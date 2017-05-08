Sean Spicer admits Trump knew Obama 'wasn't exactly a fan' of Gen. Flynn's

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer deflected criticism about President Trump's judgment following earlier reports that former President Barack Obama had warned Trump against hiring ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

"It's true that President Obama made it known he wasn't exactly a fan of Gen. Flynn's, which frankly shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone given that Gen. Flynn had worked for President Obama, was an outspoken critic of President Obama's shortcomings," Spicer said. The press secretary then accused Obama of giving Flynn security clearance in the first place, although the Obama administration had fired Flynn in 2014 as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency because of "mismanagement and temperament issues."

Many critics called Spicer out for what appeared to be a dodge:

Spicer contradicting himself: 1) says Obama 'wasn't a fan' of Flynn 2) but blames Obama for giving him security clearance — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) May 8, 2017 Spicer has consistently dodged/counterattacked when asked about Trump's JUDGEMENT in keeping Flynn despite all the warnings. He's ducking. — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) May 8, 2017

Watch Spicer respond to the question below. Jeva Lange