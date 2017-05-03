The Eagles are suing the Hotel California

The Hotel California in Baja California, Mexico, might be a lovely place, but it is not the one referenced by the Eagles' 1976 title track of the same name. As a result, the band is suing the hotel for "actively [encouraging]" guests to believe it is the inescapable residence referenced in "Hotel California," the BBC reports.

I hear the eagles playing #todossantos #hotelcalifornia #baja #mexico A post shared by Rusty Partch (@rustypartch) on May 2, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Online reviews of the 11-room Mexican hotel complain that guests are misled into believing they are visiting the inspiration for Eagles' song. "This is not the hotel they are singing about [and] once you enter the hotel, you can read the pamphlets with the history of the hotel and they will tell you the same thing," one reviewer wrote. Another complained: "The association often made between this hotel and Eagles song of that name is not supported in fact, only implied."

While the hotel was originally named the Hotel California in 1950 when it opened, its name was changed several times before a Canadian couple restored it in 2001 when they assumed ownership. The hotel pictured on the cover of the Eagles' album is the Beverly Hills Hotel, and the band claims the song is not about any specific place. Jeva Lange