect people with pre-existing conditions. So far, more than 7 million people have watched the video on YouTube, and the video was mentioned on the House floor and tweeted by former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, among others, and also by former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.), who told Kimmel that "your sad story doesn't obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else's health care."
Allen wanted to know just how "viral" that Kimmel clip was, so he asked reporter Sara Fischer, who covers media trends. The answer: Very. On Facebook, for example, "Kimmel's monologue clip received over 14 million views and 230,000 reactions in less than 24 hours," Axios reports. "His posts typically don't receive more than 1 million views."
Sometimes a viral video can change a debate, or at least galvanize one side — John Oliver's symposium on net neutrality comes to mind. But as the Oliver example shows, such successes can be fleeting. So if House Republicans don't partially repeal ObamaCare this week, they might still get another shot — even if the national debate about pre-existing conditions has inexorably changed. Peter Weber
Republican leaders have been trying to reassure the critical number of House Republicans worried that the current health-care bill would "torpedo" protections for people with pre-existing conditions, as Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) put it on Tuesday, in part by insisting that very few states would actually use the allowed waivers to scrap "essential health benefits" or rules preventing insurers from charging more due to pre-existing conditions. But to paraphrase President Trump, health care is complicated, and even one state messing with the essential benefits guaranteed under the Affordable Care Act could affect health insurance nationwide, says health economist Matthew Fielder at the Brookings Institution.
"In particular, a single state's decision to weaken or eliminate its essential health benefit standards could weaken or effectively eliminate the ACA's guarantee of protection against catastrophic costs for people with coverage through large employer plans in every state," he writes. ObamaCare bans limits on annual and lifetime health expenditures and requires insurance plans to cap out-of-pocket costs, but only for the defined essential health benefits. If these benefits are eliminated partially or completely, Fielder says, so are the cost protections for those benefits.
Most Americans have health coverage through work, and roughly 115 million of them through large employer plans, Fielder writes. These plans typically "cover individuals working in multiple states," and "current regulations and guidance permit large employer plans to apply any state's definition of essential health benefits for the purposes of determining the scope of the ban on annual and lifetime limits and the requirement to cap out-of-pocket spending." He continues:
Suppose that even one state secured a waiver that allowed it to drop maternity services, mental health services, or prescription drugs from the definition of essential health benefits — a plausible scenario since these services were commonly not covered in individual market plans prior to the ACA and since waivers would be easy to obtain. In this case, a large employer plan that wanted to impose an annual or lifetime on limit on these services could simply adopt that state's definition of essential health benefits. ... In a more extreme, but still plausible, scenario in which even one state elected to completely eliminate its essential health benefit standards, the requirement to provide these protections would effectively disappear entirely for large employer plans nationwide. [Fielder, Brookings Institution]
Trump could pretty easily fix this but probably wouldn't, Fielder says. You can read more at Brookings. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert thinks Hillary Clinton accidentally revealed the real reason she lost in November
Hillary Clinton traveled out of the woods and into Manhattan on Tuesday, appearing at a Women for Women International forum moderated by CNN's Christiane Amanpour, who asked Clinton if she thinks sexism still exists. Clinton laughed. "Asking Hillary Clinton if sexism exists is like asking Serena Williams if she's heard of this tennis thing," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "She's aware of the situation."
The big news, though was Clinton talking about why she lost to Donald Trump. She pointed to interference from WikiLeaks/Russia and FBI Director James Comey, "but Hillary may have accidentally revealed why she really lost," Colbert said, pointing out that Clinton said the election was on Oct. 28. "No, it was on Nov. 8, ma'am," he said. "That explains everything: 'Well, Oct. 29 is here and I'm not president. Well, I guess I can stop campaigning in Michigan and Wisconsin!'" He apologized for his underprepared Clinton impersonation.
In the end, Clinton took absolute personal responsibility for her loss. Colbert sighed: "So she made mistakes, publicly recognized them, and owned up to her shortcomings — no wonder she lost. That's totally unpresidential." But just as he was finding the silver lining — campaign 2016 is at least over — he played (and critiqued) Trump's actual, real-life first 2020 campaign ad. Peter Weber
President Trump's top advisers are split on whether Trump should pull out of the global Paris climate agreement signed in 2015, but after two meetings — one with relevant Cabinet officials and top aides last Thursday and another with administration lawyers on Monday — those advocating for scrapping the landmark deal "have gained the upper hand," The Washington Post reports, citing "participants in the discussions and those briefed on the deliberations."
The momentum away from staying in the climate pact reportedly started with White House counsel Don McGahn, who is arguing that staying in the agreement will cause legal headaches for Trump as he works to unwind former President Barack Obama's clear-energy programs; State Department lawyers, previous White House counsels, and international diplomats strenuously disagree with that interpretation, saying nothing in the Paris accord prevents any of the 194 signatory nations from reducing targets for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.
Along with McGahn, chief strategist Stephen Bannon and EPA chief Scott Pruitt are in favor of pulling out of the accord, while economic adviser Gary Kohn, daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are said to back sticking with the Paris climate pact. Now, "this is solely down to the big dogs in the West Wing," an industry source tells Axios. "Support staff has been told to stand down and the president will sort it out with input from the Bannons, Cohns, and Kushners of the world." Trump has said he will make a decision in a few weeks, before a G7 meeting at the end of May. Peter Weber